20+ Easy and Flavorful Falafel Recipes

Updated July 25, 2019

You've likely enjoyed falafel from a street vendor or favorite Middle Eastern restaurant, but did you know you can make these delicious chickpea fritters at home? It's no secret that the spiced, fried chickpea balls are irresistible—especially when paired with pitas, tahini, and yogurt—but what you might not realize is that it's not as complicated to achieve homemade falafel satisfaction as falafel's complex flavor might suggest. Whether you're looking for traditional fare like falafel pitas or fun spins such as falafel waffles or falafel pizza, these recipes will satiate any and every falafel craving that may arise. 

Falafel Pita Sliders

Falafel Pita Sliders Recipe

We make falafel patties instead of balls because the wide, flat surface area gets extra crisp when seared and baked, a lighter approach to shallow frying. Use any stuffers you like for the sandwiches, or load up as the Israelis do with a chopped cucumber and tomato salad, pickled cabbage, and tahini sauce. This recipe goes with: Falafel Pizza, Falafel, Feta, and Tomato Salad

Chickpea "Meatballs" with Crunchy Romaine Salad

Chickpea "Meatballs" with Crunchy Romaine Salad Recipe

The expected chickpea dish might be falafel, but the flavor here is more akin to hummus. The chickpea mixture will be soft at first; it firms up as it cooks.

Falafel Burgers with Hummus

Falafel Burgers with Hummus Recipe

Falafel Fish with Israeli Salad

Falafel Fish with Israeli Salad Recipe

The iconic street food takes on a new identity in this dish, in which seasoned falafel mix becomes a crunchy coating for fish.

Falafel with Avocado Spread

Falafel with Avocado Spread Recipe

The beauty of this Latin twist on the classic Middle Eastern falafel sandwich is its simplicity, and of course, flavor. Garnish with microgreens and sliced red onion.

Crispy Falafel with Yogurt Dip

Crispy Falafel with Yogurt Dip Recipe

Falafel Pizza

Falafel Pizza Recipe

When a Middle Eastern main takes a trip to Italy via the Mediterranean, you get this fantastic vegetarian pizza. The chopped falafel warms through and toasts until crisp while the pizza bakes. Sun-dried tomatoes and kalamata olives give this quick pizza its bold, intense flavor (and dried tomatoes won't compromise the crispy base).

Falafel-crusted Chicken Drumettes

Falafel-crusted Chicken Drumettes Recipe

Falafel Waffles

Falafel Waffles Recipe

Falafel, Feta, and Tomato Salad

Falafel, Feta, and Tomato Salad Recipe

Think of chopped falafel as a tasty, protein-packed crouton--it adds texture to the salad and instantly turns a simple side into a substantial main dish. We chose a Mediterranean theme here, but you could use any nuts, cheeses, or vegetables you like.

Falafel Pitas with Cucumber-Yogurt Dressing

Falafel Pitas with Cucumber-Yogurt Dressing Recipe

Make this healthy falafel pita recipe to get a taste of a Middle Eastern favorite.

Mini Falafel Pocket Sandwiches

Mini Falafel Pocket Sandwiches Recipe

This traditional Middle-Eastern meal is a healthy and hearty choice for lunch or a heavier snack. The tahini-yogurt sauce drizzled overtop the falafel and the veggies adds a creamy texture and appetizing flavor.

Southwestern Falafel with Avocado Spread

Southwestern Falafel with Avocado Spread Recipe

Inspired by the traditional Middle Eastern sandwich of chickpea patties in pita bread, this Southwestern-accented version features cumin-flavored pinto bean patties and a spread that is much like guacamole.

Black-eyed Pea Falafel With Sun-dried Tomato Hummus

Black-eyed Pea Falafel With Sun-dried Tomato Hummus Recipe

Prep: 30 min., Chill: 30 min., Cook: 6 min. per batch

Falafel-Stuffed Eggplant with Tahini Sauce and Tomato Relish

Falafel-Stuffed Eggplant with Tahini Sauce and Tomato Relish Recipe

Traditional falafel is made from seasoned, mashed chickpeas that are shaped into patties and deep-fried. Here we use the same components to make a tasty filling for eggplants, baked and topped with a deliciously nutty sauce.

Falafel Pita with Tahini Sauce

Falafel Pita with Tahini Sauce Recipe

Switch up your lunch routine with a Falafel Pita with Tahini Sauce. Falafels are made with bulgur, garbanzo beans, herbs, and spices. Serve these Middle Eastern sandwiches with homemade Tahani Sauce inside a pita half with lettuce and roasted red peppers.

Baked Falafel Sandwiches with Yogurt-Tahini Sauce

Baked Falafel Sandwiches with Yogurt-Tahini Sauce Recipe

Falafel, a popular recipe from the Middle East, consists of seasoned pureed chickpeas that are shaped into patties and usually fried. It's worth the effort to seek out Greek yogurt, which is thick, rich, and creamy. Make the sauce up to three days in advance and the falafel mixture up to one day ahead; bake falafel patties just before serving.

Flaxseed Falafel Sandwich

Flaxseed Falafel Sandwich Recipe

Open-Faced Falafel Burgers

Open-Faced Falafel Burgers Recipe

These Open-Faced Falafel Burgers are a delicious spin on a Middle Eastern vegetarian sandwich typically stuffed in a pita, but our version offers a more eye-catching presentation. Garnish with parsley.

Falafel Pitas with Goat Cheese Sauce

Falafel Pitas with Goat Cheese Sauce Recipe

These baked chickpea patties are much leaner than traditional falafel. Using soaked (but not cooked) dried chickpeas creates a hearty flavor and texture for the falafel that you won't get with canned beans. A small amount of goat cheese goes far in the yogurt sauce.

Fried Chickpea and Arugula Pita Sandwiches with Lime Tzatziki

Fried Chickpea and Arugula Pita Sandwiches with Lime Tzatziki Recipe

With flavors reminiscent of a falafel, Fried Chickpea and Arugula Pita Sandwiches with Lime Tzatziki take less work, are tasty with lots of texture, and an easy weeknight meal to put together.

Crunchy Falafel Pitas

Crunchy Falafel Pitas Recipe

Falafel Pitas

Falafel Pitas Recipe

Fresh carrot and celery sticks are a crunchy side.

