20+ Classic Italian Soup Recipes
Sometimes, a simple chicken noodle soup or puréed veggie soup just doesn't cut it. And when those times arise, the best way to step up your soup is by making a classic Italian soup. We're talking beloved minestrone, Tuscan white bean soup, pasta fagioli, Italian wedding soup, cioppino, and more. Cozy up with one of these classic Italian soups for a burst of warmth and flavor.
Slow Cooker Tuscan White Bean Soup
Let your slow-cooker do the work for you with this heartwarming Italian soup.
Italian Turkey and Orzo Soup
Using lean turkey gives this soup a low-calorie boost, as if the great flavors weren't already enough to make this soup fantastic.
Italian Wedding Risotto Soup
Nothing is as heartwarming as a cozy bowl of hot soup. Enjoy an Italian classic that clocks in at just 330 calories per serving.
Slow Cooker Cioppino
Simmering the base of this rich stew in the slow cooker allows for ultimate flavor concentration. When you're almost ready to serve, add raw fish to poach quickly. A signature dish of the West Coast, cioppino can be made with a wide variety of fish and shellfish, so feel free to experiment with your favorites.
Turkey Meatball Soup with Greens
We like the tenderness of lacinato kale, but you can substitute other varieties in this soup.
Chicken-and-Prosciutto Tortelloni Soup
Any flavor tortelloni will work well in this hearty dish.
White Bean, Fennel, and Italian Sausage Soup with Parmesan Toasts
Pantry staples and a few fresh ingredients combine to make a comforting soup that's ready to eat in less than an hour. Serve with a glass of your favorite red wine and a couple of our crunchy Parmesan Toasts for dunking.
Spicy Sausage and Chickpea Soup with Garlic Oil
Spicy Italian pork sausage gives this soup a kick, but you can also substitute sweet Italian sausage.
Instant Pot Tuscan White Bean and Lentil Soup
Pantry staples like dried lentils and canned beans make up the bulk of this soup and boost the fiber to cover more than half your daily goal.
Italian Wedding Soup
There's a reason this heartwarming soup is a classic. Be sure to top with plenty of freshly grated parmesan cheese.
Garden Minestrone
Bursting with the goodness of seven vegetables.
Italian-Style Turkey Meatball Soup
Stir baby spinach into the hot soup; it wilts in just about a minute and adds color. Or sub any herbs or baby greens you have on hand, and add more or less red pepper to vary the level of heat.
Southern Italian Chicken Soup
This simple pasta dish gets some savory Southern flare with the addition of okra and black-eyed peas. In just under an hour, this succulent soup comes together for a flavorful autumn or winter favorite.
Italian Tomato Soup
Homemade marinara sauce serves as the base in this Italian Tomato Soup with ditalini pasta and shaved pecorino Romano cheese.
Pasta Fagioli Soup
Sausage, kidney beans, and vegetables make this 30-minute soup a filling dinner in a bowl.
Escarole, Endive, and Pasta Soup
Save Parmesan cheese rind to flavor this simple Italian soup. Any small pasta, such as orecchiette, radiatore, or rotelle, works well in place of the seashells.
Ribollita (Italian Bread Soup)
Crunchy pieces of bread are tossed into this brothy soup to add body and texture.
Pasta e Fagioli
This Pasta e Fagioli soup recipe is a busy weeknight family-favorite. One online reviewer says, "This recipe is delicious! Definitely a simple, rustic, comfort food."
Italian Sausage and Pasta Soup
This top-rated pasta soup features Italian sausage, chopped veggies, canned diced tomatoes, and cannellini beans. Serve with crusty bread for a hearty meal.
Tuscan Chickpea Soup
Garlic, rosemary, balsamic vinegar, and Parmesan cheese deliver authentic Mediterranean flavors in this hearty main dish soup recipe.
Easy Italian Wedding Soup
Though you probably won't see this recipe on the menu at many weddings, it is a traditional Italian soup that's often served for holidays and other special events.
Italian Sausage Soup
Lighten up a hearty sausage soup recipe with turkey Italian sausage and add flavor with canned tomatoes, fresh basil and Parmesan cheese.