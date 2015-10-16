Essential Italian Pasta Recipes

Our best spaghetti carbonara recipe is silky with egg and melted cheese, freshened with parsley, and spiked with black pepper. We also love this dish for its short cooking time. The ingredients are things we tend to have always on hand, making it the ultimate weeknight-dinner solution. Just add a green salad or seasonal vegetable and the meal is complete. Also, we left out the cream that's often used in spaghetti carbonara in the United States, so it's both lighter and truer to the Italian original. And we've included some variations to keep the recipe interesting in case you find yourself making it over and over again.