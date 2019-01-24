15 Mouthwatering Calzone Recipes
Whether you prefer your calzones meaty, veggie-filled, or just plain cheesy, we have the perfect recipe for you. These hand-held calzones are easy to customize for kids and adults alike, making for an easy dinner that everyone in the family will love. Served with a simple side salad or a few steamed veggies for a complete meal.
White Calzones with Marinara Sauce
What is the easiest way to win over your family on a weeknight? Cheesey calzones. Most supermarket brands of ricotta contain stabilizers, which can give the cheese a gummy texture when baked. Check the label and choose ricotta made with as few ingredients as possible—ideally milk, whey, vinegar, and salt. Or seek out homemade ricotta at a farmers' market or an Italian food store. If using a jarred sauce, we like Rao's Homemade Marinara Sauce.
Air-Fried Calzones
Welcome to Calzone Making 101. Don't worry—you'll ace this course. The trick to perfect calzones is to resist the urge to overfill them. Stick to the recipe below so that you can crimp and seal your calzones properly. You'll also need to flip them once during cooking so that both sides get perfectly browned and crunchy. We love whole-wheat pizza dough for the fiber boost it offers, but regular pizza dough will work just fine. Serve these cheesy guys with a side of marinara for dipping.
No-Knead Strawberry-Nutella Breakfast Calzones
If you're the kind of person who's inclined to eat a breakfast pizza like a grownup, you'll probably dig devouring a breakfast calzone like a kid. Because homemade crust is just too intense for the wee hours of the morning, we suggest you use store-bought dough for your breakfast calzone adventures. Buy it, use it, love it. Stuff warm, crispy pockets of dough with sliced strawberries, and your favorite chocolate-hazelnut spread Nutella, duh. It's the perfect way to use your berries before they start to mold. Add sliced bananas to complete the trio. Our crepe-and-pizza-like breakfast calzone recipe calls for a powdered sugar dusting, but you can take your sweet tooth over the edge by adding drizzles of maple syrup.
Sausage Calzones
Sweet Italian sausage and a trio of fresh herbs — parsley, basil, and oregano — make these stand-out calzones. Using pre-made pizza dough keeps things quick and easy for this dish.
Vegetable Calzones
All your favorite pizza ingredients are stuffed inside these hearty Vegetable Calzones. These Italian sandwiches are easy for weeknight meals and will become a family favorite.
Broccoli, Cheddar, and Ranch Chicken Calzones
Why order delivery, when you can make pizza at home? Put down that phone right now and bake up a mouthwatering, cheesy broccoli and ranch calzones tonight.
Feta and Spinach Calzones
These gluten-free calzones are stuffed with a delicious mixture of sun-dried tomatoes, baby spinach, feta cheese, and spices.
Spinach Calzones with Blue Cheese
The combination of onions, mushrooms, and fresh spinach packs a serving of veggies into each of these easy, impressive calzones. We found that a pizza cutter works well for dividing the refrigerated dough into 4 equal portions.
Tex-Mex Calzones
Spice up sandwich night with this Tex-Mex inspired favorite packed with ground turkey, fresh veggies, and spicy salsa.
Sausage and Pepper Calzones
Coat your fingertips with flour as you crimp the calzones to prevent the dough from sticking. Use mild Italian chicken sausage, if desired.
Muffuletta Calzones
Transform your favorite sandwich into a calzone! Pizza dough from the grocery store bakery encases traditional muffuletta ingredients—salami, ham, cheese, and olives.
Sausage and Vegetable Calzones
A quick sauce made with ripe summer tomatoes and fresh herbs does double duty: It's in the savory filling and spooned over the golden-brown crust once baked. If freezing some of the calzones, you can either freeze the remaining sauce in a small zip-top plastic freezer bag, thaw in the microwave, and reheat or serve with your favorite lower-sodium marinara (we recommend Dell'Amore).
Meatball Calzones
Pre-made pizza dough offers a shortcut to hearty Meatball Calzones. If you're extra short on time, you can even use frozen meatballs for even less steps.
Dinner Calzones
This recipe allows you to easily mix-and-match your favorite calzone fillings to create a unique dinner that the whole family will love. Choose between options like Italian sausage, olive, mushrooms, bell peppers, and spinach.
Broccoli and Double Cheese Calzones
Our kid judges could not get enough of these Italian wonders. "It looks like a pie, and tastes like a pizza!" said Jarret, 8. Another panelist suggested adding pepperoni for even more kid appeal.