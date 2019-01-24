15 Mouthwatering Calzone Recipes

If you're the kind of person who's inclined to eat a breakfast pizza like a grownup, you'll probably dig devouring a breakfast calzone like a kid. Because homemade crust is just too intense for the wee hours of the morning, we suggest you use store-bought dough for your breakfast calzone adventures. Buy it, use it, love it. Stuff warm, crispy pockets of dough with sliced strawberries, and your favorite chocolate-hazelnut spread Nutella, duh. It's the perfect way to use your berries before they start to mold. Add sliced bananas to complete the trio. Our crepe-and-pizza-like breakfast calzone recipe calls for a powdered sugar dusting, but you can take your sweet tooth over the edge by adding drizzles of maple syrup.