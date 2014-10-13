Vietnamese Recipes

Sample Vietnamese Cuisine
Often referred to as the lighter side of Asian cuisine, Vietnamese dishes include light soups, stir-fries, and noodle bowls featuring fresh ingredients and fragrant spices.
Pandan Waffles Are the Vietnamese Street Food You Didn't Know You Wanted
They don’t need your lame maple syrup
5 Classic Vietnamese Dishes
Vietnamese cuisine features endless variety and extraordinary flavors.
Vietnamese Style Turkey Sandwich (Bahn Mi)with Pickled Jalapeno Slaw
A Bobby Flay Recipe
What Is Pho—And How Is It Pronounced?
Plus, our best pho recipes.
Basil Summer Rolls with Peanut Dipping Sauce
Made from a simple combination of rice flour, water, and salt, rice paper has about 30 calories per 8-inch round--that's 80% less than the same size flour tortilla.
Banh Mi Pizza
If you're craving extra protein, try cracking 2 eggs over the cheese just before baking.
Bun Bo Hue Is the Umami Breakfast Soup of Your Dreams
The Vietnamese staple balances sweet, salty, sour, and umami in just the right measure
Thai Tea Pie
Warmly spiced Thai tea mix—which you can purchase at an Asian market or online—stars in this show-stopping, no-bake pie.