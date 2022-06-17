18 Veggie Recipes That'll Make You Say "Boom, Roasted!"
In need of a quick and easy vegetable side dish for your next meal? Skip the canned and microwaved options and opt for roasting fresh veggies in the oven. Although it can be easy to forget about the humble oven with all the kitchen gadgets available today, roasting in an oven is one of the simplest ways to prepare just about any food. You typically need just a drizzle of olive oil and some seasonings to let the oven's dry heat turn a sheet pan full of fresh veggies into richly caramelized goodness. From Buttery Roasted Cauliflower and Salsa-Roasted Potatoes to Roasted Broccolini and Ash-Roasted Garlic, these roasted veggie recipes showcase just how simple it can be to prepare a nutritious and delicious side dish.
Ash-Roasted Garlic
You can use the last heat of a wood or charcoal fire to efficiently roast garlic (or in an oven, roast the garlic at 400° for 1 hour). The soft, smoky cloves are perfect in salads, but doesn't stop there with roasted garlic. They also work well pureed in vinaigrettes and marinades, slid under the skin of chicken, and spread on grilled steak.
Roasted Asparagus with Grapefruit Sabayon
Although mousse-like sabayon is usually eaten sweetened as a dessert, it can also be a savory sauce. Preparing this sabayon calls for whisking together grapefruit zest and juice, sugar, and egg yolks over a double boiler. We recommend using thin asparagus, as it crisps up nicely when roasting in the oven.
Roasted Broccoli with Garlic and Lemon
For perfectly roasted broccoli, start out with a warm pan by placing a jelly-roll pan in the oven while it preheats for a nice slow roast.
Aromatic Slow-Roasted Tomatoes
Slow roasting is one of the best uses for winter tomatoes because it intensifies their sweetness.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Ham and Garlic
Roasting brings out the best in Brussels sprouts; it lightly caramelizes their edges, but keeps them tender inside. Don't trim too much from the stem ends of the sprouts since they may fall apart. We call for country ham for an extra punch of saltiness, but if you can't find it, feel free to substitute with regular ham. Leftover breadcrumbs can be frozen for up to six months and used to top macaroni and cheese casseroles.
Buttery Roasted Cauliflower
While it seems like riced cauliflower has become all the rage, roasted cauliflower is just as tasty (if not more so). You will need just six ingredients (other than cooking spray, salt, and pepper) to prep this simple dinnertime side. The roasted cauliflower will caramelize, lending a hint of sweetness, while the shallots and fresh tarragon and chives add some nice bite and an herbal flavor profile.
Roasted Potato-and-Okra Salad
While fried okra is an undeniably Southern side, there are healthier ways to prep this classic summer veggie. This fresh yet hearty side dish features roasted potatoes instead of the boiled ones traditionally served as part of a Lowcountry-style spread. Toss both roasted vegetables with our homemade Lemon-Thyme Vinaigrette and some sliced green onions and garnish with fresh thyme sprigs.
Roasted Carrots with Citrus Dressing
Fresh fruit juice and chopped cilantro create a zesty dressing for roasted carrots.
Salsa-Roasted Potatoes
Take your roasted potatoes up a notch by pairing with salsa (yes, you heard that right!) and a sprinkling of seasonings from the spice cabinet, including chili powder and ground cumin. A squeeze of fresh lime juice and chopped fresh cilantro make these south-of-the-border-inspired potatoes simply irresistible.
Roasted Watermelon Radishes
A watermelon radish is, on first glance, a plain greenish-white root. But slice it open and it reveals a stunning fuchsia interior. They're also known as red-meat or beauty-heart radishes. Roasting radishes gives them a smooth texture and sweet, earthy flavor similar to that of roasted turnips.
Roasted Balsamic Radicchio with Pancetta and Walnuts
Radicchio--that bitter, crunchy, scarlet and white vegetable Italians adore, becomes entirely different when roasted. Its color deepens and the flavor turns mellow and nutty, with just a hint of bitterness remaining. Serve it alongside roast pork, chicken, or beef. Or, to turn it into a main course, chop and toss with hot cooked pasta.
Roasted Asparagus and Baby Artichokes
To get a head start, you can prep and roast the artichokes up to two days before, and then store in the fridge. Shortly before serving, place the asparagus on the pan with roasted artichokes, and roast everything together for an additional 10 minutes before tossing with melted butter, fresh parsley and lemon juice, salt, pepper, and toasted pine nuts.
Roasted Cauliflower with Lemon-Caper Vinaigrette
Folks can't seem to get enough of cauliflower's mild, slightly nutty flavor.
Roasted Broccolini
Leggy, small-flowered broccolini is a hybrid of regular broccoli and Chinese broccoli. It's great steamed, but glorious roasted. The color and flavor deepen, and the florets get delectably crisp--almost as though they've been fried. Roasted regular broccoli is also delicious, though it won't get quite as crisp.
Roasted Squash Salad
Top winter greens with roasted butternut squash for a clean, light meal.
Roasted Cipollini Onions
Roasting brings out a rich, mellow flavor in these Cipollini, or wild, onions. Serve them as a side dish alongside roasted meats or with a vegetarian holiday menu.
Roasted Turnips and Potatoes
Roasting the turnips softens their peppery bite, resulting in a caramelized flavor that goes perfectly with smoked paprika. Pair with roasted pork tenderloin and a salad to make an easy, company-worthy dinner.
Roasted Fennel with Rosemary Breadcrumbs
Instead of roasted root vegetables or Brussels sprouts, try roasted fennel. Fennel has licorice notes that mellow in the oven, becoming slightly sweet. A splash of cider vinegar at the end brightens the dish.