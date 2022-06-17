18 Veggie Recipes That'll Make You Say "Boom, Roasted!"

In need of a quick and easy vegetable side dish for your next meal? Skip the canned and microwaved options and opt for roasting fresh veggies in the oven. Although it can be easy to forget about the humble oven with all the kitchen gadgets available today, roasting in an oven is one of the simplest ways to prepare just about any food. You typically need just a drizzle of olive oil and some seasonings to let the oven's dry heat turn a sheet pan full of fresh veggies into richly caramelized goodness. From Buttery Roasted Cauliflower and Salsa-Roasted Potatoes to Roasted Broccolini and Ash-Roasted Garlic, these roasted veggie recipes showcase just how simple it can be to prepare a nutritious and delicious side dish.