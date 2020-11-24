19 Retro Thanksgiving Recipes for the Ultimate Throwback Thursday

When we were deep in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic, many people took comfort in the foodie nostalgia of days gone by, from baking sourdough bread to discovering budget-friendly and retro recipes. Although we seem to be entering some sort of semi-normal, post-pandemic state (or is it?), these time-tested recipes still have a place at the table. This Thanksgiving, take a mental vacation to simpler times by whipping out a few retro-inspired dishes. Old-school recipes like Classic Roast Turkey, Cranberry Fluff Salad, and Candied Yams are sure to stir up memories of Thanksgivings past, and provide a little comfort during a holiday season when we're still recovering from all that was 2020.