Get Thanksgiving Dinner Delivered Right to Your Door With These 9 Services
When it comes to the holidays, sometimes it's necessary to work smarter, not harder. Meal delivery services, like Williams Sonoma, HelloFresh, and Sunbasket, can provide decadent entrees, sides, and desserts for your Thanksgiving feast—without all the prep work. Bring your family and friends together around a festive table with gourmet offerings like roasted sweet potatoes with cranberry and pecans, lobster mac and cheese, or a chocolate pecan bourbon pie.
Meal delivery is a choose your own adventure when it comes to Thanksgiving. If you want to avoid grocery stores but still prepare your own dinner, you can have fresh ingredients and holiday recipes shipped right to your door to save time and expedite the process. On the other hand, if you're too tired to even think about cooking for a large group, you can opt for fully prepared heat-and-eat meals. Regardless of your needs, these nine delivery services can take some of the stress off your back so you can spend extra time with loved ones this season.
9 Services That Will Have Your Thanksgiving Dinners Delivered
- Most Healthy Thanksgiving Recipes: Sunbasket
- Best À La Carte Thanksgiving: Home Chef
- Most Traditional Thanksgiving Dinner: Blue Apron
- Best Thanksgiving Turkey: Williams Sonoma
- Best Ham Dinner: Hickory Farms
- Best Thanksgiving Sides: HelloFresh
- Best Thanksgiving Pies: Goldbelly
- Best Wine for Thanksgiving: Harry & David
- Best Vegan Thanksgiving: Purple Carrot
Most Healthy Thanksgiving Recipes: Sunbasket
Maybe you have time to cook but want to serve some creative and healthy recipes to spice up your Thanksgiving dinner. Sunbasket offers a spread full of innovative holiday recipes, like Faroe Island salmon and prime rib slices from Rastelli's as well as sides like herb-roasted rainbow carrots with charred lemon, and creamy potato and cauliflower gratin with gruyère, among others. To save even more time, the two Fresh & Ready side options—sweet potato maple mash and baked stuffing—only need to be heated. Find these dishes—and more—by navigating to Sunbasket's week of November 21 menu and clicking "Holiday" on the left side of the menu. For existing Sunbasket members, pricing for three to four servings is $25 per side, plus an additional $35 to $79 for protein options. For non-subscribers, you may purchase the Sunbasket Thanksgiving menu items from the company's Instacart storefront. These dishes can ship anytime between the weeks of November 25 and December 27.
To buy: From $9 per serving (with subscription); sunbasket.com
Best À La Carte Thanksgiving: Home Chef
Home Chef is celebrating Thanksgiving this year with an à la carte feast, available to order now. For $7 per serving (with a subscription), you can choose from five different sides and two desserts. The side options include a mouthwatering cheddar cornbread with jalapeno popper schmear, white cheddar and sage biscuits with honey butter, roasted sweet potatoes and apples with poached cranberries and pecans, loaded mashed potatoes, and brussels sprouts with caramelized onions and maple bacon glaze. For dessert, Home Chef is offering an apple pie crisp with brown butter streusel topping and pumpkin cranberry cake with tart candied cranberries. The sides serve up to six people, and the desserts are single serving. Like other Home Chef offerings, these dishes come with instruction cards for simple preparation and shouldn't take more than 40 minutes to cook.
To buy: From $7 per serving; homechef.com
Most Traditional Thanksgiving Dinner: Blue Apron
If you're looking for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, Blue Apron has you covered with its classic Thanksgiving meal kit, suitable for six to eight people. For $110, Blue Apron non-subscribers can get a roasted turkey breast paired with classic sides, like savory mashed potatoes and gravy, brussels sprouts, cranberry sauce, and a spiced apple crumb pie for dessert. Order this dinner by 12 p.m. ET on November 16 to receive it by November 23. For smaller groups, Blue Apron also offers Thanksgiving premium kits with four recipes for two to four people ($93) and four to six people ($120), as well as a vegetarian dinner ($68). For Blue Apron subscribers, all of these offerings are included in the standard plan ($9 per serving), without any additional costs. Shipping is free on orders over $50.
To buy: From $9 per serving (with subscription); blueapron.com
Best Thanksgiving Turkey: Williams Sonoma
Some might call turkey the star of Thanksgiving, and as the centerpiece of this holiday, that's probably correct. With the huge assortment of turkey dinners from Williams Sonoma, you'll have many choices with this gourmet protein. For individual turkeys, you may select from the Willie Bird smoked boneless turkey breast, free-range organic turkey, stuffed turkey breast, pre-brined turkey, and herb-roasted turkey breast, as well as more out-of-the-ordinary options like Cajun deep-fried turkey. And if a stand-alone turkey won't cut it, Williams Sonoma also offers several complete Thanksgiving meals, like the herb-roasted turkey dinner, ultimate Thanksgiving dinner, Southern smoked turkey breast dinner, and even a gluten-free turkey dinner, to name a few. With these options, you'll also receive flavorful side dishes, such as mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, stuffing, cranberry chutney, and pumpkin pie. Place your order by November 19 to receive your Thanksgiving dinner by November 24. Note: There's a predicted turkey shortage this year, so it may be prudent to order earlier than later.
To buy: From $80; williams-sonoma.com
Best Ham Dinner: Hickory Farms
Some people just don't like turkey, and that's OK because Hickory Farms can set you up with a deluxe holiday ham dinner. On sale for $155 (originally $190), this ham dinner features a honeygold spiral-sliced ham (serves 14 to 18), three-cheese scalloped potatoes, parmesan creamed spinach (sides each serve six), and a blueberry peach crisp for dessert (serves eight). This ham dinner is shipped completely cooked, so all you have to do is warm it up and serve. The sides will need to be baked but only take 40 to 50 minutes. If you don't want the sides, you can also purchase the ham as a stand-alone dish for $90. Meals are shipped frozen within the same week you place your order, but due increased holiday orders, you might consider ordering your ham dinner early and keeping it frozen until two days before Thanksgiving (to allow for thawing).
To buy: $155 (originally $190); hickoryfarms.com
Best Thanksgiving Sides: HelloFresh
Get ready for a banquet fit for royalty because HelloFresh's annual Thanksgiving Feast box is back! With two boxes to choose from, you'll be treated to a wealth of delicious sides and dishes this holiday season. For those looking for a modern twist on Thanksgiving, the Beef Tenderloin + Sides Box ($135) serves four to six people a spread of peppercorn-crusted beef tenderloin with sherry thyme jus, creamy mashed potatoes with garlic and sour cream, ciabatta stuffing with chicken sausage and cranberries, beef gravy, and roasted delicata and shallot with walnuts. Of course, we can't forget dessert, and HelloFresh comes through with an apple ginger crisp with cinnamon pecan crumble that will have you asking for seconds. For more traditional diners, the Turkey + Sides Box ($170) serves eight to 10 people some classic holiday staples. Featuring a roast turkey with garlic-herb butter rub and classic gravy with fresh herbs, this dinner also comes with the sides listed above, as well as a sweet cranberry sauce with notes of orange and cinnamon. For an additional $20, you can add a cranberry brie crostini appetizer to both boxes. No subscription is necessary for these special dinners. Shipping is $9 per box and available anywhere in the U.S.
Ecommerce writer Bridget Degnan tells MyRecipes: "HelloFresh's turkey dinner had a nice mix of traditional Thanksgiving fare and fresh, exciting dishes, such as delicata squash with shallots. In addition to its delicious flavors, the meal kit was fairly easy to prepare thanks to its thorough recipe guide with instructions and pictures. Overall, I recommend this to people who want to avoid grocery stores this season yet still prepare a holiday feast for loved ones."
To buy: From $17 per serving; hellofresh.com
Best Thanksgiving Pies: Goldbelly
Is Thanksgiving even complete if there's no pie on the table? I think not. Thankfully, Goldbelly can help you stock up on all the best pies across the country with decadent options like the chocolate pecan bourbon pie from Michele's Pies in Norwalk, Connecticut, or the salted honey pie from Mashama Bailey's The Grey in Savannah, Georgia. Of course, Goldbelly also features classics like apple pie, pumpkin pie, and sweet potato pie. For smaller groups, the tiny pie gift box from Tiny Pies in Austin, Texas, is a perfect dessert sampler with 12 bite-sized pies in an assortment of flavors. And for the largest groups, perhaps try the Pumpecapple Piecake, an invention by Three Brothers Bakery in Houston, sure to dazzle (and serves up to 40 people). With these pies to choose from, there will be nothing but full bellies at Thanksgiving this year.
To buy: From $30; goldbelly.com
Best Wine for Thanksgiving: Harry & David
What's red, white, and going to take your Thanksgiving to the next level? Your wine shipment from Harry & David, naturally. The company offers wine packages for duos and trios as well as six-bottle and 12-bottle sets, which will add the final touch to your perfect Thanksgiving feast. With selections like pinot gris, sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, cabernet sauvignon, and pinot noir, there will be a little something for everyone around the Thanksgiving table. For something a little stronger, Harry & David also offers an entertainer's cocktail mix trio, featuring Moscow mule, mai tai, and spicy watermelon mixes. All of these packages are available to ship immediately.
To buy: From $40; harryanddavid.com
Best Vegan Thanksgiving: Purple Carrot
If you want to celebrate the largest food holiday of the year without compromising on a plant-based diet, Purple Carrot is here for you. Not all heroes wear capes. Purple Carrot subscribers can access this limited-edition Thanksgiving box, featuring roasted brussels sprouts, rustic ciabatta stuffing, quinoa-stuffed delicata squash, pear cranberry crisp, classic gravy, and cranberry sauce. This dinner serves up to four and costs $75 on top of the standard subscription price. To receive the Thanksgiving box on time, you must place the order no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on November 16.
To buy: From $75 per box; purplecarrot.com