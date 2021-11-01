Get Thanksgiving Dinner Delivered Right to Your Door With These 9 Services

Best Thanksgiving Sides: HelloFresh

Get ready for a banquet fit for royalty because HelloFresh's annual Thanksgiving Feast box is back! With two boxes to choose from, you'll be treated to a wealth of delicious sides and dishes this holiday season. For those looking for a modern twist on Thanksgiving, the Beef Tenderloin + Sides Box ($135) serves four to six people a spread of peppercorn-crusted beef tenderloin with sherry thyme jus, creamy mashed potatoes with garlic and sour cream, ciabatta stuffing with chicken sausage and cranberries, beef gravy, and roasted delicata and shallot with walnuts. Of course, we can't forget dessert, and HelloFresh comes through with an apple ginger crisp with cinnamon pecan crumble that will have you asking for seconds. For more traditional diners, the Turkey + Sides Box ($170) serves eight to 10 people some classic holiday staples. Featuring a roast turkey with garlic-herb butter rub and classic gravy with fresh herbs, this dinner also comes with the sides listed above, as well as a sweet cranberry sauce with notes of orange and cinnamon. For an additional $20, you can add a cranberry brie crostini appetizer to both boxes. No subscription is necessary for these special dinners. Shipping is $9 per box and available anywhere in the U.S.

Ecommerce writer Bridget Degnan tells MyRecipes: "HelloFresh's turkey dinner had a nice mix of traditional Thanksgiving fare and fresh, exciting dishes, such as delicata squash with shallots. In addition to its delicious flavors, the meal kit was fairly easy to prepare thanks to its thorough recipe guide with instructions and pictures. Overall, I recommend this to people who want to avoid grocery stores this season yet still prepare a holiday feast for loved ones."

