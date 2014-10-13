Thai Recipes

Enjoy authentic Thai recipes at home with our versions of Pad Thai, sweet curries, spicy curries, nutty satays, and more.

Quick Thai Dishes
These flavorful Thai dishes are quick and easy to prepare.
10+ Brilliant Ways to Use a Container of Thai Curry Paste
This convenient, flavor-boosting ingredient's potential has no limits.
The Pantry Essentials You Need to Cook Thai Food At Home
According to Ohm Suansilphong, chef of Thai Restaurants Fish Cheeks and Chicks Isan.
How to Make Thai Iced Coffee
An iced coffee for iced coffee haters
Tasty Thai Chicken for Dinner
Relish the fresh, bright flavors of Thai cuisine in these quick and easy weeknight chicken dinners.
5 Favorite Thai Dishes
Whip up these 5 classic dishes, from pad thai to coconut soup.
The 6 Thai Ingredients That Make Everything Tastier
Each culinary culture has its own familiar staple flavors: pimiento cheese and deviled eggs in parts of the American South, or fried clams and doughnuts in New England. Here are six classic Thai ingredients our writer thinks you should always have on hand.
Cashew Cream Pad Thai
Don't mistakenly buy fettuccine-like pad Thai noodles, as they take much longer to soak to an edible consistency. Look for the thin brown-rice variety, often called vermicelli or mai fun. The longer they sit, the better these noodles will get, as they continue to soak up the flavors of the nutty cashew cream. 
Curried Coconut Soup
Scallop Tom Kha
Thai Green Curry Chicken
Almond-Coconut Chicken Satay
