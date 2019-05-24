Our Most Refreshing Summer Cocktails
When the warm weather, sunshine, and pool days arrive, it's time for a refreshing summer sipper! With fresh seasonal ingredients like strawberries, watermelon, and peaches, these cocktails are sure to make a splash. Don't forget the tiny umbrella!
Cucumber-Lime Infused Gin and Tonic
Cucumber-Lime Infused Gin and Tonic Recipe
The crisp mixture of cucumber and lime is made complete with a splash of gin and tonic for the ultimate summertime sipper.
Berry Limoncello
Raspberries and strawberries really brighten up the flavors in one this berry cocktail. Serve it up at a party for a perfectly summery and refreshing sip.
Strawberry Hibiscus Cooler
Strawberry Hibiscus Cooler Recipe
With or without the vodka, this sweet-tart drink deserves a spot at brunch.
Blackberry Pisco Sours
Pisco is a South American grape brandy popular in Peru and Chile. If you can't find it in your area, feel free to substitute white tequila, grappa, or vodka. Don't be alarmed by the strength of this new classic; it's a cocktail that's meant to be sipped and savored.
Thai Basil-Ginger Spritzer
Thai Basil-Ginger Spritzer Recipe
Paired with peppery ginger, the anise flavor of Thai basil gives you a highly refreshing summer sipper.
Marionberry Mojito
Exceptionally juicy and slightly tart, marionberries are perfect for this fizzy summer refresher. You can also use regular blackberries.
Orange-Infused Rum Gimlets
Orange-Infused Rum Gimlets Recipe
If you enjoy fruity and light, this refreshing summer cocktail is your new BFF.
Mai Tai
This classic rum-based cocktail recipe, infused with the citrus flavors of orange curaçao, orange juice, and lime juice, is the perfect drink to enjoy at the beach–or when you're dreaming of being there.
Bottled Negronis
Kane's Peppery Bloody Mary
Kane's Peppery Bloody Mary Tout
It's hard to beat the spicy bite of a good bloody mary on warm summer mornings. Seasoned with fresh basil, cilantro, and chives, this drink received the highest rating from Southern Living's test kitchen.
Sparkling Elderflower Lemonade
Sparkling Elderflower Lemonade Recipe
Serve this sparkling lemonade as the perfect, thirst-quenching cocktail for a summer celebration. Elderflower liqueur is sweet, delicate, and floral, like nectar from a spring bouquet.
Garden Cocktail
This fresh summer cocktail is a fun spin on the classic Bloody Mary.
Watermelon-Lime Soda
Watermelon and lime pair beautifully in this exceptionally cool cocktail. Zingy ginger is the secret ingredient that will make people ask, "What tastes SO good in here?"
How to Make Pisco Sour
This creamy, frothy cocktail is best served poolside—and by the pitcher.
Sparkling Sangria
Flavor this cava-and-brandy-based sangria with blueberries, cherries, raspberries, strawberries, nectarine, and apricot nectar for a sweet summer cocktail that tastes as good as it looks.
Mojito Cooler
Five ingredients are just a few minutes of prep time are all that stand between you and this refreshing classic cocktail.
Fritz's Sonoran Sunset
Prickly pear syrup adds a sweet note to the grapefruit and tequila mixture. If your local store doesn't carry prickly pear syrup, you can order it online or substitute grenadine.
Pomegranate-Key Lime Vodka Cocktails
Pomegranate-Key Lime Vodka Cocktails Recipe
Marry the flavors of pomegranate and Key lime for a light, fizzy cocktail that not only looks beautiful, but also tastes delicious.
Ultimate Rum Punch
Bring the flavor of the Caribbean to your backyard barbecue with this festive concoction. Golden rum and coconut rum combine with apricot brandy and the juices of pineapples, oranges, and grapefruits. Garnish this summer-in-a-glass cocktail with lime wedges.
Planter's Punch
Welcome guests with the traditional greeting drink of the Caribbean. Use fresh juices, and let guests garnish according to their preferences–sliced pineapple, cinnamon sticks, cherries, and a sprinkle of nutmeg are a few of our favorite toppers.
Blackberry Cocktail
Combine fresh blackberries, cucumber slices, lime juice, gin, club soda, sugar, and fresh mint for an ultra-summery, fruity escape.
Honeydew Mimosas
Use a traditional breakfast fruit as the base for this frosty sipper. Blend the melon with ice and sugar, then mix with a bottle of sparkling wine for a refreshing summer combo.
Tequila Mojitos
Spiff up the classic mojito by substituting tequila for rum in this guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Our online reviewers had one unanimous note: Double the recipe!
Blueberry Thrill
Sweet blueberries infuse spicy gin for summer's most refreshing cocktail sipper. For a fizzy cocktail, pour gin, cardamom syrup, and lemon juice over crushed ice in a glass; top with chilled club soda.
Watermelon-Mint Margarita
Watermelon-Mint Margarita Recipe
Try a new twist on a classic margarita with watermelon and mint flavors.
How to Make Pimm's Cup
This thirst-quenching cocktail is best suited for a summer afternoon spent poolside.
Lemon-Mint Sparklers
This refreshing summer drink is great with or without bourbon. Make a non-alcoholic batch for the kids, then use leftover simple syrup to whip up a boozy version for the adults in your crowd.
Basil Tonics
Vodka, fresh basil, simple syrup, and tonic water are all you need for these refreshingly easy cocktails. They're also a wonderful way to use basil leaves from an herb garden.
Sweet Heat Arnold Palmer
Sweet Heat Arnold Palmer Recipe
The trick to layering beverages is to add liquids to the glass in order of most to least dense. We put most of the sugar into the lemonade (the denser liquid), so be sure to swirl before swigging.
Mint Julep Sweet Tea
This iced cocktail features combines the best of two classic Southern drinks: the mint julep and sweet tea.
Seaside Sunrise
Take it to the beach! Blend bright juices and passion fruit rum, and then top with bubbly for a tropical twist on a mimosa.
Vera Kollans Cocktails
This drink is Greg Best's twist on the classic fizzy lemonade cocktail, Tom Collins.
Limoncello Mojito
Combine lemon juice, mint, and Limoncello (lemon liqueur) to create this fresh summer mojito.
The SL Mint Julep
Our go-to recipe for the quintessential Derby-day drink
Dark 'n Stormy®
Add rum and ginger beer to an ice-filled highball glass, stirring to combine. Garnish with a sugar cane stick and a lime wedge.
Salty Water
Beach trip, anyone? Be sure to bring along fresh watermelon and strawberries to whip up this tasty oceanside sipper.
Blood Orange Mimosas
We love the color blood oranges give this classic brunch cocktail. A dash of bitters adds depth. Look for orange bitters--such as Fee Brothers or Stirrings--at liquor stores or specialty grocers. The sugar cube dissolves as you sip, balancing the bitters and giving off bubbles for a festive touch. Juice the oranges and keep chilled up to a day ahead.
Honey-Lemon Spritz
Slap the verbena leaves lightly between your palms before you garnish to release essential oils.
Season Creep Cocktails
For this drink, Best uses yellow Chartreuse--an herbal liqueur flavored with saffron and honey. Substitute Strega, an Italian herbal liqueur, if you wish.
Watermelon-Jalapeño Margarita
Watermelon-Jalapeño Margarita Recipe
For a spicy garnish, combine salt and chili powder in a saucer. Dip rims of glasses in lime juice or water, and dip in salt mixture to coat.
Christopher Robin
WIth honey and fresh lemon, this refreshing citrus drink will have you wishing every season was Summer.
Smoky Old West
In an old-fashioned glass, combine water, sugar, and bitters, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Add orange peel and press against bottom of glass with bar spoon to release oils. Add whiskey and ice cubes to fill glass and stir briefly to mix.
Ginger Pineapple Punch (Lebouroudjee)
Ginger Pineapple Punch (Lebouroudjee) Recipe
This intensely flavored punch is nonalcoholic but great as a cocktail; just add sparkling water and rum.
Forest Negroni
Fill a cocktail-mixing glass about two-thirds with ice cubes and add ingredients to mix together. Strain over a large ice cube into an old-fashioned glass, and garnish with a bay leaf.
Gin and Coconut Water
Add lime juice and coconut water to a glass of gin, and stir in Angostura bitters to get a nice rosy color.
Fluke Sunset
Top with pomegranate juice and garnish with a lime slice.
Pink-a-Colada
Brighten up a refreshing cocktail with fresh fruit and edible flowers.
The Bernie Paloma
Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders recently served up a speech complete with a custom cocktail. Made with Vermont maple syrup, fresh fruit juices, and silver tequila, the now-famous cocktail was developed by Washington bartender Miguel Marcelino Herrara.
Cucumber-Mint Tequila Tonic
Cucumber-Mint Tequila Tonic Recipe
Cucumber-Mint Tequila Tonic is the perfect warm weather cocktail. Made with fresh mint and cilantro leaves and chopped cucumber, it's refreshing and fabulous.
Citrus-Honey Beer Shandy
Citrus-Honey Beer Shandy Recipe
This ultra-refreshing beer cocktail is perfect for sipping poolside, especially if you can find those mini paper umbrellas. Cheers!
The Blush Lily
Our version of Churchill Downs' Oaks Lily
Bourbon-Peach Limeade
Freeze fresh peach and lime slices on a parchment-lined pan, and drop a few into your drink for a frosty garnish.
Basil-Thyme Gimlet
In this drink, gin is infused with the savory freshness of basil and thyme.
Skinny Cucumber-Lime Gin and Tonic
Skinny Cucumber-Lime Gin and Tonic Recipe
This refreshing and effervescent drink is like summer in a glass. Diet tonic water and lime juice combine for a great low-carb alternative that doesn't have a strong aspartame aftertaste. For the coldest drink possible, make sure your glass is full of ice before you strain the mixture over it.
Super Skinny Margarita
When you're in the mood for the perfect sweet-and-sour skinny margarita, fake and sugary pre-made mixes won't cut it. This skinny margarita recipe is fresh and flavorful without being dense in carbs and calories. Freshly-squeezed juices are worth the extra effort, adding the perfect touch of acidity and sweetness. If you're opposed to using stevia as sweetener, swap it with agave nectar for even more authentic flavor. You can also freeze and blend this recipe for frozen skinny margaritas. But don't be fooled—while they may be skinny, there's nothing wimpy about these real deal margaritas.
Skinny Strawberry Vodka Lemonade
Skinny Strawberry Vodka Lemonade Recipe
Looking for a sweet cocktail without all the sugar? This low-carb drink is sweet and tangy with a subtle flavor of fresh strawberry. If strawberries aren't your favorite, you could substitute any summer fruit here for a spiked light cocktail.
Salty Dog Slushes
The Salty Dog has no flaws, but turning it into a slush makes it the most wonderful and festive summertime cocktail ever. The bitterness, sweetness, salt, and booze come together to make a subtly sweet pink and frosty delight. You can even keep frozen grapefruit juice cubes in the freezer and whip a few drinks up to amaze friends (or yourself). If you'd like to experiment, this would also make a mighty fine granita.
Grapefruit Beergaritas
This fruity beer cocktail falls somewhere between a shandy, a margarita, and a radler. Serve with citrus slices and a half-salted rim, if you'd like, or omit the salt for a straight-up refreshing sipper.