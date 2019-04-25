30+ Fabulous Frozen Cocktails For A Chill-Worthy Summer
Looking forward to being outside and enjoying some company outdoors this year? One of the best parts about summertime is relaxing on hot afternoons and evenings with a cool frozen cocktail in hand. The combo of sweet flavors, slushy texture, and a splash of booze is hard to top. From Mint Margarita Slushies and Limcello Mojitos to Guilt-Free Piña Coladas and Sweet Tea Mint Juleps, these cool cocktails are the perfect partner for your next chill-fest. Beat the heat this summer with a slushy cocktail guaranteed to cool you off while the grill heats up.
Frozen Margarita
No fiesta is complete without rounds of Frozen Margaritas. We freeze our margaritas in an electric ice cream maker for extra slushiness.
Frozen Watermelon Margaritas
With our most popular cocktail by your side, you'll definitely impress your pool party guests with a round of thirst-quenching watermelon margaritas.
Cosmopolitan Slushy Recipe
Take your traditional cosmo to the next level with this icy, ruby-red cocktail recipe.
Salty Dog Slushes
The Salty Dog has no flaws, but turning it into a slush makes it the most wonderful and festive summertime cocktail ever. The bitterness, sweetness, saltiness, and booze come together to make a subtly sweet pink and frosty delight. You can even keep frozen grapefruit juice cubes in the freezer and whip a few drinks up to amaze friends (or yourself). If you'd like to experiment, this would also make a mighty fine granita.
Mint Margarita Slushie
A super simple slushie like this one is the perfect remedy to beat the summer heat.
Grapefruit Margaritas
Ruby red grapefruit juice gives this margarita a blushing pink hue, and the more you add, the richer the color will be. Add frozen limeade concentrate for a refreshing punch of flavor, without all that squeezing. You can even make this recipe the day before your party. Just freeze until your guests arrive and then all you need to do is stir, serve, and enjoy!
Frozen Cranberry-Moonshine Lemonade
With this drink, you can enjoy your favorite holiday flavors all summer long! Just make sure you prepare the cranberry-moonshine mixture ahead of time, because it has to stand at room temperature for three days. Then serve and enjoy!
Frozen Peach Old Fashioned
Try this fun twist on a classic cocktail. Served ice cold, these refreshing cocktails will keep your summer party guests cool!
Icy Vanilla-Rum Malted Milkshake
Dazzle guests with this made-to-order icy beverage that couldn't be easier. Kids will love these milkshakes, too; just be sure to nix the liquor.
Limoncello Mojito
Limoncello Mojito is a citrusy new take on the classic cocktail. This refreshing concoction is perfect for the dog days of summer.
Guilt-Free Piña Coladas
This guilt-free cocktail recipe is perfect to satisfy your thirst on a hot summer day. Now if only it be served with a side of beach...
Cherry-Peach Sangria
This wonderfully refreshing cocktail combines cherries, peaches, and a couple sprigs of fresh basil. Watch out--you and your summer party guests won't be able to put these drinks down!
Peach Fuzzies
Serve this festive drink at an early afternoon barbecue. Frozen pink lemonade concentrate gives the drink its color and its sweet-tart flavor base. Add vodka, water, and ripe peaches for extra sweetness, then process with crushed ice.
Porter Float
Make a simple adults-only float using vanilla ice cream, creamy porter or stout, and a flavorful garnish of fresh raspberries and mint sprigs. Enjoy with a spoon, or take it out by the pool with you and let it thaw into a melty dessert drink.
Sweet Tea Mint Juleps
This drink features the best of two classic Southern drinks: mint julep and sweet tea. Sip on one of these cool cocktails on a warm summer day while sitting in a rocking chair on your front porch.
Minty Lime Frozen Mojito
These gorgeous lime mojitos call for Key lime-flavored rum, frozen limeade, and a sprinkling of fresh mint leaves.
Frozen White Chocolate
Drink your dessert with this decadent milkshake for adults. It features white chocolate liqueur, Irish cream liqueur, crème de cacao, and plenty of vanilla ice cream.
Beer 'Garitas
Drink to a Mexican-inspired evening with these tasty beer cocktails. Limeade concentrate and orange liqueur add bright flavor. If you like your margaritas bold, make the drink with dark beer. Serve in mason jars for added summer flair.
Raspberry Summer Freeze
Four ingredients, ice, and a blender are all you need to fill your glass with this frosty cocktail.
Kiwi Colada
Ring in summer by combining all the fun flavors of the season. Midori (melon-flavored liqueur) and cream of coconut add a taste of the tropics to the pineapple concoction. Use green kiwi for a tangy flavor, or substitute golden kiwi for a sweeter taste.
Piña Colada
Skip the store-bought colada mix and whip up your own with chopped fresh pineapple, rum, fresh lime juice, cream of coconut, and pineapple juice.
Frosty Raspberry-Lime Margarita
Have a little fun with your traditional margarita recipe by adding fresh raspberry and lime flavors.
Blackberry Pineapple Mojito
The key to making bartender-worthy concoctions: muddling fresh fruit and herbs, like in this blackberry pineapple mojito, based on one at Scottsdale's Deseo restaurant.
Frozen Lemonade with Coconut Rum
One reviewer had this to say: "Made this for my husband's Jan. 1st birthday party for 30 guests. Since we live in the Florida Keys, I figured it could be served year round. It was the hit drink of the party—couldn't make them fast enough! Even the men were drinking them, and all the rest of the drinks were hardly touched. New favorite tropical drink." -KeysBet
Frozen Cranberry Margaritos
A mojito traditionally uses rum; here we use tequila instead, hence the fun title. Dip rims of glasses in lime juice and a mixture of equal parts kosher salt and sugar for a twist on salt-rimmed glasses.
Brandy Shakes
Brandy Shakes, made from high-quality vanilla ice cream and brandy, are a super simple way to cool down and relax on hot summer afternoons.
Classic Margarita
The only margarita recipe you'll need, this easy cocktail is a simple mix of shaken fresh lime juice, orange liqueur, tequila, and powdered sugar.
Orange-Cream Refresher
Reminiscent of creamsicles, this icy beverage is sure to invoke a bit of sweet nostalgia in your party guests.
Watermelon Bellini
Whip up Watermelon Bellinis for a refreshing sipper--but any summer melon will work. For a nonalcoholic option, replace the sparkling wine with sparkling white grape juice, sparkling cider, or club soda.
Champagne Mango Margaritas
Champagne mangoes make these brightly colored frozen margaritas as smooth as can be. Spicy chiles balance the fruity sweetness.
Honeydew-Kiwi Daiquiris
A pitcher of slushy daiquiris is a great way to start the weekend. You'll use about half of the melon for this recipe and the rest in Sunday's fruit salad.
Blueberry-Mint Frozen Gimlet
Juicy blueberries and fresh mint leaves make a perfect partnership in this frozen cocktail. Just load everything in a blender and whir until frosty.
Tropical Sherbet Frosty
Instead of pineapple, you could substitute mango sherbet, keeping in the tropical theme.
Cucumber, Honey, and Thyme Margarita Slush
This simple margarita comes together in no time flat. The cucumber infuses the slush with a cool flavor, which balances the sweet notes from honey at the end of each sip.
Boozy Frozen Hot Chocolate
Dessert, cocktail, or both? However you look at this grown-up drink, the answer is "yes." The rich, sweet caramel notes found in rum nicely complement the chocolate, but bourbon, whiskey, or stout make good alternatives.
Pimm's Cup Slush
This slushy twist on the Pimm's Cup cocktail calls for a whirl in the blender with a handful of ice cubes and frozen limeade concentrate, in addition to the traditional ingredients of Pimm's #1 and gin. Garnish with lime wheels and cucumber slices.
Piñata Punch Freeze
Reminiscent of a soda shop shake, Piñata Punch Freeze is piled high with whipped cream and a cherry on top to finish. However, unlike the classic milkshake, this modern blend packs a major punch using green tea-flavored ice cream instead of traditional vanilla.
Pina Colada Slush
Reach for a twist on classic pina coladas with this cool, creamy, and refreshing cocktail featuring cubed fresh pineapple, pineapple juice, cream of coconut, and fat-free vanilla yogurt.