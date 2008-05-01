30+ Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade Recipes

Updated May 01, 2008
Credit: Greg Dupree; Styling: Rachel Burrow and Claire Spollen

When we think of summer drinks, fresh-squeezed lemonade always come to mind. Whether you choose to serve it the old fashioned way or with add-ins like raspberries, mint, or even vodka, these recipes are sure to be crowd-pleasers on a warm, summer day.

1 of 33

Raspberry Lemonade

Credit: Photo by Kelsey Hansen; Prop styling by Audrey Davis; Food styling by Torie Cox

Raspberry Lemonade Recipe

Go all-natural and serve a refreshing drink made from naturally-sweet mashed raspberries, lemon juice, and water. The sweet and tart combination will garner rave reviews. Add sugar to taste, and serve over ice.

2 of 33

Pink Lemonade

Credit: Kate Sears; Styling: Megan Hedgpeth

Pink Lemonade Recipe

The pink in this pink lemonade comes from fresh raspberries, and if you're feeling fancy you can always drop a few berries into each glass as a garnish.

3 of 33

Minty Lemonade

Credit: Helen Norman; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Minty Lemonade Recipe

Transform lemonade in seconds with a handful of fresh mint leaves. Don't chop them--keep leaves whole to avoid murky lemonade (and bits of green in your teeth).

4 of 33

Summer Sweet Lemonade

Credit: Greg Dupree; Styling: Rachel Burrow and Claire Spollen

Summer Sweet Lemonade Recipe

When life hands you 8 lemons, make Summer Sweet Lemonade to sip on.

5 of 33

Honeydew Lemonade

Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Cindy Barr

Honeydew Lemonade Recipe

Ripened honeydew melon makes Honeydew Lemonade a sweeter beverage than most.

6 of 33

Sparkling Elderflower Lemonade

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Sparkling Elderflower Lemonade Recipe

Elderflower liqueur is sweet, delicate, and floral, like nectar from a spring bouquet.

7 of 33

Raspberry-Peach Lemonade

Credit: Oxmoor House

Raspberry-Peach Lemonade Recipe

Kick up classic raspberry lemonade: Peach and ginger add a sweet-spicy twist.

8 of 33

Cilantro Lime Jalapeño Lemonade

Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Cindy Barr

Cilantro Lime Jalapeño Lemonade Recipe

Jalapeño adds a subtle kick while cilantro brings grassy, herbal notes to the classic summertime sipper. Adults might like to turn this into a cocktail recipe and  stir in a little tequila.

9 of 33

Strawberry-Ginger Lemonade Floats

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Strawberry-Ginger Lemonade Floats Recipe

Though the ginger is optional, it gives these refreshing floats their signature zing. If you can't find sparkling lemonade, substitute fizzy lemon-lime soda or ginger ale.

10 of 33

Blackberry-Vanilla Vodka Lemonade

Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Cindy Barr

Blackberry-Vanilla Vodka Lemonade Recipe

For a winning adult lemonade, try Blackberry-Vanilla Vodka Lemonade. The vanilla bean is a pleasing addition.

11 of 33

Thai Lemonade

Credit: Annabelle Breakey; Styling: Jeffrey Larsen

Thai Lemonade Recipe

Amped up with chile, mint, and lime, this lemonade isn't your traditional lemonade stand cup. However, there's no denying that it's equally cool and refreshing. We should know, we've been drinking this lemonade slushy by the blenderful.

12 of 33

Strawberry and Rhubarb Lemonade

Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Cindy Barr

Strawberry and Rhubarb Lemonade Recipe

For a refreshing summertime sipper, serve up glasses of Strawberry and Rhubarb Lemonade.

13 of 33

Peachy Bourbon Lemonade

Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Cindy Barr

Peachy Bourbon Lemonade Recipe

For a refreshing cocktail on those long, hot summer nights, sip on Peachy Bourbon Lemonade.

14 of 33

Sweet Tea Lemonade

Credit: Ryan Benyi

Sweet Tea Lemonade Recipe

This summer refresher combines the best of both worlds: sweet iced tea and tart lemonade.

15 of 33

Frozen Lemonade

Frozen Lemonade Recipe

On a hot day, it's hard to beat a tall glass of slushy frozen lemonade. Blend sliced lemon, superfine sugar, water, and lemon juice with ice for a frozen drink that the whole family will love.

16 of 33

Spiced-Tea Lemonade

Credit: Kate Mathis; Food Styling: Suzette Kaminski; Prop Styling: Shana Faust

Spiced-Tea Lemonade Recipe

Dress up traditional lemonade by mixing it with orange-spice iced tea.

17 of 33

Ginger Lemonade

Ginger Lemonade Recipe

Fresh ginger gives this lemonade its unique flavor, while using frozen lemonade concentrate keeps preparation super simple.

18 of 33

Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade

Credit: Photography: Randy Mayor; Styling: Melanie J. Clarke

Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade Recipe

Nothing beats the classic concoction of fresh lemons, sugar, and chilled water. This recipe doesn't require you to boil water, so make it for last-minute gatherings or as you're about to walk out the door to the park. Serve over ice for maximum cooling-off power.

19 of 33

Tomato Lemonade

Credit: Fredrika Stjärne

Tomato Lemonade Recipe

Kat Kinsman, managing editor of CNN's Eatocracy food blog, is known for clever drinks like this lemonade. It's perfect on its own as a mocktail, but Kinsman recommends adding a shot or two of rye whisky to make the tomatoey drink "reminiscent of a wonderfully tipsy deli sandwich." Gin or vodka would be a great addition as well.

 

 

20 of 33

Southern Breeze

Southern Breeze Recipe

Raspberry-lemonade ice cubes add extra flavor to the pineapple juice and ginger ale mixture as they melt. Make the ice cubes from lemonade concentrate, sugar, water, and blue raspberry lemonade mix the night before. You can also try different lemonade mixes for a variety of fun flavors.

21 of 33

Spiked Lemonade

Credit: Sara Gray

Spiked Lemonade Recipe

Start with lemon-flavored sparking water or club soda and add citrus-flavored vodka, lemon juice, sugar, and orange liqueur for an unforgettable summer cocktail. Buy extra ingredients–this one is guaranteed to be a party-pleaser.

22 of 33

Pink Lemonade Cocktail

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Pink Lemonade Cocktail Recipe

Host a 21-and-over backyard extravaganza and serve this cocktail in white wine glasses. Pink lemonade concentrate gets dressed up with bottled beer and chilled vodka. Garnish with cranberries and slices of lemons, oranges, or limes, and let the toasting begin.

23 of 33

Cool Lavender Lemonade

Cool Lavender Lemonade Recipe

Fresh lavender and mint infuse frozen lemon juice with an herbal flavor, making this drink tops for serving with light appetizers. Add the mint and lavender gradually to tailor the lemonade to your taste.

24 of 33

Strawberry Lemonade

Credit: Thomas J. Story; Styling: Randy Mon

Strawberry Lemonade Recipe

This refreshing lemonade is just as much about the strawberries as it is about the lemons.

25 of 33

Peach Lemonade

Credit: Oxmoor House

Peach Lemonade Recipe

Sweeten up traditional lemonade with another summer favorite: fresh peaches! This lemonade is perfect for pairing with grilled fare.

26 of 33

Watermelon-Lemonade Cooler

Watermelon-Lemonade Cooler Recipe

Garnish this fruity beverage with thin slices of watermelon and a pinch of mint. Cook lemonade concentrate with a few mint sprigs to allow the flavors to blend, then combine with puréed watermelon. Chill overnight before serving.

27 of 33

Mint-Tea Lemonade

Credit: Kate Sears; Styling: Megan Hedgpeth

Mint-Tea Lemonade Recipe

Add a dose of minty freshness to your next tall glass of lemonade.

28 of 33

Apple Lemonade

Apple Lemonade Recipe

Add a splash of tartness to apple juice by mixing in fresh lemon juice. Squeeze about 3 lemons worth of juice into a quart of apple juice, mix well, then garnish with mint sprigs and lemon slices. The sweet flavor of the apple nicely balances the pucker of the lemon.

29 of 33

Homemade Lemonade

Homemade Lemonade Recipe

Start from scratch and make a lemonade packed with extra flavor. The secret? This recipe uses a few teaspoons of lemon rind to add extra tartness, as well as a more home-style presentation. Make a batch of limeade (also on the recipe page) and let friends and family vote for their favorite.

30 of 33

Watermelon Lemonade

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck

Watermelon Lemonade Recipe

Your favorite summer fruit pairs with your favorite summer beverage and it's pure magic.

31 of 33

Basil Lemonade

Credit: James Carrier

Basil Lemonade Recipe

Add flavor, color, and fragrance by choosing different varieties of basil for this summer-inspired drink. Stick with regular basil for a tasty nonalcoholic cocktail, or try a different variety. Thai or cinnamon basils add spicy undertones while lemon basil adds a lemon-drop flavor.

32 of 33

Raspberry-Lemonade Spritzer

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia DeGaris Pursell

Raspberry-Lemonade Spritzer Recipe

Sparkling water, fresh (or frozen) raspberries, and frozen lemonade concentrate are all you need for this bubbly, festive lemonade delight.

33 of 33

Land of the Free Lemonade

Land of the Free Lemonade Recipe

Watermelon is the ultimate All-American summer snack. This year, make your 4th of July celebration even sweeter with a sweet-tart watermelon lemonade.

