30+ Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade Recipes
When we think of summer drinks, fresh-squeezed lemonade always come to mind. Whether you choose to serve it the old fashioned way or with add-ins like raspberries, mint, or even vodka, these recipes are sure to be crowd-pleasers on a warm, summer day.
Raspberry Lemonade
Go all-natural and serve a refreshing drink made from naturally-sweet mashed raspberries, lemon juice, and water. The sweet and tart combination will garner rave reviews. Add sugar to taste, and serve over ice.
Pink Lemonade
The pink in this pink lemonade comes from fresh raspberries, and if you're feeling fancy you can always drop a few berries into each glass as a garnish.
Minty Lemonade
Transform lemonade in seconds with a handful of fresh mint leaves. Don't chop them--keep leaves whole to avoid murky lemonade (and bits of green in your teeth).
Summer Sweet Lemonade
When life hands you 8 lemons, make Summer Sweet Lemonade to sip on.
Honeydew Lemonade
Ripened honeydew melon makes Honeydew Lemonade a sweeter beverage than most.
Sparkling Elderflower Lemonade
Sparkling Elderflower Lemonade Recipe
Elderflower liqueur is sweet, delicate, and floral, like nectar from a spring bouquet.
Raspberry-Peach Lemonade
Raspberry-Peach Lemonade Recipe
Kick up classic raspberry lemonade: Peach and ginger add a sweet-spicy twist.
Cilantro Lime Jalapeño Lemonade
Cilantro Lime Jalapeño Lemonade Recipe
Jalapeño adds a subtle kick while cilantro brings grassy, herbal notes to the classic summertime sipper. Adults might like to turn this into a cocktail recipe and stir in a little tequila.
Strawberry-Ginger Lemonade Floats
Strawberry-Ginger Lemonade Floats Recipe
Though the ginger is optional, it gives these refreshing floats their signature zing. If you can't find sparkling lemonade, substitute fizzy lemon-lime soda or ginger ale.
Blackberry-Vanilla Vodka Lemonade
Blackberry-Vanilla Vodka Lemonade Recipe
For a winning adult lemonade, try Blackberry-Vanilla Vodka Lemonade. The vanilla bean is a pleasing addition.
Thai Lemonade
Amped up with chile, mint, and lime, this lemonade isn't your traditional lemonade stand cup. However, there's no denying that it's equally cool and refreshing. We should know, we've been drinking this lemonade slushy by the blenderful.
Strawberry and Rhubarb Lemonade
Strawberry and Rhubarb Lemonade Recipe
For a refreshing summertime sipper, serve up glasses of Strawberry and Rhubarb Lemonade.
Peachy Bourbon Lemonade
Peachy Bourbon Lemonade Recipe
For a refreshing cocktail on those long, hot summer nights, sip on Peachy Bourbon Lemonade.
Sweet Tea Lemonade
This summer refresher combines the best of both worlds: sweet iced tea and tart lemonade.
Frozen Lemonade
On a hot day, it's hard to beat a tall glass of slushy frozen lemonade. Blend sliced lemon, superfine sugar, water, and lemon juice with ice for a frozen drink that the whole family will love.
Spiced-Tea Lemonade
Dress up traditional lemonade by mixing it with orange-spice iced tea.
Ginger Lemonade
Fresh ginger gives this lemonade its unique flavor, while using frozen lemonade concentrate keeps preparation super simple.
Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade
Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade Recipe
Nothing beats the classic concoction of fresh lemons, sugar, and chilled water. This recipe doesn't require you to boil water, so make it for last-minute gatherings or as you're about to walk out the door to the park. Serve over ice for maximum cooling-off power.
Tomato Lemonade
Kat Kinsman, managing editor of CNN's Eatocracy food blog, is known for clever drinks like this lemonade. It's perfect on its own as a mocktail, but Kinsman recommends adding a shot or two of rye whisky to make the tomatoey drink "reminiscent of a wonderfully tipsy deli sandwich." Gin or vodka would be a great addition as well.
Southern Breeze
Raspberry-lemonade ice cubes add extra flavor to the pineapple juice and ginger ale mixture as they melt. Make the ice cubes from lemonade concentrate, sugar, water, and blue raspberry lemonade mix the night before. You can also try different lemonade mixes for a variety of fun flavors.
Spiked Lemonade
Start with lemon-flavored sparking water or club soda and add citrus-flavored vodka, lemon juice, sugar, and orange liqueur for an unforgettable summer cocktail. Buy extra ingredients–this one is guaranteed to be a party-pleaser.
Pink Lemonade Cocktail
Host a 21-and-over backyard extravaganza and serve this cocktail in white wine glasses. Pink lemonade concentrate gets dressed up with bottled beer and chilled vodka. Garnish with cranberries and slices of lemons, oranges, or limes, and let the toasting begin.
Cool Lavender Lemonade
Fresh lavender and mint infuse frozen lemon juice with an herbal flavor, making this drink tops for serving with light appetizers. Add the mint and lavender gradually to tailor the lemonade to your taste.
Strawberry Lemonade
This refreshing lemonade is just as much about the strawberries as it is about the lemons.
Peach Lemonade
Sweeten up traditional lemonade with another summer favorite: fresh peaches! This lemonade is perfect for pairing with grilled fare.
Watermelon-Lemonade Cooler
Watermelon-Lemonade Cooler Recipe
Garnish this fruity beverage with thin slices of watermelon and a pinch of mint. Cook lemonade concentrate with a few mint sprigs to allow the flavors to blend, then combine with puréed watermelon. Chill overnight before serving.
Mint-Tea Lemonade
Add a dose of minty freshness to your next tall glass of lemonade.
Apple Lemonade
Add a splash of tartness to apple juice by mixing in fresh lemon juice. Squeeze about 3 lemons worth of juice into a quart of apple juice, mix well, then garnish with mint sprigs and lemon slices. The sweet flavor of the apple nicely balances the pucker of the lemon.
Homemade Lemonade
Start from scratch and make a lemonade packed with extra flavor. The secret? This recipe uses a few teaspoons of lemon rind to add extra tartness, as well as a more home-style presentation. Make a batch of limeade (also on the recipe page) and let friends and family vote for their favorite.
Watermelon Lemonade
Your favorite summer fruit pairs with your favorite summer beverage and it's pure magic.
Basil Lemonade
Add flavor, color, and fragrance by choosing different varieties of basil for this summer-inspired drink. Stick with regular basil for a tasty nonalcoholic cocktail, or try a different variety. Thai or cinnamon basils add spicy undertones while lemon basil adds a lemon-drop flavor.
Raspberry-Lemonade Spritzer
Raspberry-Lemonade Spritzer Recipe
Sparkling water, fresh (or frozen) raspberries, and frozen lemonade concentrate are all you need for this bubbly, festive lemonade delight.
Land of the Free Lemonade
Land of the Free Lemonade Recipe
Watermelon is the ultimate All-American summer snack. This year, make your 4th of July celebration even sweeter with a sweet-tart watermelon lemonade.