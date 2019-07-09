Our Most Refreshing Summer Fruit Salad Recipes
Brighten up your outdoor meals with summer's best fresh fruit salads. Use up the best produce that summer has to offer with these delicious salads that are bursting with flavors and texture. From juicy berries to fresh melons, you can find a recipe that is perfect for your next summer picnic or cookout.
Warmed Berries with Honey and Fresh Cheese
You may adapt this dessert to your taste by adjusting the blend of berries, the amount of honey, or even the amount of cheese. The idea is luxury in the amount of berries. Fromage blanc is wonderfully subtle; you can sub Greek yogurt, which is tangier.
Summer Melon and Ham Salad with Burrata and Chile
The musky fruit, salty-sweet ham, and creamy cheese balance one another. If you can't find burrata, substitute fresh mozzarella.
Summer Fig and Watermelon Salad with Feta
Balsamic glaze is a syrup of concentrated, cooked-down, sweetened balsamic vinegar. It adds a tangy element to this refreshing salad. Look for it near the vinegar.
Summer Melon Salad
Bacon in fruit salad isn't weird, trust us. It just makes it sweet-and-salty.
Simply Red Fruit Salad
This juicy, crimson-colored salad uses liquid from boiled cherries, reserved orange juice, lime zest and jam to create a sweet sauce to drizzle over fresh fruit.
Orange-and-Basil Macerated Cherries
This light yet satisfying fruit salad is perfectly paired with Ricotta cheese.
Strawberry-Blueberry Relish
Sweet berries and jalapeño heat make this a flavorful accompaniment for your favorite grilled fish.
Honeydew Relish Salad
Maximize melon flavor in a salad featuring balls or cubes of honeydew, celery, cucumber and grapes tossed in a sweet and tangy vinaigrette.
Honey Custard with Berries
If you don't have white balsamic vinegar, substitute Champagne vinegar or apple cider vinegar.
Summer Fruit Salad
Add some savory flavor to your sweet fruit salad with avocado, arugula, and cilantro and mix with a bottled poppy seed dressing.
Francie's Fruit Salad
You can make simple but delicious fruit salad using whatever's in season. The secret: candied ginger syrup.
Citrus Salad with Balsamic Honey and Pistachios
Blood oranges are a little bit tart, and navels are sweeter. Try a mix of the two for a colorful, tasty combo.
Tipsy Red-and-Yellow Watermelon Salad
Tipsy Red-and-Yellow Watermelon Salad gets its name from the marinade that contains vodka and black raspberry liqueur. This pretty and easy to prepare spiked-fruit salad is perfect for summer gatherings
Gin and Maple Macerated Berries
In this fruit salad, sugar, lime, and gin soften and preserve berries while extracting their natural juices to become a syrupy sauce.
Tropical Fruit Salad
Escape on a tropical getaway with this colorful salad bursting with grapes, bananas, pineapple and mango.
Fruit Salad with Yogurt
Top fresh pineapple, strawberries, grapes and mango with a sweet and creamy Greek yogurt dressing.
Melon Salad with Savory Granola
Heirloom Charentais melons have smooth, gray-green skin and bright orange flesh that is supersweet and fragrant. For a substitute you can use a combination of honeydew melon and cantaloupe.
Melon-and-Strawberry Salad with Spicy Lemongrass Syrup
Chiles add subtle heat to this exceptional fruit salad. You can use any of the lemongrass syrup left in the bowl for cocktails: just mix a little of it into rum and pour the drink over ice.
Watermelon Salad with Feta and Cucumber Pickles
Sumac--available at spice stores--adds a subtle piney, tangy note, but don't worry if you can't find it: The salad will still have loads of flavor complexity without it. You could also sub 1 teaspoon of prepared horseradish for the wasabi powder.
Watermelon Salad
Instead of offering watermelon wedges at your next cookout, branch out with this sweet and savory watermelon salad featuring cubed watermelon, red onion, kalamata olives, mint, and feta cheese. Even with all the added flavorful ingredients, it still weighs in at only 46 calories per 1/2-cup serving.
Stone Fruit Salad with Toasted Almonds
Balance the sweetness of peaches, plums, nectarines, apricots and cherries with crumbled goat cheese and a white wine vinaigrette.
Fruit Salad with Lemon-Honey Dressing
Toss cantaloupe, pineapple, blueberries and nectarines in a tangy-sweet dressing for a salad that is the essence of summer.
Summertime Fruit Salad with Cream
Whipping cream flavored with raspberry-liqueur is the crowning glory for the mixture of fresh berries, cherries, and nectarines and makes this salad special enough to serve as dessert.
Fruit Salad with Citrus-Mint Dressing
Serve this tropical fruit salad of papaya, melon, and kiwifruit as a salad, light breakfast, or healthy dessert. The refreshing mint dressing enhances the flavors of the colorful fruit.
Fruit Salad with Honey-Yogurt Sauce
Add honey and lime juice to yogurt for a simple fruit dressing for the fruit. Pineapple, kiwi, banana, and flaked coconut give the salad a tropical flair.
Lime-Scented Mango-Strawberry Salad
Heighten the bright flavors of strawberries and mango by tossing the fruit in a tangy lime syrup.
Melon, Berry, and Pear Salad with Cayenne-Lemon-Mint Syrup
The ground red pepper provides an unexpected heat that balances the sweetness of the melons, pears and fresh berries.
Layered Fruit Congealed Salad
Kid-friendly congealed salads are great for summertime entertaining since you can make the recipe a day or two ahead. The sweetened cream cheese layer and the fresh fruit make this salad sweet enough for dessert.
Peach-Fennel Salad with Pecorino
This salad is crunchy, sweet, salty, bright, and refreshing—in other words, it's perfect for summer. Peak-of-freshness peaches are the way to go here: If they're still ripe, but a little firm, that's perfect. Bonus points if you get them at a roadside stand. If you can find fennel with intact fronds, get that rather than fennel with the tops cut off—the fronds help make the salad feel special. Serve with flaky white fish and a nice glass of white wine or rosé.
Marinated Watermelon Tomato Salad
If you're tired of your usual watermelon salad, give this fantastic new recipe a try. Tomatoes and melon soak up the tangy lime-ginger-mint vinaigrette, making them extra juicy and flavorful. Goat cheese crumbles add a nice creamy note to the salad, but crumbled feta works well too. Serve this salad immediately after it is made so the fresh herbs stay bright and perky.
Grilled Watermelon Salad with Feta and Mint
Your search for the perfect summer side is over—grilled watermelon salad topped with feta and mint balances sweetness and saltiness, making it an excellent complement to a cookout or backyard barbecue. The right amounts of balsamic vinegar and salt work with a little char to make watermelon sing in a completely new way, while olive oil and black pepper tie it all together. To switch things up, try goat cheese instead of feta or serve this atop some fresh arugula, mixed greens, or your favorite salad blend.
Farro Salad With Cherries, Corn, and Basil
Meal preppers, meet your new favorite salad. It's bright and juicy thanks to the cherries, while the farro base keeps things feeling nice and hearty. The almonds bring in a crunch and nuttiness that helps bring everything together. Since it's super versatile, you could make a batch on Sunday and serve it with arugula and baked chicken for a healthy lunch all week long.
Clementine-and-Collard Greens Salad
This healthy yet hearty salad makes a great winter meal, just when you're in need of something bright and sunny. Sweet and juicy clementines, a favorite citrus down South, liven up this mix of chicken, collard greens, pecans, and crumbled goat cheese. Massage some of the dressing into the collards to tenderize the greens and make them more flavorful.
Watermelon Salad with Feta and Mint
A simple, fresh watermelon salad says summer like nothing else. And with the addition of crumbled feta cheese, bright mint, and a chunky olive vinaigrette, the salty-sweet flavor balance of this watermelon salad is especially swoon-worthy. The secret to the salad's Kalamata dressing, which would be excellent with any blend of summer melons, is in the toasted walnuts. The robust nuts temper the intense brininess of the olives to just the right level, while also giving the dressing another layer of rich flavor. If you're hesitant about salting your watermelon, just trust us on this one—sprinkling the juicy summer fruit with salt actually amps up its sweetness.
Watermelon Salad
You might call this a user-friendly, quick and easy salad recipe, since you can adjust the ingredients according to what you have. Increase the tomatoes and decrease the watermelon, or visa versa, if necessary. Handle the cut melon gently and as little as possible so it doesn't loose too much liquid. All the ingredients can be prepped in advance, but toss the salad together right before serving; the melon and tomato start watering out the minute the salt is applied. You can use navel oranges if satsumas are not available.
Roasted Beet-and-Citrus Salad with Honey-Orange Vinaigrette
This Roasted Beet-and-Citrus Salad is colorful, seasonal and has a beautiful presentation. Not only does it look pretty, this dish tastes light and fresh. The beetsand citrus elements also offer different textures for a more interesting experience than your everyday green salad. One of our test kitchen professionals said "the citrus segment and the orange-zest-spiked vinaigrette pair well with the earthy sweet of the beets." (Jarred citrus ingredients are available in the refrigerated section of the fruit and vegetable department at the grocery store.) The mixture of red and yellow beets will add a pop of color to your dinner table.
Watermelon, Cucumber, and Feta Salad
Cucumbers add a welcome crunch to this refreshing summer salad of cubed watermelon, fresh herbs, and crumbled feta cheese. You can replace the fresh mint with basil if you prefer, or use a combination of both herbs. A personal-sized seedless watermelon is just the right size for this salad, but you can also use pre-cut melon or a portion of a larger watermelon. Be sure to dress the salad right before serving it to prevent the melon and cucumbers from watering down the vinaigrette
Peach and Celery Salad
The flavors of peach and celery meld beautifully in this no-cook side. Pistachios amp up the crunch factor.
Ambrosia Fruit Salad
Whether you consider it a salad, side dish, or dessert, ambrosia is a holiday classic. It's quick and easy to make and can sit overnight if you like.
Fruit and Arugula Salad with Fig Vinaigrette
There's only one thing better than the juicy watermelon and peaches in this salad—the outstanding fig vinaigrette. Jammy and sweet with a subtle savory essence, fig preserves provide a flavor foil for tart vinegar and act as an excellent thickener for this dressing, which helps it cling to all the ingredients in this salad. Peppery arugula adds the perfect spicy bite that stands up to the sweet summer fruit. Make a double batch of the vinaigrette and use it to marinate chicken or brush over salmon before grilling.