Our Best Grilled Seafood Dinners
Nothing says summer like seafood on the grill. Check out our best recipes for grilled fish, shrimp, oysters, clams, and even lobster. These recipes all feature a sweet touch of sugar, honey, fruit, or maple syrup balanced with grilled seafood's naturally smoky flavors for a grilled seafood supper the whole family will enjoy.
Grilled Dogfish on Late-Summer Caponata
Grilled Dogfish on Late-Summer Caponata Recipe
Sustainable Choice.
For an alternate preparation, Seaver recommends placing the caponata and fillets in a baking dish and baking low and slow at 275° for 20 minutes or until desired degree of doneness.
Maple Grilled Salmon
A simple glaze featuring bright citrus notes and sweet maple syrup coats the salmon as it cooks, creating the perfect caramelization. You will relish every delicious bite.
Halibut & Squash Ribbon Skewers with Pistachio-Mint Salsa Verde
Halibut & Squash Ribbon Skewers with Pistachio-Mint Salsa Verde Recipe
Chef and cookbook author Joanne Weir led a culinary tour to the Cinque Terre in Italy. "We went out on the Mediterranean, where we drank prosecco and ate seafood cooked on a tiny grill. I relished the fresh grilled calamari and halibut skewers." These are her ode to the skewers from that day.
Grilled Corn and Fish Tacos
Grilled Corn and Fish Tacos Recipe
This crowd-pleaser has everything you want in a fish taco, including a spicy mayo and fresh add-ins like avocado and lightly charred corn.
Key Lime Grilled Shrimp
Key Lime Grilled Shrimp Recipe
Refreshing Key lime juice brightens the flavor of grilled shrimp. Guests will rave about the savory marinade, but it's the Key Lime Beurre Blanc cream sauce that pulls this dish together.
Grilled Seafood with Banana-Lime Salsa
Grilled Seafood with Banana-Lime Salsa Recipe
This recipe for Grilled Seafood with Banana-Lime Salsa combines the tropical flavor of bananas with lime to create a sensational zesty salsa.
Mixed Grill Kebabs with Guava BBQ Sauce
Mixed Grill Kebabs with Guava BBQ Sauce Recipe
Place bite-sized fish fillets, shrimp, and assorted vegetables on skewers for easy grilling. Serve with sweet Guava BBQ Sauce to kick up the flavor with fiery spice.
Grilled Halibut and Fresh Mango Salsa
Grilled Halibut and Fresh Mango Salsa Recipe
We guarantee that after tasting one bite of this summery dish, you'll want to head right back to the kitchen and make another batch of the tropical salsa. Tangy and fruity with eye-popping color, the mango salsa is fantastic with this halibut, but try it other types of fish too.
Grilled Spiny Lobsters with Herbed Oil
Grilled Clams with White Wine-Garlic Butter
Grilled Clams with White Wine-Garlic Butter Recipe
Meaty cherrystone clams are larger than delicate littlenecks, so they stand up to grilling. And because they take longer to cook, they have plenty of time to soak up all that smoky flavor.
Shrimp Sate with Pineapple Salsa
Shrimp Sate with Pineapple Salsa Recipe
You might not be able to rustle up a beachside view, tropical breezes, or a friendly waiter with a tray of umbrella-laden cocktails, but this festive shrimp dinner will certainly put you in a vacation mood. To save time, start with cored, sliced pineapple from the produce section.
Spicy Passion Fruit-Glazed Shrimp
Spicy Passion Fruit-Glazed Shrimp Recipe
With its intoxicating floral aroma, the sweet-tart passion fruit is an intriguing partner for grilled shrimp. When straining the glaze, press with the back of a spoon to make sure you get as much passion fruit flavor as possible.
Brown Sugar Grilled Salmon
Brown Sugar Grilled Salmon Recipe
When grilled, the brown sugar-paprika rub turns slightly crusty and caramelized, giving this dish an irresistible flavor and texture. Even better, this 5-ingredient recipe can be on your dinner table in less than half an hour.
Pan-Grilled Salmon with Pineapple Salsa
Pan-Grilled Salmon with Pineapple Salsa Recipe
Fish is prominent in the Willett plan since it's a lean protein source. Salmon is particularly good because it contains plenty of heart-healthy fats called omega 3s
Grilled Striped Bass with Chunky Mango-Ginger Sauce
Grilled Striped Bass with Chunky Mango-Ginger Sauce Recipe
A firm white fish with delicate flavor, striped bass is delicious with bold seasonings. A mixture of fresh ginger and orange juice acts like a culinary light bulb in the sauce, brightening the musky sweetness of mango. Dress this dish up or down by pairing it with an icy pilsner or a fruity white wine, such as Riesling.
Grilled Salmon with Blackberry-Cabernet Coulis
Grilled Salmon with Blackberry-Cabernet Coulis Recipe
The kingly Cabernet Sauvignon pairs surprisingly well with mid-summer blackberries, which emphasize the wine's fruity, full-flavored appeal. Spoon this dramatically-hued sauce over a salmon steak for an unforgettable grilled meal.
Maple-Glazed Salmon
Liberally coated in chili powder and cumin before going on the grill, these salmon fillets pack a spicy bite. But if you're worried about this dish being too hot, relax–a touch of brown sugar and maple syrup brings the flavors into perfect balance.
Grilled Mahimahi with Peach and Pink Grapefruit Relish
Grilled Mahimahi with Peach and Pink Grapefruit Relish Recipe
Cooling, yet sweet and tangy at the same time, this refreshing relish goes down easy with a firm, mild fish like mahimahi. Pair it with a sparkly prosecco and make a pre-dinner toast to your own grill-fabulous self.
Grilled Mahi-Mahi with Lemon-Parsley Potatoes
Grilled Octopus with Korean Barbecue Sauce and Baby Bok Choy Slaw
Grilled Octopus with Korean Barbecue Sauce and Baby Bok Choy Slaw Recipe
If you've ever ordered a delightfully meaty and tender, charred octopus dish at a restaurant and immediately thought to yourself, "Wow, I wish I could make this kind of thing at home," well—you can. And this recipe is going to light the way. Whether you're looking to dazzle your company at your next dinner party or wanting to make something extra special for a date night in, this grilled octopus dish is definitely worth stepping out of your cooking comfort zone for. As intimidating as it may seem, preparing octopus at home is easier than you'd think. Octopus can be found at specialty grocery stores (such as Whole Foods), fish markets, and Asian or international markets. The key to preparing this wow-worthy seafood at home is giving the meat a preliminary cook (no matter how you intend to proceed in preparing it) in order to tenderize the meat. In this recipe, we first simmer the octopus in a flavorful, aromatic-filled cooking liquid and finish then finish the cooking on the grill to develop bold, caramelized flavor and crispy char. We especially love how this preparation for octopus is so rich in flavor, but not at all heavy. Served alongside a vibrant Baby Bok Choy Slaw, this dish is as elegant as it is comforting.
Grilled Tuna with Chunky Tapenade Salsa
Grilled Tuna with Chunky Tapenade Salsa Recipe
Two classic dips, tapenade and salsa, join forces for a fish topper that is salty, scoopable, and summer-fresh.
Flounder Grilled on Banana Leaves
Flounder Grilled on Banana Leaves Recipe
Many cooks only grill thick fish steaks because thin fillets break and fall into the fire. But a banana leaf solves the problem elegantly. It's naturally nonstick, covers the rack, and lends subtle grassy sweetness to thinner fillets like flounder, snapper, tilapia, and sole, along with smoky grilled flavor.
Grilled Oysters with Garlic Butter
Grilled Oysters with Garlic Butter Recipe
The briny flavors of the oysters are further enhanced with the super-savory compound butter used in this recipe. Throwing the element of smokiness from the grill, and you've got yourself a little bite of heaven. Oysters are incredibly quick cooking, so allowing them to warm gently as the butter melts over the meat is the way to go.
Grilled Rainbow Trout with Chimichurri
Grilled Rainbow Trout with Chimichurri Recipe
The trout has a nice smoky flavor that is cut by the freshness and acidity of the chimichurri. For a less smoky flavor, seek out thinner fillets (which will take less time to cook).
Simple Grilled Halibut
Though simple, this recipe provides you with the tools to grill most any flakey fish. We happen to particularly love halibut because it's an inherently flavorful fish that requires no more than salt, pepper, and a squeeze of fresh lemon to taste absolutely divine
Grilled Salmon with Avocado Salsa
Grilled Salmon with Avocado Salsa Recipe
Here we combine two of the our favorite early-summer ingredients—cherry tomatoes and fresh basil—into a fresh take salsa. For the crispiest skin (that doesn't stick to the grill), be sure your grill grates are very clean and the grill is preheated for at least 15 minutes. Avocado adds creaminess and a punch of gut-healthy prebiotics.
Grilled Shrimp Skewers with Charred Asparagus and Snap Peas
Grilled Shrimp Skewers with Charred Asparagus and Snap Peas Recipe
Schulson reserves some marinade to serve as the sauce, saving time and uniting flavors. For extra charred flavor, cook the veggies in a cast-iron skillet directly on the grill instead of the stovetop.
Grilled Salmon with Orange-Soy Glaze
Grilled Salmon with Orange-Soy Glaze Recipe
While the grill is obviously the cooking method for casual, outdoor-centered meals and gatherings, don't forget that you can still bring a touch of sit-down-dinner-type sophistication to the patio table too. This buttery, smoky, and gloriously glaze-y salmon does just that. We call for individual fillets in this recipe, but you could also opt for going with a whole side of salmon (of roughly equivalent weight) for a truly impressive presentation.
Grill-Braised Clams and Chorizo in Tomato-Saffron Broth
Grill-Braised Clams and Chorizo in Tomato-Saffron Broth Recipe
Spanish flavors inspire this simple but intense summery braise. Saffron gives the tomato broth a nutty complexity, while the spice and heat of chorizo liven up the clams.
Grilled Scallop Tacos with Smashed Avocado and Charred Corn Pico
Grilled Scallop Tacos with Smashed Avocado and Charred Corn Pico Recipe
This quick taco filling is perfect for weeknight dinners. Smashed avocado and charred Corn pico brings a rich, earthy flavor to these seafood scallop tacos.
Grilled Whole Branzino with Chermoula
Grilled Whole Branzino with Chermoula Recipe
Take advantage of the summer sun and cook dinner on the grill.
Grilled Clambake Foil Packets with Herb Butter
Simple Grilled Whole Lobster
Simple Grilled Whole Lobster Recipe
Cooking fresh lobster may seem intimidating—but after you do it once, it's really no sweat. Grilling them is a great way to cook fresh lobster as it imparts a delicious smoky flavor to the crustacean's rich meat, and being that you can eat them right from the shells, it's super simple too. Just be sure you're working with a sharp knife when you set out to prepare your grilled lobster. This easy dish makes for a perfectly elegant summer supper for two, so you may just want to have your next date night at home. Serve your grilled lobster with melted butter and lemon wedges, along with whatever fresh sides you love. A simple green salad, grilled corn, or roasted potatoes would all be great options.
Grilled Salmon with a Farmers' Market Salad
Grilled Salmon with a Farmers' Market Salad Recipe
For a hearty, summer salad that's bursting with fresh, seasonal finds from your local farmers' market, this healthy dish is about to be your go-to dinner. Topped with an simple grilled fillet of salmon and tossed in a light, citrus vinaigrette, this salad allows the fresh flavors of the produce to shine through. Substitute or add different produce items based on what's in season and what you like. If you don't have a grill, a grill pan can be easily substituted.
Grilled Shrimp Satay with Shiitake Mushrooms, Baby Bok Choy, and Udon Noodles
Grilled Shrimp Satay with Shiitake Mushrooms, Baby Bok Choy, and Udon Noodles Recipe
Our favorite peel 'n' eat seafood gets new life with one kitchen-friendly formula: Shrimp + Starch + Sauce = Delish
Grilled Trout with Cherry Compote
Grilled Trout with Cherry Compote Recipe
If you can't find whole trout, use fillets; they'll only need to grill for about 4 minutes. You can also use 20 ounces frozen, thawed cherries: Use the liquid (don't drain them); simmer in step 1 until the liquid almost fully evaporates before stirring in the port and honey.
Grilled Swordfish Toasts with Lemon-Olive Tapenade
Grilled Swordfish Toasts with Lemon-Olive Tapenade Recipe
A sandwich for dinner makes perfect sense when it's as elegant as this one, with hot-off-the-grill swordfish and the tang of preserved lemon and olives. If you can't find the tapenade ingredients, blend store-bought mayo with minced garlic, lemon zest, and chile flakes for a tasty substitute.
Cedar Plank-Grilled Salmon with Mango Kiwi Salsa
Cedar Plank-Grilled Salmon with Mango Kiwi Salsa Recipe
The smoky Cedar Plank-Grilled Salmon stands up nicely to the spicy sweetness of the tropical Mango Kiwi Salsa. Prepare the Mango Kiwi Salsa before the Salmon so the flavors have time to meld.
Mediterranean Seafood Grill with Skordalia
Grilled Salmon with White Bean and Arugula Salad
Grilled Salmon with White Bean and Arugula Salad Recipe
Ask for salmon fillets from the head end of the fish--the tail end is much thinner.
Grilled Oysters with Lemon-Garlic Butter
Grilled Oysters with Lemon-Garlic Butter Recipe
This is a great appetizer to kick off a party, because oysters tend to draw a crowd—it's fun to watch (and smell) them sizzling over the heat. Prep the Lemon-Garlic Butter and cheese topping in advance, then shuck and grill the oysters in batches. They're best eaten soon after they come off the grill, with slices of crusty bread to sop up any remaining sauce. It's so delicious, you won't want a drop of it to go to waste.
Grilled Watermelon and Shrimp Skewers
Grilled Watermelon and Shrimp Skewers Recipe
Grilling watermelon adds a smoky note to the fruit and gives it a slightly meaty texture that matches well with shrimp. Cooking takes only a couple of minutes, so have both sets of skewers ready before you start. You'll need 12 flat metal skewers (12 in. long) or 18 skewers (8 in. long)--or use bamboo skewers of the same size, soaked in water for 30 minutes.
Grilled Striped Bass with Corn-and-Chorizo Salad and Herb Vinaigrette
Grilled Striped Bass with Corn-and-Chorizo Salad and Herb Vinaigrette Recipe
All the ingredients are super fresh and make for a great summertime dinner after a long day in the sun. If you have leftover corn salad, save it for lunch the next day.
Grilled Whole Fish
For an impressive fish supper, look no further than this grilled whole fish recipe! Pro tip: ask your fishmonger to scale and gut the fish for easier preparation.
Honey-Brined Grilled Shrimp
Honey-Brined Grilled Shrimp Recipe
This is a dish that impresses, one you want your guests to see and taste. We use honey three ways here: We add it to the brine so the meat absorbs some sweetness, we toss it with the brined shrimp so its sugars allow the shrimp to develop a good char without overcooking, and we drizzle it over the finished dish for depth.
Grilled Salmon with Roasted Corn Relish
Grilled Salmon with Roasted Corn Relish Recipe
Grilled chiles and corn give the relish a wonderfully smoky flavor that pairs perfectly with grilled salmon seasoned with just salt, pepper, and cumin. Serve with a mixed green salad to round out the meal.