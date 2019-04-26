Our Best Grilled Seafood Dinners

Grilled Octopus with Korean Barbecue Sauce and Baby Bok Choy Slaw Recipe

If you've ever ordered a delightfully meaty and tender, charred octopus dish at a restaurant and immediately thought to yourself, "Wow, I wish I could make this kind of thing at home," well—you can. And this recipe is going to light the way. Whether you're looking to dazzle your company at your next dinner party or wanting to make something extra special for a date night in, this grilled octopus dish is definitely worth stepping out of your cooking comfort zone for. As intimidating as it may seem, preparing octopus at home is easier than you'd think. Octopus can be found at specialty grocery stores (such as Whole Foods), fish markets, and Asian or international markets. The key to preparing this wow-worthy seafood at home is giving the meat a preliminary cook (no matter how you intend to proceed in preparing it) in order to tenderize the meat. In this recipe, we first simmer the octopus in a flavorful, aromatic-filled cooking liquid and finish then finish the cooking on the grill to develop bold, caramelized flavor and crispy char. We especially love how this preparation for octopus is so rich in flavor, but not at all heavy. Served alongside a vibrant Baby Bok Choy Slaw, this dish is as elegant as it is comforting.