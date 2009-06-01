Our Most Flavorful Grilled Lamb Recipes
For an impressive grilled dinner, look no further than these flavorful lamb recipes. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just getting together for a summer cookout, these crowd-pleasing recipes are all you need.
Coriander-Thyme Lamb Chops with Yogurt Sauce
Coriander-Thyme Lamb Chops with Yogurt Sauce Recipe
Lamb loin chops look like miniature T-bone steaks and are much leaner than lamb shoulder chops. If you can't find them, you can substitute 2 (4-ounce) beef tenderloin steaks.
Lamb Souvlaki with Tzatziki
Lamb Souvlaki with Tzatziki Recipe
Skewers always make meals more fun! Cubing makes this lamb kabob is oh so tender and just the right amount of doneness without drying out. Serve skewered between grape tomatoes and Tzatziki sauce for dipping.
Lemony Grilled Lamb Kebabs with Peppers and Onions
Lemony Grilled Lamb Kebabs with Peppers and Onions Recipe
Serve these savory Grilled Lamb Kebabs with Mint and Scallion Relish and lemon wedges for a satisfying weekend meal.
Grilled Apricot-stuffed Leg of Lamb
Grilled Apricot-stuffed Leg of Lamb Recipe
The dried apricots swell and soften with the Moroccan-spiced juices of the roasting lamb.Ras el hanout is a Moroccan spice mix available at upscale grocery stores or Middle Eastern markets. You can make your own blend with ground cardamom, coriander, ginger, turmeric, freshly ground black pepper, cinnamon, nutmeg, saffron, allspice, cloves, and mace.
Grilled Lamb Chops with Wheat Berry, Strawberry, and Lacinato Kale Salad
Grilled Lamb Chops with Wheat Berry, Strawberry, and Lacinato Kale Salad Recipe
Serve grilled lamb over greens for a hearty and unique salad. Lacinato kale, often called dinosaur kale because of its crinkled, bumpy texture, grows year-round in the Pacific Northwest.
Grilled Lamb Chops with Roasted Summer Squash and Chimichurri
Grilled Lamb Chops with Roasted Summer Squash and Chimichurri Recipe
Dress up grilled lamb chops for summer by serving them with roasted yellow squash and zucchini and topping with a tangy, fresh parsley sauce.
Butterflied Leg of Lamb with Pesto Aioli
Butterflied Leg of Lamb with Pesto Aioli Recipe
Leg of lamb is a little like roast beef in that it is best served warm, but it also tastes mighty good at room temperature. Pesto alone is a classic accompaniment for grilled lamb.
Grilled Lamb Chops with Nectarine Thyme Jam
Grilled Lamb Chops with Nectarine Thyme Jam Recipe
You couldn't ask for a better partner for lamb's mildly earthy flavor than nectarines, used here in a quick jam and sizzled on the grill.
Grilled Rack of Lamb with Saffron Rice
Grilled Rack of Lamb with Saffron Rice Recipe
Online reviewers rave about the superb flavor of the tender lamb, and declare this a perfect recipe for a dinner party.
Grilled Lamb Chops with Romesco Sauce
Grilled Lamb Chops with Romesco Sauce Recipe
A classic Romesco Sauce tops easy-to-prepare Grilled Lamb Chops for tasty summertime dinner from the grill.
Grilled Lamb Loin with Cabernet-Mint Sauce and Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Grilled Lamb Loin with Cabernet-Mint Sauce and Garlic Mashed Potatoes Recipe
Show off your culinary prowess with this chef-inspired recipe featuring tender lamb slices served over a bed of creamy mashed potatoes accompanied by a rich wine sauce.
Rosemary Grilled Lamb Chops
Rosemary Grilled Lamb Chops Recipe
Simplicity shines in this super-flavorful lamb chop recipe that has only 6 ingredients. You can marinate the chops a day ahead, and then grill for about 6 minutes for an easy weeknight entrée.
Grilled Lamb with Chocolate Mint Salsa
Grilled Lamb with Chocolate Mint Salsa Recipe
This salsa is good with any hearty meat, but especially lamb. Because the mint is so potent, we've added parsley to mellow it a little.
Grilled Lamb Chops With Lemon-Tarragon Aïoli and Orange Gremolata
Grilled Lamb Chops With Lemon-Tarragon Aïoli and Orange Gremolata Recipe
The chops are simply seasoned with olive oil, salt and pepper, but the over-the-top flavor comes from the lemon mayonnaise topping and the sprinkling of parsley, garlic, and orange rind.
Slow-Grilled Leg of Lamb
Slow-Grilled Leg of Lamb Recipe
Rub the leg of lamb with an herbed mustard paste, marinate for at least 2 hours, then cook slowly over a low temperature to get the best flavor and juiciest meat.
Grilled Lamb and Halloumi Kebabs
Grilled Lamb and Halloumi Kebabs Recipe
These meat and cheese kebabs turn into a flavorful and hearty salad when tossed with fresh herb leaves. We like to serve the salad with a side of hummus.
Curry- and Ginger-Rubbed Lamb Chops with Apricot-Lime Sauce
Curry- and Ginger-Rubbed Lamb Chops with Apricot-Lime Sauce Recipe
Several of our online reviewers said that the tangy sweet sauce was so good that they wanted to lick the plates. The Indian-inspired curry-ginger rub and the apricot sauce are versatile enough to be used on pork chops as well as lamb.
Indian-Spiced Lamb Kebabs
Indian-Spiced Lamb Kebabs Recipe
The key to good kebabs is using very lean but tender meat; the top round is ideal (ask your butcher to cut it for you). A simple raita--—a sauce of yogurt with chopped cucumber and mint--goes well with this, as does naan flatbread warmed on the grill.
Grilled Lamb Chops with Cherry Port Sauce
Grilled Lamb Chops with Cherry Port Sauce Recipe
We used port, a sweet fortified wine, to create a vibrant sauce for the lamb. The unique flavor of port is hard to match, but if you need a substitute, use a fruity red wine or 2/3 cup pomegranate-cherry juice and 1/2 teaspoon sugar.
Grilled Lamb Chops with Turkish Grape Sauce
Grilled Lamb Chops with Turkish Grape Sauce Recipe
Chef Burak Epir of Pilita Grill restaurant in San Carlos, California, serves this Turkish-style sauce over lamb meatballs skewered with chunks of eggplant. We've grilled lamb chops instead, for a faster but equally delicious version.
Grilled Lamb T-Bone Steaks
Grilled Lamb T-Bone Steaks Recipe
Especially in our eat-less-meat era, a lamb T-bone steak, also called a loin chop, makes a right-size serving for one person. Chef Alex Seidel of Denver restaurants Fruition and Mercantile Dining & Provision likes to add pecorino to the plate--both for looks and for added savoriness.
Greek-Style Lamb
This easy weeknight lamb dish is ready in less than 30 minutes. While the lamb is grilling, steam a pouch of rice in the microwave, and let your family know that "dinner is served."
Grilled Lamb Kebabs with Pistachio-Mint Salsa
Grilled Lamb Kebabs with Pistachio-Mint Salsa Recipe
An unusual salsa, made with easy-to-find Middle Eastern ingredients, transforms ordinary kebabs into something exotic.
Lamb Burgers with Fennel Salad
Lamb Burgers with Fennel Salad Recipe
Take a break from beef burgers and make patties with ground lamb and turkey breast, Greek seasoning, feta cheese and olives. Serve in pita rounds instead of buns, and top with a Mediterranean salad of fennel and mint combined with yogurt, sour cream, and a bit of honey.
Greek Lamb with Herbs and Garlic
Greek Lamb with Herbs and Garlic Recipe
Insert garlic cloves into the leg of lamb and marinate overnight in a mixture of red wine, lemon juice, thyme and rosemary for maximum flavor.
Spicy Kofte
This ground lamb mixture grilled on skewers is a specialty of the Mediterranean coast of Turkey. Combine the lamb with onions, herbs, and bread and blend in a food processor. The bread serves as a binder so that you can shape the mixture into logs and place on the skewers.