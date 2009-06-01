Our Most Flavorful Grilled Lamb Recipes

Updated June 01, 2009
Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Claire Spollen

For an impressive grilled dinner, look no further than these flavorful lamb recipes. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just getting together for a summer cookout, these crowd-pleasing recipes are all you need.

Coriander-Thyme Lamb Chops with Yogurt Sauce

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Claire Spollen

Coriander-Thyme Lamb Chops with Yogurt Sauce Recipe

Lamb loin chops look like miniature T-bone steaks and are much leaner than lamb shoulder chops. If you can't find them, you can substitute 2 (4-ounce) beef tenderloin steaks.

Lamb Souvlaki with Tzatziki

Credit: Greg Dupree; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Lamb Souvlaki with Tzatziki Recipe

Skewers always make meals more fun! Cubing makes this lamb kabob is oh so tender and just the right amount of doneness without drying out. Serve skewered between grape tomatoes and Tzatziki sauce for dipping.

Lemony Grilled Lamb Kebabs with Peppers and Onions

Credit: Con Poulos; Styling: Jeffrey W. Miller

Lemony Grilled Lamb Kebabs with Peppers and Onions Recipe

Serve these savory Grilled Lamb Kebabs with Mint and Scallion Relish and lemon wedges for a satisfying weekend meal.

Grilled Apricot-stuffed Leg of Lamb

Credit: Thomas J. Story; Styling: Dan Becker

Grilled Apricot-stuffed Leg of Lamb Recipe

The dried apricots swell and soften with the Moroccan-spiced juices of the roasting lamb.Ras el hanout is a Moroccan spice mix available at upscale grocery stores or Middle Eastern markets. You can make your own blend with ground cardamom, coriander, ginger, turmeric, freshly ground black pepper, cinnamon, nutmeg, saffron, allspice, cloves, and mace.

Grilled Lamb Chops with Wheat Berry, Strawberry, and Lacinato Kale Salad

Credit: Neil Dacosta

Grilled Lamb Chops with Wheat Berry, Strawberry, and Lacinato Kale Salad Recipe

Serve grilled lamb over greens for a hearty and unique salad. Lacinato kale, often called dinosaur kale because of its crinkled, bumpy texture, grows year-round in the Pacific Northwest.

Grilled Lamb Chops with Roasted Summer Squash and Chimichurri

Credit: John Autry; Styling: Cindy Barr

Grilled Lamb Chops with Roasted Summer Squash and Chimichurri Recipe

Dress up grilled lamb chops for summer by serving them with roasted yellow squash and zucchini and topping with a tangy, fresh parsley sauce.

Butterflied Leg of Lamb with Pesto Aioli

Credit: Tim Turner

Butterflied Leg of Lamb with Pesto Aioli Recipe

Leg of lamb is a little like roast beef in that it is best served warm, but it also tastes mighty good at room temperature. Pesto alone is a classic accompaniment for grilled lamb.

Grilled Lamb Chops with Nectarine Thyme Jam

Grilled Lamb Chops with Nectarine Thyme Jam Recipe

You couldn't ask for a better partner for lamb's mildly earthy flavor than nectarines, used here in a quick jam and sizzled on the grill.

Grilled Rack of Lamb with Saffron Rice

Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Leigh Ann Ross

Grilled Rack of Lamb with Saffron Rice Recipe

Online reviewers rave about the superb flavor of the tender lamb, and declare this a perfect recipe for a dinner party.

Grilled Lamb Chops with Romesco Sauce

Credit: David Tsay

Grilled Lamb Chops with Romesco Sauce Recipe

A classic Romesco Sauce tops easy-to-prepare Grilled Lamb Chops for tasty summertime dinner from the grill.

Grilled Lamb Loin with Cabernet-Mint Sauce and Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Credit: James Carrier

Grilled Lamb Loin with Cabernet-Mint Sauce and Garlic Mashed Potatoes Recipe

Show off your culinary prowess with this chef-inspired recipe featuring tender lamb slices served over a bed of creamy mashed potatoes accompanied by a rich wine sauce.

Rosemary Grilled Lamb Chops

Credit: Jan Smith

Rosemary Grilled Lamb Chops Recipe

Simplicity shines in this super-flavorful lamb chop recipe that has only 6 ingredients. You can marinate the chops a day ahead, and then grill for about 6 minutes for an easy weeknight entrée.

Grilled Lamb with Chocolate Mint Salsa

Credit: Thomas J. Story

Grilled Lamb with Chocolate Mint Salsa Recipe

This salsa is good with any hearty meat, but especially lamb. Because the mint is so potent, we've added parsley to mellow it a little.

Grilled Lamb Chops With Lemon-Tarragon Aïoli and Orange Gremolata

Credit: Ralph Anderson; Styling: Lisa Powell Bailey

Grilled Lamb Chops With Lemon-Tarragon Aïoli and Orange Gremolata Recipe

The chops are simply seasoned with olive oil, salt and pepper, but the over-the-top flavor comes from the lemon mayonnaise topping and the sprinkling of parsley, garlic, and orange rind.

Slow-Grilled Leg of Lamb

Credit: James Baigrie

Slow-Grilled Leg of Lamb Recipe

Rub the leg of lamb with an herbed mustard paste, marinate for at least 2 hours, then cook slowly over a low temperature to get the best flavor and juiciest meat.

Grilled Lamb and Halloumi Kebabs

Credit: Leo Gong; Styling: Karen Shinto

Grilled Lamb and Halloumi Kebabs Recipe

These meat and cheese kebabs turn into a flavorful and hearty salad when tossed with fresh herb leaves. We like to serve the salad with a side of hummus.

Curry- and Ginger-Rubbed Lamb Chops with Apricot-Lime Sauce

Credit: Randy Mayor; Melanie J. Clarke

Curry- and Ginger-Rubbed Lamb Chops with Apricot-Lime Sauce Recipe

Several of our online reviewers said that the tangy sweet sauce was so good that they wanted to lick the plates. The Indian-inspired curry-ginger rub and the apricot sauce are versatile enough to be used on pork chops as well as lamb.

Indian-Spiced Lamb Kebabs

Credit: Annabelle Breakey

Indian-Spiced Lamb Kebabs Recipe

The key to good kebabs is using very lean but tender meat; the top round is ideal (ask your butcher to cut it for you). A simple raita--—a sauce of yogurt with chopped cucumber and mint--goes well with this, as does naan flatbread warmed on the grill.

Grilled Lamb Chops with Cherry Port Sauce

Credit: Oxmoor House

Grilled Lamb Chops with Cherry Port Sauce Recipe

We used port, a sweet fortified wine, to create a vibrant sauce for the lamb. The unique flavor of port is hard to match, but if you need a substitute, use a fruity red wine or 2/3 cup pomegranate-cherry juice and 1/2 teaspoon sugar.

Grilled Lamb Chops with Turkish Grape Sauce

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Randy Mon

Grilled Lamb Chops with Turkish Grape Sauce Recipe

Chef Burak Epir of Pilita Grill restaurant in San Carlos, California, serves this Turkish-style sauce over lamb meatballs skewered with chunks of eggplant. We've grilled lamb chops instead, for a faster but equally delicious version.

Grilled Lamb T-Bone Steaks

Credit: Thomas J. Story

Grilled Lamb T-Bone Steaks Recipe

Especially in our eat-less-meat era, a lamb T-bone steak, also called a loin chop, makes a right-size serving for one person. Chef Alex Seidel of Denver restaurants Fruition and Mercantile Dining & Provision likes to add pecorino to the plate--both for looks and for added savoriness.

Greek-Style Lamb

Credit: Oxmoor House

Greek-Style Lamb Recipe

This easy weeknight lamb dish is ready in less than 30 minutes. While the lamb is grilling, steam a pouch of rice in the microwave, and let your family know that "dinner is served."

Grilled Lamb Kebabs with Pistachio-Mint Salsa

Grilled Lamb Kebabs with Pistachio-Mint Salsa Recipe

An unusual salsa, made with easy-to-find Middle Eastern ingredients, transforms ordinary kebabs into something exotic.

Lamb Burgers with Fennel Salad

Credit: Randy Mayor; Lydia DeGaris-Pursell

Lamb Burgers with Fennel Salad Recipe

Take a break from beef burgers and make patties with ground lamb and turkey breast, Greek seasoning, feta cheese and olives. Serve in pita rounds instead of buns, and top with a Mediterranean salad of fennel and mint combined with yogurt, sour cream, and a bit of honey.

Greek Lamb with Herbs and Garlic

Credit: Rachel Weill

Greek Lamb with Herbs and Garlic Recipe

Insert garlic cloves into the leg of lamb and marinate overnight in a mixture of red wine, lemon juice, thyme and rosemary for maximum flavor.

Spicy Kofte

Credit: Karry Hosford

Spicy Kofte Recipe

This ground lamb mixture grilled on skewers is a specialty of the Mediterranean coast of Turkey. Combine the lamb with onions, herbs, and bread and blend in a food processor. The bread serves as a binder so that you can shape the mixture into logs and place on the skewers.

