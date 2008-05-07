40 Easy Homemade Ice Cream Recipes
Nothing says summertime like delicious ice cream. From refreshing blueberry lemon to classic vanilla to decadent salted caramel pecan, these easy homemade ice cream recipes are exactly what you need this season.
Churro Ice Cream
This Churro Ice Cream sounds (and tastes) impressive, but it's super easy to make and doesn't require any special equipment like an ice cream maker—if you've got a loaf pan and a freezer, you've got everything you need. The no-churn method is great for parties or spur-of-the-moment cravings, and makes one seriously creamy dessert. It's filled with nutty, sweet, slightly, and cinnamon-rich goodness, and gets an extra kick from brown butter and bits of spice cake. We recommend serving it with chocolate syrup, like a traditional churro, but it's also great with a drizzle of dulce de leche or caramel. Or all three.
Confetti Vanilla Frozen Custard
Confetti Vanilla Frozen Custard Recipe
No ice cream machine? No worries. You can also make frozen custard by placing cooled custard in the freezer for 45 minutes to 1 hour. Take the custard from the freezer and stir mixture well. Return the custard to the freezer and continue stirring every 30 minutes until frozen.
Blueberry-Lemon Zest Ice Cream
Blueberry-Lemon Zest Ice Cream Recipe
If you like creamy, fruity ice cream with a little bit of zing, you'll love this ice cream dish.
Strawberry-Basil Ice Cream
Strawberry-Basil Ice Cream Recipe
Fresh strawberries and basil become a refreshing treat in this summertime ice cream recipe.
Bourbon-Butter-Salted Pecan Ice Cream
Bourbon-Butter-Salted Pecan Ice Cream Recipe
Try a small twist on classic Butter-Pecan Ice Cream by adding a couple tablespoons of bourbon.
Caramelized Fig Ice Cream
Caramelized Fig Ice Cream Recipe
No ice cream maker required. This recipe is ready fast but needs three hours to refreeze for the perfect consistency. Fresh figs are the key ingredient in this over-the-top ice cream.
Cherry-Vanilla Buttermilk Ice Cream
Cherry-Vanilla Buttermilk Ice Cream Recipe
Cool-down with a deliciously creamy, summer treat. Don't have an ice cream maker? That's ok. Mix your ingredients in a small loaf pan (regularly stirring) and freeze until solid, 5-7 hours.
Coffee Liqueur Cookies-and-Cream Ice Cream
Coffee Liqueur Cookies-and-Cream Ice Cream Recipe
If you like Cookies-and-Cream Ice Cream, this one's a winner. Coffee-flavored liqueur is added to crushed, cream-filled chocolate sandwich cookies for a delightful twist on the classic flavor.
Vanilla Ice Cream
Get out the ice cream maker! Requiring just 5 ingredients, this recipe for classic vanilla ice cream couldn't be easier.
Ginger-Peach Ice-Cream Cones
Ginger-Peach Ice-Cream Cones Recipe
Made with fresh ginger, lemon juice, cream cheese, and peaches, Ginger-Peach Ice-Cream is the perfect combination of savory and sweet.
Buttermilk-Plum Ice Cream
Buttermilk-Plum Ice Cream Recipe
Though it's a little more involved, this recipe for homemade ice cream is well worth the effort. If you like creamy, fruity ice cream, you'll love this dish.
Dark Chocolate Ice Cream with Sichuan Peanut Brittle
Dark Chocolate Ice Cream with Sichuan Peanut Brittle Recipe
Find Sichuan peppercorns at spice purveyors such as penzeys.com, or substitute fresh coarsely ground black pepper for a less tongue-tingling version.
Blackberry Swirl Ice Cream
Blackberry Swirl Ice Cream Recipe
A mixture of fresh blackberries and lemon juice make up Blackberry Swirl Ice Cream—a variation of our No-Cook Vanilla Ice Cream.
Peachy Peach Ice Cream
It's hard to imagine a more fresh, summery combination than that of peaches and homemade ice cream.
Fresh Mint Ice Cream
This make-ahead creamy treat is the refreshing end to a meal and is the ideal dessert for summertime entertaining.
Dark Chocolate-Seaweed Ice Cream
Dark Chocolate-Seaweed Ice Cream Recipe
Nori sheets infuse a classic chocolate ice cream with unmistakable earthiness and minerality.
Salted Caramel Ice Cream
Salted Caramel Ice Cream Recipe
It is hard to beat the sweet and salty flavor of this indulgent yet lightened ice cream.
Nectarine Rose Gelato
Rose water brings out the floral quality in nectarines (who knew they're in the same botanical family?). For the creamiest texture, serve this the same day it's made.
Key Lime Pie Ice Cream
One spoonful of this ice cream version of key lime pie will take you to a tropical paradise–at least in your mind.
Cherry-Bourbon Ice Cream
Cherry-Bourbon Ice Cream Recipe
Try your favorite ice cream flavor with a boozy twist.
Peppermint Ice Cream
Refresh yourself with the bright tingle of peppermint candies in a frozen custard treat.
Easiest Vanilla Ice Cream
Easiest Vanilla Ice Cream Recipe
With just three ingredients, this ice cream is smooth, creamy, and oh so simple.
Sweet Corn Ice Cream
Celebrate fresh produce by introducing it to the final course of the night: Dessert. Sweet corn is a favorite ice cream flavor in Mexico, so serve this kernel-laden treat at your next fiesta.
No-Cook Strawberry Ice Cream
No-Cook Strawberry Ice Cream Recipe
This creamy homemade ice cream doesn't start with an egg-based custard, so it doesn't require cooking. Just combine three kinds of milk with sugar and strawberries, and pour into the ice cream freezer. If you're not a strawberry fan, try the Chocolate-Almond or Peach version.
Peach Cobbler Ice Cream with Bourbon-Caramel Sauce
Peach Cobbler Ice Cream with Bourbon-Caramel Sauce Recipe
Here's a delicious ice-cream recipe that has all the flavors of traditional peach cobbler and doesn't require an ice-cream maker: Just stir the ingredients together, and freeze!
Lemon-Buttermilk Ice Cream
Lemon-Buttermilk Ice Cream Recipe
Whole milk and half-and-half contribute the creaminess, while buttermilk and lemon juice add a subtle tanginess. Even with the whole milk and the cream, one serving has only 3.6 grams of fat.
Cuban Coffee Ice Cream with Dulce de Leche
Cuban Coffee Ice Cream with Dulce de Leche Recipe
"Dulce de leche" literally means "sweet milk." Here, in the form of a thick sauce, it's poured over a decadent coffee-and rum-flavored ice cream.
Lemon Verbena Ice Cream
Lemon Verbena Ice Cream Recipe
Lemon verbena leaves are very fragrant and make excellent crème brûlée and ice cream. If you don't happen to have some handy, you can use another aromatic herb such as mint or tarragon.
Mango Mascarpone Ice Cream
Mango Mascarpone Ice Cream Recipe
Get the same rich thickness of an egg-based custard without using eggs by combining mascarpone cheese and sour cream with the mango. Mascarpone is a buttery, double- or triple-cream Italian cheese that's often used in the popular Italian dessert tiramisu.
Caliente Mango Sorbet
Caliente Mango Sorbet gets its kick from red Fresno chili peppers. The fire and ice element to this cool scoop, makes it a favorite midsummer treat. Remove the seeds for a milder taste.
Coconut Avocado Ice Cream
Coconut Avocado Ice Cream Recipe
This coconut avocado ice cream is silky smooth, luscious, and surprisingly good with chocolate sauce.
Vanilla Bean Ice Cream with Fresh Strawberries
Vanilla Bean Ice Cream with Fresh Strawberries Recipe
This recipe was inspired by Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams at Home, by Ohio-based ice cream maker Jeni Britton Bauer.
Wild Blueberry Gelato
If you've just come back from the blueberry farm with overflowing baskets of berries, use some of them for this creamy frozen treat. Research shows that blueberries may help improve memory, so maybe after a spoonful of gelato, you can remember where you put your car keys. Also, try the Pineapple-Coconut Gelato pictured in the photo.
Honey-Lavender Ricotta Ice Cream
Honey-Lavender Ricotta Ice Cream Recipe
Give ice cream an elegant twist by adding lavender-infused syrup to the ricotta cheese ice cream mixture. Guests will rave at the wonderful richness of this cool dessert. Make it ahead and let it freeze as the party heats up.
Olive Oil Ice Cream
Make your homemade ice cream an adventure with the addition of olive oil! It's a splurge with heavy cream and half-and-half, but oh so worth it.
Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
Simple ingredients combine to make what might be the best vanilla bean ice cream you've ever tasted. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy this dessert soon.
Double Chocolate Ice Cream
Double Chocolate Ice Cream Recipe
A combo of cocoa powder and melted chocolate makes for a rich, ultra-chocolaty dessert. We updated the recipe to use heavy cream in place of the half-and-half in the original.
Peach-and-Toasted Pecan Ice Cream
Peach-and-Toasted Pecan Ice Cream Recipe
Our users rave about this salty-sweet ice cream recipe brimming with chopped fresh peaches and crunchy toaasted pecans.
Strawberry Mint Ice Cream
Strawberry Mint Ice Cream Recipe
A simple syrup infused with the flavor of fresh mint sweetens this strawberry ice cream.
Chocolate-Banana Ice Cream
Chocolate-Banana Ice Cream Recipe
This Chocolate-Banana Ice Cream is about as simple as it gets! There are only five ingredients and you don't even have to have an ice cream maker. Plus, this sweet treat caps out at 161 calories per serving, so it's a light alternative to full-fat ice cream.