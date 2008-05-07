40 Easy Homemade Ice Cream Recipes

Updated May 07, 2008
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Styling: Rishon Hanners

Nothing says summertime like delicious ice cream. From refreshing blueberry lemon to classic vanilla to decadent salted caramel pecan, these easy homemade ice cream recipes are exactly what you need this season. 

Churro Ice Cream

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Styling: Rishon Hanners

Churro Ice Cream Recipe

This Churro Ice Cream sounds (and tastes) impressive, but it's super easy to make and doesn't require any special equipment like an ice cream maker—if you've got a loaf pan and a freezer, you've got everything you need. The no-churn method is great for parties or spur-of-the-moment cravings, and makes one seriously creamy dessert. It's filled with nutty, sweet, slightly, and cinnamon-rich goodness, and gets an extra kick from brown butter and bits of spice cake. We recommend serving it with chocolate syrup, like a traditional churro, but it's also great with a drizzle of dulce de leche or caramel. Or all three.

 

Confetti Vanilla Frozen Custard

Credit: Greg Dupree; Styling: Rachel Burrow and Claire Spollen

Confetti Vanilla Frozen Custard Recipe

No ice cream machine? No worries. You can also make frozen custard by placing cooled custard in the freezer for 45 minutes to 1 hour. Take the custard from the freezer and stir mixture well. Return the custard to the freezer and continue stirring every 30 minutes until frozen.

Blueberry-Lemon Zest Ice Cream

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Blueberry-Lemon Zest Ice Cream Recipe

If you like creamy, fruity ice cream with a little bit of zing, you'll love this ice cream dish.

Strawberry-Basil Ice Cream

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Strawberry-Basil Ice Cream Recipe

Fresh strawberries and basil become a refreshing treat in this summertime ice cream recipe.

Bourbon-Butter-Salted Pecan Ice Cream

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Bourbon-Butter-Salted Pecan Ice Cream Recipe

Try a small twist on classic Butter-Pecan Ice Cream by adding a couple tablespoons of bourbon.

Caramelized Fig Ice Cream

Credit: Leo Gong; Styling: Karen Shinto

Caramelized Fig Ice Cream Recipe

No ice cream maker required. This recipe is ready fast but needs three hours to refreeze for the perfect consistency. Fresh figs are the key ingredient in this over-the-top ice cream.

Cherry-Vanilla Buttermilk Ice Cream

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Cherry-Vanilla Buttermilk Ice Cream Recipe

Cool-down with a deliciously creamy, summer treat. Don't have an ice cream maker? That's ok. Mix your ingredients in a small loaf pan (regularly stirring) and freeze until solid, 5-7 hours.

Coffee Liqueur Cookies-and-Cream Ice Cream

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Coffee Liqueur Cookies-and-Cream Ice Cream Recipe

If you like Cookies-and-Cream Ice Cream, this one's a winner. Coffee-flavored liqueur is added to crushed, cream-filled chocolate sandwich cookies for a delightful twist on the classic flavor.

Vanilla Ice Cream

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Claire Spollen

Vanilla Ice Cream Recipe

Get out the ice cream maker! Requiring just 5 ingredients, this recipe for classic vanilla ice cream couldn't be easier.

Ginger-Peach Ice-Cream Cones

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Claire Spollen

Ginger-Peach Ice-Cream Cones Recipe

Made with fresh ginger, lemon juice, cream cheese, and peaches, Ginger-Peach Ice-Cream is the perfect combination of savory and sweet.

Buttermilk-Plum Ice Cream

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Buttermilk-Plum Ice Cream Recipe

Though it's a little more involved, this recipe for homemade ice cream is well worth the effort. If you like creamy, fruity ice cream, you'll love this dish.

Dark Chocolate Ice Cream with Sichuan Peanut Brittle

Credit: Tru Studio

Dark Chocolate Ice Cream with Sichuan Peanut Brittle Recipe

Find Sichuan peppercorns at spice purveyors such as penzeys.com, or substitute fresh coarsely ground black pepper for a less tongue-tingling version.

Blackberry Swirl Ice Cream

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Cindy Barr

Blackberry Swirl Ice Cream Recipe

A mixture of fresh blackberries and lemon juice make up Blackberry Swirl Ice Cream—a variation of our No-Cook Vanilla Ice Cream.

Peachy Peach Ice Cream

Credit: James Carrier

Peachy Peach Ice Cream Recipe

It's hard to imagine a more fresh, summery combination than that of peaches and homemade ice cream.

Fresh Mint Ice Cream

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Cindy Barr

Fresh Mint Ice Cream Recipe

This make-ahead creamy treat is the refreshing end to a meal and is the ideal dessert for summertime entertaining.

Dark Chocolate-Seaweed Ice Cream

Credit: Greg Dupree; Styling: Mindi Shapiro

Dark Chocolate-Seaweed Ice Cream Recipe

Nori sheets infuse a classic chocolate ice cream with unmistakable earthiness and minerality.

 

Salted Caramel Ice Cream

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Cindy Barr

Salted Caramel Ice Cream Recipe

It is hard to beat the sweet and salty flavor of this indulgent yet lightened ice cream.

Nectarine Rose Gelato

Nectarine Rose Gelato Recipe

Rose water brings out the floral quality in nectarines (who knew they're in the same botanical family?). For the creamiest texture, serve this the same day it's made.

Key Lime Pie Ice Cream

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Jan Gautro

Key Lime Pie Ice Cream Recipe

One spoonful of this ice cream version of key lime pie will take you to a tropical paradise–at least in your mind.

Cherry-Bourbon Ice Cream

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Amy Burke

Cherry-Bourbon Ice Cream Recipe

Try your favorite ice cream flavor with a boozy twist.

Peppermint Ice Cream

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Lydia DeGaris-Pursell

Peppermint Ice Cream Recipe

Refresh yourself with the bright tingle of peppermint candies in a frozen custard treat.

Easiest Vanilla Ice Cream

Credit: Annabelle Breakey; Styling: Jeffrey Larsen

Easiest Vanilla Ice Cream Recipe

With just three ingredients, this ice cream is smooth, creamy, and oh so simple.

Sweet Corn Ice Cream

Credit: Leo Gong; Styling: Randy Mon

Sweet Corn Ice Cream Recipe

Celebrate fresh produce by introducing it to the final course of the night: Dessert. Sweet corn is a favorite ice cream flavor in Mexico, so serve this kernel-laden treat at your next fiesta.

No-Cook Strawberry Ice Cream

No-Cook Strawberry Ice Cream Recipe

This creamy homemade ice cream doesn't start with an egg-based custard, so it doesn't require cooking. Just combine three kinds of milk with sugar and strawberries, and pour into the ice cream freezer. If you're not a strawberry fan, try the Chocolate-Almond or Peach version.

Peach Cobbler Ice Cream with Bourbon-Caramel Sauce

Credit: Squire Fox; Styling: Mary Clayton Carl

Peach Cobbler Ice Cream with Bourbon-Caramel Sauce Recipe

Here's a delicious ice-cream recipe that has all the flavors of traditional peach cobbler and doesn't require an ice-cream maker: Just stir the ingredients together, and freeze!

Lemon-Buttermilk Ice Cream

Credit: Oxmoor House

Lemon-Buttermilk Ice Cream Recipe

Whole milk and half-and-half contribute the creaminess, while buttermilk and lemon juice add a subtle tanginess. Even with the whole milk and the cream, one serving has only 3.6 grams of fat.

Cuban Coffee Ice Cream with Dulce de Leche

Credit: James Carrier

Cuban Coffee Ice Cream with Dulce de Leche Recipe

"Dulce de leche" literally means "sweet milk." Here, in the form of a thick sauce, it's poured over a decadent coffee-and rum-flavored ice cream.

Lemon Verbena Ice Cream

Credit: Annabelle Breakey; Styling: Randy Mon

Lemon Verbena Ice Cream Recipe

Lemon verbena leaves are very fragrant and make excellent crème brûlée and ice cream. If you don't happen to have some handy, you can use another aromatic herb such as mint or tarragon.

Mango Mascarpone Ice Cream

Credit: Randy Mayor

Mango Mascarpone Ice Cream Recipe

Get the same rich thickness of an egg-based custard without using eggs by combining mascarpone cheese and sour cream with the mango. Mascarpone is a buttery, double- or triple-cream Italian cheese that's often used in the popular Italian dessert tiramisu.

Caliente Mango Sorbet

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Caliente Mango Sorbet Recipe

Caliente Mango Sorbet gets its kick from red Fresno chili peppers. The fire and ice element to this cool scoop, makes it a favorite midsummer treat. Remove the seeds for a milder taste.

Coconut Avocado Ice Cream

Credit: Annabelle Breakey; Styling: Karen Shinto

Coconut Avocado Ice Cream Recipe

This coconut avocado ice cream is silky smooth, luscious, and surprisingly good with chocolate sauce.

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream with Fresh Strawberries

Credit: Oxmoor House

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream with Fresh Strawberries Recipe

This recipe was inspired by Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams at Home, by Ohio-based ice cream maker Jeni Britton Bauer.

Wild Blueberry Gelato

Credit: Randy Mayor; Melanie J. Clarke

Wild Blueberry Gelato Recipe

If you've just come back from the blueberry farm with overflowing baskets of berries, use some of them for this creamy frozen treat. Research shows that blueberries may help improve memory, so maybe after a spoonful of gelato, you can remember where you put your car keys. Also, try the Pineapple-Coconut Gelato pictured in the photo.

Honey-Lavender Ricotta Ice Cream

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Cindy Barr

Honey-Lavender Ricotta Ice Cream Recipe

Give ice cream an elegant twist by adding lavender-infused syrup to the ricotta cheese ice cream mixture. Guests will rave at the wonderful richness of this cool dessert. Make it ahead and let it freeze as the party heats up.

Olive Oil Ice Cream

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Linda Hirst

Olive Oil Ice Cream Recipe

Make your homemade ice cream an adventure with the addition of olive oil! It's a splurge with heavy cream and half-and-half, but oh so worth it.

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Amy Burke

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Recipe

Simple ingredients combine to make what might be the best vanilla bean ice cream you've ever tasted. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy this dessert soon.

Double Chocolate Ice Cream

Credit: Oxmoor House

Double Chocolate Ice Cream Recipe

A combo of cocoa powder and melted chocolate makes for a rich, ultra-­chocolaty dessert. We updated the recipe to use heavy cream in place of the half-and-half in the original.

Peach-and-Toasted Pecan Ice Cream

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Amy Burke

Peach-and-Toasted Pecan Ice Cream Recipe

Our users rave about this salty-sweet ice cream recipe brimming with chopped fresh peaches and crunchy toaasted pecans.

Strawberry Mint Ice Cream

Strawberry Mint Ice Cream Recipe

A simple syrup infused with the flavor of fresh mint sweetens this strawberry ice cream.

Chocolate-Banana Ice Cream

Chocolate-Banana Ice Cream Recipe

This Chocolate-Banana Ice Cream is about as simple as it gets! There are only five ingredients and you don't even have to have an ice cream maker. Plus, this sweet treat caps out at 161 calories per serving, so it's a light alternative to full-fat ice cream.

