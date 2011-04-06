Our Best Peach Desserts to Celebrate Summer
Make summertime entertaining even more perfect with these top-rated peach dessert recipes including pies, cobblers, and homemade ice cream.
Grilled Peach Cobbler
Serve hot off the grill or at room temperature. Crown it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for an extra sweet touch.
Spiced Peach Galette
You can make a flavor swap by substituting the cardamom in the spiced peach filling for 1 teaspoon each of cinnamon and nutmeg.
Creamy Peach Tart with Smoky Almond Crust
An almost-instant crust, made with vanilla wafer cookies and smoked almonds, is the secret to this simple and unusual tart.
Vermouth-Poached Stone Fruit
Peaches, plums, and oranges get a new flavor composition when poached with simmering herb-infused Vermouth.
Brown Sugar Peach and Thyme Tart
Even if your peaches are only so-so, don't pass up the chance to make this tart. A quick sizzle with butter and sugar transforms them into a tender, flavorful, juicy topping.
Chilled Peaches in Orange Flower Water
At farmers' markets, you can find peaches whose flesh is nearly red, their skin fragile and lightly furred, their flavor intensely perfumed and deep. This recipe, which couldn't be simpler, exemplifies the most important tenet of all French cooking--when you have fabulous ingredients, get out of the way and let them speak for themselves. Chilling the peaches makes them easier to slice nicely and gives a refreshing edge to their flavor.
Kaiserschmarrn with Peaches
Kaiserschmarrn is a popular Austrian dessert that can also be eaten for breakfast. It's a light pancake, cut up while it's frying and topped with fruit and confectioners' sugar.
Peach Divinity Icebox Pie
You know it's Summer when the peaches are plentiful! This peach pie is the perfect way to celebrate the warm weather with friends and family.
Pecan-Peach Cobbler
Showcase two of the South's most beloved products—peaches and pecans—in this old-fashioned peach cobbler.
Mixed Stone Fruit Pie
Complete with a homemade graham-cracker-crumb crust, this dish really is the ultimate summer pie.
Ginger-Peach Shortbread Cobbler
Guests will rave over this impressive peach cobbler.
Two-Step Fresh Peach Pound Cake
Turn out a high-rise cake with a moist, tender crumb by layering the ingredients in the bowl in the order specified. Don't have a stand mixer with a 4-qt. bowl and paddle attachment? Prep the batter in the traditional way.
Peach Streusel Pie
A crisp streusel topping studded with walnuts and pecans perfectly accents sweet summertime peaches.
Deep Dish Peach Pie
Nothing says summertime like a homemade peach pie. The filling mixture is thickened with both tapioca and cornstarch, and a sprinkling of sugar over the crust adds a bit more sweetness.
Peaches and Cream Mini Cupcakes
Petite and almost too cute to eat, these miniature cupcakes are infused with the sweet flavor of summer's juiciest fruit.
Caramelized Peaches with Ice Cream
Caramelized Peaches with Ice Cream Tout
Roasting fresh fruits brings out even more of the fruit's natural sweetness and is an easy way to make a quick dessert.
Peach-Berry Crumble
We love this recipe because it's easy enough for busy, weeknight cooking; pop the crumble in the oven when you serve dinner and it'll be ready in about 40 minutes.
Slow Cooker Cardamom Rice Pudding with Fresh Peaches
We love the slight tartness of ripe, juicy peaches with this fuss-free, no-stir pudding, but a blend of plump summer berries would be equally delicious.
Ginger-Peach Ice-Cream Cones
Made with fresh ginger, lemon juice, cream cheese, and peaches, Ginger-Peach Ice-Cream is the perfect combination of savory and sweet.
Peach Cobbler Ice Cream with Bourbon-Caramel Sauce
Here's a delicious ice-cream recipe that has all the flavors of traditional peach cobbler and doesn't require an ice-cream maker: Just stir the ingredients together, and freeze. Fold the whipped topping in with as few strokes as possible while making sure everything is well blended.
Fresh Peach Ice Cream
Capture the flavor of summer in this refreshing homemade ice cream that's perfect for casual summer entertaining.
Georgia Peach Trifle
Use a packaged pound cake and instant vanilla pudding mix for this layered make-ahead dessert.
Brandied Peach Shortcakes
In this peachy version of strawberry shortcake, you grill the peaches and spoon them onto squares of citrus-flavored shortcake, and then top with sweetened Greek yogurt.
Peach Upside-Down Cake
You don't want to miss out on your chance to make this Peach Upside-Down Cake. It's fun to look at, but even more fun to eat! It will be the star of your next potluck or summer celebration.
Easy Peach Cobbler
Online reviewers claim that this is their favorite peach cobbler recipe and that it tastes like the peach cobblers their mothers and grandmothers used to make.
Sautéed Peaches over Pound Cake
Ripe peaches don't need much more than a little spiced sugar and butter to turn them into a grand topping for cake and ice cream.
Quick Pickled Peaches
These gorgeously spiced, tangy-sweet peaches make a fantastic addition to a summer relish tray, or serve them on pound cake or alongside grilled pork or chicken. Look for peaches that are still a little firm; they will soften some in the warm liquid. If you start with very ripe peaches, they may oversoften by the time they are finished pickling.
Peach-Nectarine Tart
You don't need a tart pan for this double-fruit dessert because the crust is simply folded up over the peaches and nectarines before baking.
Peach-and-Toasted Pecan Ice Cream
Let the rave reviews begin when you churn out a freezer of this homemade ice cream that's basically a cross between peach ice cream and butter pecan.
No-Bake Peach Pie
This luscious dessert comes together easily and is the perfect ending to summer supper with friends. Use the softest and juiciest peaches you have, even slightly overripe fruit. For added peach oomph, chop some of the topping and stir it into the filling.
Peach Limeade Granita
What's great about this granita is that you can eat it in its frozen form, or switch things up and serve it as a beverage. Just prepare the limeade as listed in the directions and serve over ice.
Peach and Basil Shortcake
Top a shortcake with two summertime favorites, fresh peaches and basil, for an amazing dessert flavor combination.
Easy Peach Crisp
Top fresh sauteed peaches with a mixture of granola and frozen yogurt for an easy peach dessert.
So-Easy Peach Cobbler
These invidual cups of peach cobbler are easy to make and perfect for summer entertaining.
Boozy Peach Shortcakes with Sweet Cream
Peach schnapps gives these delectable shortcakes a boozy kick.
Rustic Spiced Peach Tart with Almond Pastry
When peaches are ripe and juicy, this divine tart from Christy Rost, cookbook author and host of the public television series A Home for Christy Rost, goes together quickly and looks fabulous in a cast iron skillet—perfect for your next picnic or casual gathering.
Strawberries, Peaches, and Basil with Orange Vinaigrette
This colorful and light fruit dessert features fresh peaches, strawberries and blueberries that are tossed in a sweet and tangy dessert vinaigrette.
Brown-Sugar Grilled Peaches
Grilling the peaches caramelizes the cinnamon-sugar mixture for a perfect crunch when you bite into the stone fruit.
Peach Pie
Peach pie isn't that difficult to make in the summer, especially when you use a store-bought crust instead of one that's homemade. Make the process even quicker by adding peaches with the skins on, lending their bright color to the pie. And on a beautiful summer day, wouldn't you rather skip the step that has you standing over a pot of steaming hot water blanching peaches to remove their skins?
Mini Peach Tarts
If you thought peaches couldn't get any better, try them in mini tart form! The combinatino of cute and tasty will gaurantee these cute, little treats will be gone before you know it!
Skillet Peach Cobbler
Serve this warm peach cobbler with ice cream for a sweet summer treat and watch as the entire skillet disappears, scoop by scoop.