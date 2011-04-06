Our Best Peach Desserts to Celebrate Summer

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Make summertime entertaining even more perfect with these top-rated peach dessert recipes including pies, cobblers, and homemade ice cream.

Grilled Peach Cobbler

Credit: Greg Dupree; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Grilled Peach Cobbler Recipe

Serve hot off the grill or at room temperature. Crown it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for an extra sweet touch.

Spiced Peach Galette

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Spiced Peach Galette Recipe

You can make a flavor swap by substituting the cardamom in the spiced peach filling for 1 teaspoon each of cinnamon and nutmeg.

Creamy Peach Tart with Smoky Almond Crust

Credit: Tina Rupp

Creamy Peach Tart with Smoky Almond Crust Recipe

An almost-instant crust, made with vanilla wafer cookies and smoked almonds, is the secret to this simple and unusual tart.

Vermouth-Poached Stone Fruit

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Vermouth-Poached Stone Fruit Recipe

Peaches, plums, and oranges get a new flavor composition when poached with simmering herb-infused Vermouth. 

Brown Sugar Peach and Thyme Tart

Credit: Eva Kolenko; Styling: Kelly Allen

Brown Sugar Peach and Thyme Tart Recipe

Even if your peaches are only so-so, don't pass up the chance to make this tart. A quick sizzle with butter and sugar transforms them into a tender, flavorful, juicy topping.

Chilled Peaches in Orange Flower Water

Credit: Erin Kunkel Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Chilled Peaches in Orange Flower Water Recipe

At farmers' markets, you can find peaches whose flesh is nearly red, their skin fragile and lightly furred, their flavor intensely perfumed and deep. This recipe, which couldn't be simpler, exemplifies the most important tenet of all French cooking--when you have fabulous ingredients, get out of the way and let them speak for themselves. Chilling the peaches makes them easier to slice nicely and gives a refreshing edge to their flavor.

Kaiserschmarrn with Peaches

Credit: Tina Rupp

Kaiserschmarrn with Peaches Recipe

Kaiserschmarrn is a popular Austrian dessert that can also be eaten for breakfast. It's a light pancake, cut up while it's frying and topped with fruit and confectioners' sugar.

Peach Divinity Icebox Pie

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Peach Divinity Icebox Pie Recipe

You know it's Summer when the peaches are plentiful! This peach pie is the perfect way to celebrate the warm weather with friends and family.

Pecan-Peach Cobbler

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas; Styling: Buffy Hargett

Pecan-Peach Cobbler Recipe

Showcase two of the South's most beloved products—peaches and pecans—in this old-fashioned peach cobbler.

Mixed Stone Fruit Pie

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Mixed Stone Fruit Pie Recipe

Complete with a homemade graham-cracker-crumb crust, this dish really is the ultimate summer pie.

Ginger-Peach Shortbread Cobbler

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Ginger-Peach Shortbread Cobbler Recipe

Guests will rave over this impressive peach cobbler.

Two-Step Fresh Peach Pound Cake

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Stylist: Buffy Hargett

Two-Step Fresh Peach Pound Cake Recipe

Turn out a high-rise cake with a moist, tender crumb by layering the ingredients in the bowl in the order specified. Don't have a stand mixer with a 4-qt. bowl and paddle attachment? Prep the batter in the traditional way.

Peach Streusel Pie

Credit: David Prince

Peach Streusel Pie Recipe

A crisp streusel topping studded with walnuts and pecans perfectly accents sweet summertime peaches.

Deep Dish Peach Pie

Deep Dish Peach Pie Recipe

Nothing says summertime like a homemade peach pie. The filling mixture is thickened with both tapioca and cornstarch, and a sprinkling of sugar over the crust adds a bit more sweetness.

Peaches and Cream Mini Cupcakes

Credit: Oxmoor House

Peaches and Cream Mini Cupcakes Recipe

Petite and almost too cute to eat, these miniature cupcakes are infused with the sweet flavor of summer's juiciest fruit.

Caramelized Peaches with Ice Cream

Credit: Lisa Cohen

Caramelized Peaches with Ice Cream Tout

Roasting fresh fruits brings out even more of the fruit's natural sweetness and is an easy way to make a quick dessert.

Peach-Berry Crumble

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Peach-Berry Crumble Recipe

We love this recipe because it's easy enough for busy, weeknight cooking; pop the crumble in the oven when you serve dinner and it'll be ready in about 40 minutes.

Slow Cooker Cardamom Rice Pudding with Fresh Peaches

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Claire Spollen

Slow Cooker Cardamom Rice Pudding with Fresh Peaches Recipe

We love the slight tartness of ripe, juicy peaches with this fuss-free, no-stir pudding, but a blend of plump summer berries would be equally delicious.

Ginger-Peach Ice-Cream Cones

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Claire Spollen

Ginger-Peach Ice-Cream Cones Recipe

Made with fresh ginger, lemon juice, cream cheese, and peaches, Ginger-Peach Ice-Cream is the perfect combination of savory and sweet.

Peach Cobbler Ice Cream with Bourbon-Caramel Sauce

Credit: Squire Fox; Styling: Mary Clayton Carl

Peach Cobbler Ice Cream with Bourbon-Caramel Sauce Recipe

Here's a delicious ice-cream recipe that has all the flavors of traditional peach cobbler and doesn't require an ice-cream maker: Just stir the ingredients together, and freeze. Fold the whipped topping in with as few strokes as possible while making sure everything is well blended.

Fresh Peach Ice Cream

Credit: Rick Lew; Styling: Sara Foster

Fresh Peach Ice Cream Recipe

Capture the flavor of summer in this refreshing homemade ice cream that's perfect for casual summer entertaining.

Georgia Peach Trifle

Georgia Peach Trifle Recipe

Use a packaged pound cake and instant vanilla pudding mix for this layered make-ahead dessert.

Brandied Peach Shortcakes

Brandied Peach Shortcakes Recipe

In this peachy version of strawberry shortcake, you grill the peaches and spoon them onto squares of citrus-flavored shortcake, and then top with sweetened Greek yogurt.

Peach Upside-Down Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Styling: Gerri Williams for James Reps

Peach Upside-Down Cake Recipe

You don't want to miss out on your chance to make this Peach Upside-Down Cake. It's fun to look at, but even more fun to eat! It will be the star of your next potluck or summer celebration.

Easy Peach Cobbler

Online reviewers claim that this is their favorite peach cobbler recipe and that it tastes like the peach cobblers their mothers and grandmothers used to make.

Sautéed Peaches over Pound Cake

Credit: Annabelle Breakey; Styling: Karen Shinto

Sautéed Peaches over Pound Cake Recipe

Ripe peaches don't need much more than a little spiced sugar and butter to turn them into a grand topping for cake and ice cream.

Quick Pickled Peaches

Quick Pickled Peaches Recipe

These gorgeously spiced, tangy-sweet peaches make a fantastic addition to a summer relish tray, or serve them on pound cake or alongside grilled pork or chicken. Look for peaches that are still a little firm; they will soften some in the warm liquid. If you start with very ripe peaches, they may oversoften by the time they are finished pickling.

Peach-Nectarine Tart

Credit: Charles Walton IV; Styling: Lisa Powell Bailey

Peach-Nectarine Tart Recipe

You don't need a tart pan for this double-fruit dessert because the crust is simply folded up over the peaches and nectarines before baking.

Peach-and-Toasted Pecan Ice Cream

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Amy Burke

Peach-and-Toasted Pecan Ice Cream Recipe

Let the rave reviews begin when you churn out a freezer of this homemade ice cream that's basically a cross between peach ice cream and butter pecan.

No-Bake Peach Pie

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Mary Clayton Carl

No-Bake Peach Pie Recipe

This luscious dessert comes together easily and is the perfect ending to summer supper with friends. Use the softest and juiciest peaches you have, even slightly overripe fruit. For added peach oomph, chop some of the topping and stir it into the filling.

Peach Limeade Granita

Credit: Oxmoor House

Peach Limeade Granita Recipe

What's great about this granita is that you can eat it in its frozen form, or switch things up and serve it as a beverage. Just prepare the limeade as listed in the directions and serve over ice.

Peach and Basil Shortcake

Credit: Romulo Yanes; Food Styling: Simon Andrews; Prop Styling: Helen Crowther

Peach and Basil Shortcake Recipe

Top a shortcake with two summertime favorites, fresh peaches and basil, for an amazing dessert flavor combination.

Easy Peach Crisp

Credit: Johnny Autry; Styling: Cindy Barr

Easy Peach Crisp Recipe

Top fresh sauteed peaches with a mixture of granola and frozen yogurt for an easy peach dessert.

So-Easy Peach Cobbler

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas; Styling: Buffy Hargett

So-Easy Peach Cobbler Recipe

These invidual cups of peach cobbler are easy to make and perfect for summer entertaining.

Boozy Peach Shortcakes with Sweet Cream

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Boozy Peach Shortcakes with Sweet Cream Recipe

Peach schnapps gives these delectable shortcakes a boozy kick.

Rustic Spiced Peach Tart with Almond Pastry

Credit: Oxmoor House

Rustic Spiced Peach Tart with Almond Pastry Recipe

When peaches are ripe and juicy, this divine tart from Christy Rost, cookbook author and host of the public television series A Home for Christy Rost, goes together quickly and looks fabulous in a cast iron skillet—perfect for your next picnic or casual gathering.

Strawberries, Peaches, and Basil with Orange Vinaigrette

Credit: Mary Britton Senseney/Wonderful Machine; Styling: Leigh Ann Ross

Strawberries, Peaches, and Basil with Orange Vinaigrette Recipe

This colorful and light fruit dessert features fresh peaches, strawberries and blueberries that are tossed in a sweet and tangy dessert vinaigrette.

Brown-Sugar Grilled Peaches

Brown-Sugar Grilled Peaches Recipe

Grilling the peaches caramelizes the cinnamon-sugar mixture for a perfect crunch when you bite into the stone fruit.

Peach Pie

Credit: Oxmoor House

Peach Pie Recipe

Peach pie isn't that difficult to make in the summer, especially when you use a store-bought crust instead of one that's homemade. Make the process even quicker by adding peaches with the skins on, lending their bright color  to the pie. And on a beautiful summer day, wouldn't you rather skip the step that has you standing over a pot of steaming hot water blanching peaches to remove their skins?

Mini Peach Tarts

Credit: Jonathan Kantor

Mini Peach Tarts Recipe

If you thought peaches couldn't get any better, try them in mini tart form! The combinatino of cute and tasty will gaurantee these cute, little treats will be gone before you know it!

Skillet Peach Cobbler

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Styling: Gerri Williams for James Reps

Skillet Peach Cobbler Recipe

Serve this warm peach cobbler with ice cream for a sweet summer treat and watch as the entire skillet disappears, scoop by scoop.

