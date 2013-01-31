Cake of the Week: Super Bowl Pumpkin Spice Cake
In case you've been in a cave and have not heard, the Super Bowl is Sunday. If you're more about the dips and desserts than the down and distance, you can still win big points with this colorful cake decorated like a football field. Pick the colors of the opposing teams for the end zone frosting. (That would be red and gold for the 49ers and purple for the Ravens.)
The cake starts with a box of spice cake mix, so it's super easy. It's the decorating that's the fun part. And even though you may think it's too cute to eat, we're certain that your game-watching guests will be coming back for seconds after halftime. May the best team win!
