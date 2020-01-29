35+ Healthy Crock-Pot Recipes

Updated June 27, 2022
Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Claire Spollen

Your slow cooker is the secret to a fast, easy, and healthy dinner. From protein-packed soups and stews to impressive meals that no one would ever guess came from a Crock-Pot, you're going to want to bookmark this collection of our best healthy slow cooker recipes.

Start Slideshow

1 of 37

Slow Cooker Pork Chops with Mushrooms and Carrots

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Claire Spollen

Slow Cooker Pork Chops with Mushrooms and Carrots Recipe

A full-plate dinner simmers to saucy, savory perfection in the slow cooker. To end up with super-succulent pork, don't overcook the chops in the pan before adding to the slow cooker. Just a couple of minutes per side will be enough to achieve nice color.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 37

Slow Cooker Beef Lettuce Wraps with Quick Pickles

Credit: Jennifer Causey Styling: Claire Spollen

Slow Cooker Beef Lettuce Wraps with Quick Pickles Recipe

The low, even heat of the slow cooker helps flavor powerhouses like miso, sesame oil, and soy sauce impart tenderizing moisture, umami depth, and savory personality to common pot roast.

3 of 37

Slow Cooker Tuscan White Bean and Lentil Soup

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Slow Cooker Tuscan White Bean and Lentil Soup Recipe

Pantry staples like dried lentils and canned beans make up the bulk of this soup and boost the fiber to cover more than half your daily goal. Want to make it in your Instant Pot? Click here for the recipe

Advertisement

4 of 37

Slow Cooker Korean Pork Lettuce Wraps

Credit: Photography: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen.

Slow Cooker Korean Pork Lettuce Wraps Recipe

This dish is great for a casual get-together or a weeknight meal (with leftovers). The seasoning paste is modeled after Korean ssamjang--a concentrated, salty, slightly spicy concoction. Unlike traditional versions, though, ours is made with grocery store ingredients for ease and convenience.

5 of 37

Slow Cooker Mediterranean Chicken and Quinoa Stew

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Slow Cooker Mediterranean Chicken and Quinoa Stew Recipe

Look for bags of cubed butternut squash in the produce section to save you the trouble of peeling and dicing a whole squash. Find Castelvetrano olives either jarred in the olive and pickle section or fresh at most specialty market antipasti bars. If you can't find them, use any green olive you like.

6 of 37

Slow Cooker Tex-Mex Chicken and Black Bean Soup

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Slow Cooker Tex-Mex Chicken and Black Bean Soup Recipe

This filling and flavorful soup is ideal for a chilly evening. Freeze leftover chipotle chiles and adobe sauce in a flattened Ziploc bag for future use. Want to make it in your Instant Pot? Click here for the recipe

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 37

Vegetarian Slow Cooker Collard Greens

Credit: Victor Protasio

Vegetarian Slow Cooker Collard Greens Recipe

If you are a fan of your slow cooker, then this is a recipe you will want to try. Cooking this classic Southern side in a slow cooker not only frees you up to prepare other dishes, it frees up valuable stovetop space, as well. The greens get very tender without cooking down into a mush in the 9-hour cook time.

8 of 37

Slow Cooker Shrimp Boil

Credit: Kelsey Hansen; Prop Styling: Kashara Johnson; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Slow Cooker Shrimp Boil Recipe

For a classic summery meal without a fuss, look no further than this slow cooker shrimp boil. With a simple ingredient list and a largely hands-off cooking method, this easy seafood boil is a perfect recipe to plan on for casual warm weather entertaining or even as a low-effort meal to make at the rental house during a beach vacation.

9 of 37

Simple Slow Cooker Spaghetti Squash

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio

Simple Slow Cooker Spaghetti Squash Recipe

As easy as it gets, this is a great, hands-off, and foolproof method for making slow cooker spaghetti squash. Use the slow-cooked squash for salads, as a veggie swap for pasta noodles, or as a simple fall side dish.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 37

Slow Cooker Creamy Lentil Soup

Credit: Greg DuPree

Slow Cooker Creamy Lentil Soup Recipe

Simple flavors and a rustic touch will make this soup an instant home-cooked favorite, especially on chilly, wintry days. Inexpensive dried lentils make up the bulk of the soup, helping fill in your fiber gaps and keep you full longer. Chickpeas are the secret ingredient to achieve supreme creaminess.

11 of 37

Crock-Pot Granola

Credit: photo by galyaivanova via getty images

Crock-Pot Granola Recipe

"Everyone, everywhere wants slow cooker recipes," explains Sarah DiGregorio in an email to Extra Crispy, adding, "but sometimes that content ends up feeling repetitive, revolving around big hunks of meat." That was the inspiration for her new cookbook Adventures in Slow Cooking: 120 Slow-Cooker Recipes for People Who Love Food.

12 of 37

Slow Cooker Split Pea Soup with Smoked Turkey

Credit: Victor Protasio

Slow Cooker Split Pea Soup with Smoked Turkey Recipe

If your Thanksgiving tradition includes a smoked turkey, save one of the legs for this easy, soul-satisfying soup. Otherwise, look for smoked turkey legs near the bacon at your grocery store (or use a ham hock).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 37

Simple Slow Cooker Whole Chicken

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio

Simple Slow Cooker Whole Chicken Recipe

This simple whole chicken recipe is great served as is with crusty bread or over rice, but it's also a great way to cook chicken ahead of time to use in a variety of dishes, such as chicken salad, soups, and casseroles.

14 of 37

One-Ingredient Slow Cooker Caramelized Onions

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio

One-Ingredient Slow Cooker Caramelized Onions Recipe

Don't feel like standing over a pan of gently sautéing onions? Simply toss them in the slow cooker, let them go (8 hours or overnight), and come back to beautifully tender-sweet caramelized onions—perfect for folding into dips, stirring into sides and salads, layering onto sandwiches, and more. 

15 of 37

Slow Cooker Green Beans

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Slow Cooker Green Beans Recipe

This recipe frees up precious stove-top space and reminds us of the traditional green beans our grandmothers used to make.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 37

Slow Cooker Chicken Chili

Credit: Brian Woodcock; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Slow Cooker Chicken Chili Recipe

This slow-cooker chicken chili is a great addition to your cool weather weeknight meal rotation. Calling for a mixture of beans and hominy, this recipe boasts bold, rich flavor, something that can often be dulled in a slow cooker. Processing some of the beans in a food processor thickens the soup.

17 of 37

Slow Cooker Chicken with 40 Cloves of Garlic

Credit: Jennifer Causey Styling: Lindsey Lower

Slow Cooker Chicken with 40 Cloves of Garlic Recipe

White meat can dry out after a long haul in the slow cooker, so we opt for bone-in thighs to guarantee optimal flavor and succulence. Make prep easier with prepeeled garlic, and pretty-up the platter with lemon slices and thyme sprigs.

18 of 37

Slow Cooker Turkey Chili

Slow Cooker Turkey Chili Recipe

The most popular recipe for chili on our site, Slow-cooker Turkey Chili features lean ground turkey, black beans, onion, corn, and fresh bell pepper. With just 15 minutes of prep time, you can throw all of the ingredients into a slow cooker before leaving for work and return 8 hours later to a piping-hot, home-cooked meal.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 37

Slow Cooker Chicken Stew with Pumpkin and Wild Rice

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Slow Cooker Chicken Stew with Pumpkin and Wild Rice Recipe

This savory fall stew is filled with tender cubes of pumpkin, shredded chicken, and nutty wild rice in a creamy sauce. When choosing a pumpkin, look for a sugar or cheese pumpkin. Field pumpkins, which are larger in size, have watery, stringy flesh and are best used for decoration. Or substitute a butternut squash.

20 of 37

Slow Cooker Chicken Posole

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Slow Cooker Chicken Posole Recipe

Think of posole as chili's brothier, lighter cousin, a Mexican version of chicken soup. Posole is also a name for the hominy, or rehydrated dried corn, that goes in the dish.

21 of 37

Slow Cooker Ropa Vieja

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Amy Stone

Slow Cooker Ropa Vieja Recipe

You'll be wowed by the way lean flank steak transforms into tender, succulent shreds as it slowly simmers in the aromatic sauce. Served over rice (preferably brown), this homey Cuban dish makes for an exceptionally hearty and wholesome weeknight meal.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 37

Slow Cooker Ramen Bowls

Credit: Jennifer Causey Styling: Lindsey Lower

Slow Cooker Ramen Bowls Recipe

Any ramen lover will tell you--it's all about the broth. We build layers of rich umami flavor with the help of mushroom stems, fresh ginger, kombu (a type of edible kelp), sesame oil, and, of course, low and slow heat.

23 of 37

Slow Cooker Thai Beef Curry

Credit: Victor Protasio

Slow Cooker Thai Beef Curry Recipe

Here, we start with big flavor from a good amount of curry paste and fish sauce, and we finish with fresh touches of cilantro and lime juice that amplify the taste of everything. Serve over a bed of brown rice or brown rice noodles to catch all the sauce.

24 of 37

Slow Cooker Chicken, Bacon, and Potato Soup

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Slow Cooker Chicken, Bacon, and Potato Soup Recipe

This chicken potato soup is perfect for ushering in fall: It's hearty enough for the beginning of soup season, yet brothy and veggie-packed so it doesn't feel too heavy. This recipe is ideal for a weekend, when you can check on the slow cooker after just a few hours.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 37

Slow Cooker Tuscan White Bean Soup

Credit: Christopher Testani; Styling: Alistair Turnbull

Slow Cooker Tuscan White Bean Soup Recipe

Pantry staples like dried lentils and canned beans make up the bulk of this soup and boost the fiber to cover more than half your daily goal.

26 of 37

Three-Bean Vegetarian Chili

Credit: Oxmoor House

Three-Bean Vegetarian Chili Recipe

This soup has a mild chile flavor. If you want more heat, increase the amount of chili powder and don't seed the jalapeños.

27 of 37

Slow-Cooker Spanish-Style Chickpeas

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Slow-Cooker Spanish-Style Chickpeas Recipe

This protein-packed slow cooker recipe is a healthy side you'll make again and again. For an added dose of heat, top the flavorful dish with sliced fresh jalapenos.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 37

Slow Cooker Santa Fe Meatloaf

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Lindsey Lower.

Slow Cooker Santa Fe Meatloaf Recipe

Oven-baked meatloaf can turn dry, but the moisture-sealing magic of the slow cooker makes this one melt in your mouth.

29 of 37

Stewed Green Beans and Tomatoes

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Stewed Green Beans and Tomatoes Recipe

Our update to this favorite Southern side will remind you of great Asian takeout. Don't be intimidated by red curry paste; it's a subtly spicy blend of fresh ginger, lemongrass, garlic, and chiles. Look for it at Walmart or online at amazon.com.

30 of 37

Maple-Hazelnut Oatmeal

Credit: Oxmoor House

Maple-Hazelnut Oatmeal Recipe

The soothing aroma of fresh oatmeal makes this dish the ultimate comfort food. Savor happiness in a bowl with the flavors of brown sugar, cinnamon, and maple syrup topped with chopped hazelnuts and apples.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 37

Slow Cooker Chicken Verde

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Cindy Barr

Slow Cooker Chicken Verde Recipe

It's not hard to make your own salsa verde, with fresher flavor and much less sodium than jarred versions: Simply blacken tomatillos, chiles, and onions; then blend.

32 of 37

Seafood Gumbo

Credit: Susie Cushner

Seafood Gumbo Recipe

This gumbo recipe made in the slow cooker has all the flavor of traditional gumbo but none of the tedious steps or hard-to-find spices. Serve this Louisiana favorite over rice.

33 of 37

Slow Cooker Chicken Congee

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Slow Cooker Chicken Congee Recipe

The slow cooker does all the work in this comforting rice porridge, breaking down the rice with fragrant ginger and star anise and poaching the chicken until silky. A bit of chili oil is the vibrant kick this dish needs. You can also use Sriracha or a squeeze of fresh lime juice. Cilantro or baby spinach leaves can work in place of the watercress.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 37

Slow Cooker Cioppino

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Lindsey Lower

Slow Cooker Cioppino Recipe

Simmering the base of this rich stew in the slow cooker allows for ultimate flavor concentration. When you're almost ready to serve, add raw fish to poach quickly. A signature dish of the West Coast, cioppino can be made with a wide variety of fish and shellfish, so feel free to ­experiment with your favorites.

35 of 37

Cuban Pork and Black Bean Stew

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Victoria Cox

Cuban Pork and Black Bean Stew Recipe

Save on Chipotle and get your Tex-Mex fix with this Cuban Pork and Black Bean Stew. Trust us, you won't regret it.

36 of 37

Slow Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks

Credit: Victor Protasio

Slow Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks Recipe

When cooked low and slow, the tender ham hocks completely fall apart and infuse the collard greens with a savory, smoky flavor. Carefully remove the hocks before serving to make sure no bones remain.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

37 of 37

Slow Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Slow Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon Recipe

These sweet-and-salty slow cooker sweet potatoes could not be easier to prep on Thanksgiving morning. Whether you're looking to save stovetop space or just want to streamline the side dish, these simple sweet potatoes are guaranteed to please. 

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next