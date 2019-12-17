Our 40 Easiest and Best Air Fryer Recipes
What's not to love about an air fryer? The handy kitchen appliance gives you all the flavor of deep-fried foods with a fraction of the calories. Whether you're looking for air fryer chicken, a quick and easy appetizer, or an unexpected dessert, you're sure to find something delicious in our collection of air fryer recipes.
Air Fryer French Fries
Perfectly crispy french fries are a breeze to make thanks to the air fryer. With much less oil involved because there's no need for deep-frying, these fries are a snack you can feel good about. Chopped rosemary brings a sophisticated edge and a depth of flavor to these fries that pairs well with your favorite dipping sauces.
Air Fryer Glazed Cake Doughnut Holes
Few things in life are better than a warm, fresh doughnut, but it's no secret that deep frying at home is a pain. Save yourself a mess (not to mention, some calories/fat) by breaking out the air fryer for these cakey glazed doughnut holes.
Air Fried Green Bean Casserole
Hate creamy casseroles? This spin on traditional green bean casserole isn't just lightened and faster. It comes out tasting like a hearty roasted vegetable dish with the perfect balance of tenderness and crisp. The mushrooms and onions are nicely softened rather than mushy, and everything comes together thanks to the crunch and slight saltiness from the fried onions. It also makes a great, quick side dish for a weeknight.
Air Fryer Chicken Breast
Chicken breasts get a crispy, crunchy coating with chopped pecans and panko breadcrumbs in this simple and easy recipe. Everything comes together deliciously in the air fryer for a family-friendly, kid-approved meal that's perfect for busy weeknights or even as a special weekend supper. Serve with green veggies and mashed potatoes or even serve as chicken sandwiches for a tasty dinner experience the whole family will rave over.
Easy Air Fryer Asparagus
If you're looking for an easy way to cook tender-on-the-inside but crunchy-on-the-outside asparagus, then your air fryer is the way to go. This is basically roasted asparagus, but with a textural bonus. Plus, it's super simple ti cook asparagus in the air fryer and walk away. If you prefer your asparagus softer, cook for 10 minutes instead of 8. You'll want to use medium thick asparagus, but if that's not available then adjust the cook time accordingly.
Air-Fried Spicy Chicken Wing Drumettes
Chicken wing drumettes (the upper part of the wing) are a smart choice for air frying—their small size means you don't have to spend all day cooking endless batches. Traditional drumettes require tons of oil to guarantee maximum crispy goodness; this genius recipe gets it done with just a tablespoon of super-flavorful sesame oil. To get them extra crispy, give the drumettes a turn during cooking. Serve these Asian-inspired wings over brown rice, or double the recipe and serve as an appetizer.
Loaded Greek Feta Fries
This dish gets tons of flavor from the spices. If your fresh oregano is strong, start with less than what's called for and add more to taste. To speed things up, prep all the ingredients in advance so you can assemble quickly while the fries are still hot. The fries are easy to make in an air fryer, but if you don't have one (yet) no problem: Spread potatoes on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray; bake 10 minutes at 450F. Flip fries, and bake until crisp and brown, another 10-15 minutes. Gina Homolka is the founder of skinnytaste.com and @skinnytaste.
Cacio e Pepe Air-Fried Ravioli
This fried ravioli is filled with cheesy goodness, plus that classic cacio e pepe flavor thanks to two different cheeses and freshly ground black pepper. To prep ahead, these can be breaded in advance and air-fried closer to serving. Turn up the indulgence by deep-frying or even pan-frying these.
Air Fryer Baked Potato
Is baking a potato in the air fryer as fast as baking one in the oven? Perhaps not, but it's still worth it for a beautiful, crispy skin. It's also helpful if you only need to bake a few potatoes, and can help free up space in your oven. Use evenly sized potatoes for consistent cook times. Rubbing the skins with salt and oil helps them get crispier and keep the inside of the potatoes moist. Eat them with sour cream, butter, chives, scallions, bacon, cheese, or whatever you'd top your baked potato with normally.
Air-Fried Cookies
Air Fryer Salmon
Air Fryer Salmon
Air-Fried Dill Pickle Fries With Ranch Breadcrumbs
Pickle spears are one of those foods that's meant to be fried, and sticking them in the air fryer makes for a fun finger food. The combination of juiciness and crunch remains fantastic, while the ranch breadcrumbs bring in so much flavor you won't need a dipping sauce.
Air-Fried Apple Pies
Air-Fried Empanadas
Air-Fried Churros
Air-Fried Chile Chicken Chimichanga
This lightened take on chimichangas only tastes indulgent. Perfect for lunch or dinner, the golden, toasted tortilla gives way to a creamy, rich, and chewy interior. For an even crispier exterior, feel free to rotate the burrito more than once. We used Ole Extreme High Fiber, Low Carb wheat wraps—you can find similar wraps at the grocery store. These can easily be prepared in bulk ahead of time. All you have to do when you want to eat them is brush them with butter, air-fry, and serve.
Spicy Air-Fried Chicken
If you've been fighting the temptation of fried chicken for the sake of your healthy diet, you can finally indulge guilt free. This spicy, crispy chicken emerges from the air fryer with all the flavor and crunch you've been craving. For the best flavor, be sure to let the chicken marinate as instructed—if you have the time, go the full 12 hours. The results are worth it. Prefer chicken tenders? Feel free to sub them for chicken thighs. (You can make those fries you see in the air fryer too! Get the recipe here.)
Air Fryer Churros With Chocolate Sauce
These delights are lighter than traditional churros—almost like éclairs—coming out of the air fryer fluffy and delicious. The cinnamon-sugar mixture creates a thin crust on the outside, delivering that classic churro crunch. Kefir is a dairy product similar to yogurt that is much thinner (it's drinkable, like a smoothie) and packed with gut-healthy probiotics. The slightly tangy flavor makes the chocolate sauce nice and smooth. Be sure to chill the dough before piping to help it to hold its shape in the air fryer basket. You'll to enjoy the churros immediately as they're best fresh, but you can save any extra chocolate sauce—try drizzling it over frozen yogurt.
Air-Fried Grilled Cheese
If a nice, even crispiness is your priority when it comes to grilled cheese, skip the stove and try the air fryer. You'll get a uniform texture and lovely melt without having to worry about burning your sandwich or any flipping mishaps.
Air-Fried Shrimp Fried Rice
This fried rice is so deliciously savory, nobody will believe you made it with an air fryer. It's full of toasted, crunchy rice bits that add a great contrast to the chewy interior. The shrimp is tender and juicy, and the bites of peas burst in your mouth. Finish it up with Sriracha mayo and fresh green onion to compliment everything perfectly. If you don't have shrimp on hand, you can also use leftover chicken or steak.
Air-Fried Jalapeño Poppers
These delicious air fryer jalapeño poppers allow you to enjoy everything you love about crispy pepper poppers without all of the not-so-lovable mess that comes with deep frying.
Air-Fried General Tso's Chicken
This air-fryer riff on the Chinese takeout classic saves the day with nearly half the saturated fat of restaurant versions and loads less clean-up than deep frying at home. Air fryer sizes vary (hence the cook time's wide range); if you have a smaller air fryer, commit to cooking in batches so that there's plenty of room for the air to circulate and crisp up the chicken.
Air-Fried Coconut Shrimp
You can count on your air fryer to turn a normal Friday into a #friyay, especially if this beach-dive-inspired recipe is on the menu. Coconut and panko team up to create an amazingly crispy coating for this shrimp; use finely shredded coconut to guarantee better crust adhesion. If you can't track down finely shredded coconut, pulse the coconut in your food processor or give it a quick chop until it's more finely ground. Fresh from your air fryer and dunked in this sweet-and-tangy honey-lime sauce, this addictive app will make you feel like you're on a Caribbean beach.
Air Fryer Pork Chops
Crispy Air-Fried Onion Rings With Comeback Sauce
Ah, onion rings—the ultimate deep-fried indulgence. Thanks to your air fryer, you can rescue this crunchy favorite from the realm of diet banishment and invite it back to your plate. These rings of allium awesomeness come out of the air fryer boasting a superbly crispy coating without any heavy greasiness. And if you've ever had comeback sauce, you know its tangy and sweet flavor is the perfect pairing with the crunchy, savory onion.
Crispy Air-Fried Sweet Potato Wedges
Side dish or snack? We say both! If you think sweet potatoes are just for Thanksgiving, give these spicy wedges a try. The smoky spice blend is easy to whip up ahead of time, but the potatoes are best eaten while hot. Though it's tempting to crowd the air fryer basket and cook everything in one batch, resist the urge—air flow is crucial for maximum crispiness. Not a fan of cilantro? Try basil, parsley, or fresh thyme leaves.
Air-Fried Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
Whether you're having vegetarian friends over to watch the game or you just enjoy recipe mash-ups starring your favorite flavors, these spicy air-fried cauliflower bites check all the boxes. It just takes a smidgen of blue cheese to add a lot of flavor to the quick stir-together sauce. If you're not a fan of pungent blue cheese, try milder gorgonzola, or even feta. To make this no-fuss recipe even easier, pick up a package of pre-cut cauliflower florets.
How to Make Avocado Fries in an Air Fryer
Avocado fries? Oh yes! This irresistible combination of crunchy and creamy is the ultimate air fryer indulgence. They're a little heavier in calories than most of our snacks, but they're so darned good, they're worth the occasional splurge! The secret to the perfect air fryer avocado fries is picking out avocados that are just ripe, but with enough firmness to hold their shape during cooking. Paired with this kicky, spicy sauce, these fries are next-level good.
Crispy, Sweet Air-Fried Beet Chips
Specialty root chips can cost $5 to $6 per bag at the grocery store; save big bucks by whipping up a couple batches in your air fryer. The secret to crispy beet chips is to slice the beets super thin; if your knife skills aren't Top Chef level, use a mandolin to get wafer-thin slices. Don't overcrowd the basket; air flow is crucial to getting the chips nice and crispy.
Air-Fried Mexican-Style Corn
No need to track down a food truck to get your Mexican street corn fix—your air fryer turns out a fantastic batch. A quick turn halfway through cooking yields crispy, juicy corn that soaks up the tasty garlic-lime butter like a champ. Pick out small ears, or trim them slightly so that they fit into the air fryer basket. If you have any leftovers, cut the kernels off the cob and stir into a dip or sprinkle over a salad.
Air-Fried Breakfast Bombs
If you're only using your air fryer to whip up awesome party snacks, you're missing out. Pull it out in the morning to make these hearty breakfast bombs filled with bacon, egg, and cheese. Whole-wheat pizza dough encases the savory filling in a nice fiber-packed crust. Substitute regular pizza dough if you can't track down whole-wheat dough. Like it spicy? Add a dash or two of hot sauce to the filling before baking. In a rush? These palm-sized "bombs" make a great on-the-go breakfast.
Air-Fried Calzones
Air-Fried Curry Chickpeas
Up your app game with these addictively crunchy chickpeas. The main ingredient of hummus, creamy chickpeas bake into crisp little nuggets in almost no time. These are a great snack substitute for chips thanks to loads of fiber and a good amount of protein. Be gentle when mashing the chickpeas in step 1; you want to press them just enough to get the outer skin to release, instead of mashing them into a paste. If you can't track down Aleppo pepper, use 1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes. You can make these ahead; they'll keep about a week in an airtight container.
Air Fryer Brussels Sprouts
Even picky eaters will enjoy these crispy, flavorful Brussels sprouts. This simple veggie side cooks to tender perfection on the inside while getting a light and crisp texture on the outside. Fresh lemon juice, chopped thyme, and Parmesan cheese make these sprouts a winning side dish that's sure to be requested again and again.
Double-Glazed Air-Fried Cinnamon Biscuit Bites
This scrumptious cross between cinnamon rolls and biscuits is easier than either and stars a simple, no-yeast dough that requires no rising and bakes up into tender, fluffy bites in a matter of minutes. It's like an adult-version easy bake oven! You can jazz up the glaze any way you like—we tried swapping out the water for lemon juice and adding a little lemon zest, and loved it. Resist the urge to crowd the basket; these little guys need to bake in batches so they don't stick together.
Air-Fried "Everything Bagel" Kale Chips
Welcome to your new go-to snack food—kale chips 2.0! These flavor-packed nutritious chips come out of the air fryer even crispier than they do from your regular oven. Store-bought everything bagel seasoning can be gorged with sodium. Our homemade version delivers the same flavor using staples you probably have hanging out in your spice cabinet. Shop for the perkiest fresh kale you can put your hands on—it yields the crispiest chips.
Air-Fried Flax Seed French Toast Sticks With Berries
One of the secrets to getting the best results from your air fryer is to coat foods with a dry mixture that cooks up nice and crispy. Here, we've used omega-3 rich flax seeds to add a super-food style crunch to French toast. Choose a high-quality whole grain loaf for this recipe—it will help the toast sticks hold their shape and texture throughout the soaking and cooking process. You can feel great about treating your kids to these on Saturday morning; they'll never guess they're eating a fiber-rich and heart-healthy breakfast.
Air-Fried Shrimp Spring Rolls
Crunch is the name of the game with these shrimp- and veggie-packed spring rolls. Fresh carrots and cabbage hold their texture nicely in the air fryer, and the shrimp adds a nice fill-you-up factor. Be sure to purchase thin spring roll wrappers (not thicker egg roll wrappers) and brush them with oil before cooking to get the crispiest results.
Air-Fried Mozzarella Sticks
These homemade mozzarella sticks offer all of the crispy-coated, cheesy goodness you want without the deep-fried mess on your stovetop. We like to call that a "win-win."
Air-Fried Buffalo Wings
Skip the deep frying mess and pull out the air fryer instead. With skin this crisp, your Super Bowl party people will never know the difference.