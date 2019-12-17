Our 40 Easiest and Best Air Fryer Recipes

Loaded Greek Feta Fries Recipe

This dish gets tons of flavor from the spices. If your fresh oregano is strong, start with less than what's called for and add more to taste. To speed things up, prep all the ingredients in advance so you can assemble quickly while the fries are still hot. The fries are easy to make in an air fryer, but if you don't have one (yet) no problem: Spread potatoes on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray; bake 10 minutes at 450F. Flip fries, and bake until crisp and brown, another 10-15 minutes. Gina Homolka is the founder of skinnytaste.com and @skinnytaste.