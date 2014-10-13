Spanish Recipes

Serve up traditional Spanish recipes with dishes like gazpacho, paella, and tortilla española.

This Easy, Delicious Spanish Breakfast Is One of José Andrés' Favorites
Give yourself the gift of Tortilla Española.
The Four-Ingredient Spanish Breakfast That Changed My Life
Tomato bread is a Catalan breakfast classic
Spice It Up With Spanish Flair
Add a little exotic flavor to your table with these delicious dishes from sun-drenched Spain.
5 Essential Tools You Need for an Epic Paella, According to Chefs
Anyone can make the traditional Spanish recipe with the right gear.
Sweet Summer Sangrias
Whether you prefer white or red, one of these refreshing sangria recipes is sure to please.
How to Make Amazing Gazpacho All Summer Long
Take your gazpacho game to a whole new level
Spanish Tortilla with Serrano Ham and Anchovy Salad
Also called tortilla espanola or tortilla de patatas, this treasured national dish is like the best omelet you've ever tasted. 
Sheet Pan Paella
No paella pan? No problem. You can still make authentic-tasting paella with a sheet pan.
Arroz Con Pollo
Mexican Flan
Tichi's Gazpacho
Air Fryer Churros With Chocolate Sauce
