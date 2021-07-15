10+ French Fry Recipes To Try ASAP
Have a hankering for some French fries, but don't want to stop by your local burger joint? You're in luck. Whether deep-fried, cooked in an air fryer, or baked in the oven, it's easy to make homemade French fries in the comfort of your own kitchen. Or, reach for a bag of frozen French fries and garnish with a variety of toppings for a smothered and covered French fry creation. Whether you enjoy these French fry recipes with a delicious home-cooked burger or steak (or even all by themselves), you're sure to love this collection of our best fried spuds.
Air Fryer French Fries
Perfectly crispy French fries are a breeze to make, thanks to the air fryer. With much less oil involved because there's no need for deep-frying, these fries are a snack you can feel good about. Chopped rosemary brings a sophisticated edge and a depth of flavor to these fries that pairs well with your favorite dipping sauces.
Garlic Fries
We first introduced this recipe in 2002, and it remains a favorite. Tossing crisp oven fries in a small amount of butter and garlic after cooking makes them unbelievably rich, yet still lower in fat than fast food fries.
Oven Fries
This recipe for Oven Fries may rival your favorite deep-fried original. Try coating potatoes in a variety of spices for more flavor offerings.
Crinkle-Cut Fries
Skip the freezer section and make a homemade version of this kid-favorite American classic.
French Dip French Fries
If you thought cheese fries were a brilliant triumph of culinary design, wait until you bring crisped roast beef, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese sauce, and au jus to the party. Inspired by a classic French dip sandwich and comparable to a roast beef poutine, these decadently beef-loaded fries are bringing a whole new level of swagger to the "meat and potatoes" meal construct. We'd suggest sticking with steak fries when making this built-for-sharing snack, as you need a hearty spud to stand up to the French dip treatment.
Breakfast Disco Fries
As much fun as it is to eat a pancake or doughnut in the morning, there are times when heartier dishes are in order. Enter breakfast disco fries. Like breakfast nachos, the disco fries are a massive meal that's fit for a crowd, yet easy enough to make on a lazy Sunday morning (probably without even needing to hit the grocery store). Rip open a package of frozen french fries (or heck, use those leftover takeout fries from last night), dump them on a sheet pan, and bake until crispy. Meanwhile, fry up a bunch of bacon. Don't toss the drippings though, you'll need them for the next step: a zingy red eye gravy with beef stock, tomato juice, onions, and coffee. Fry a few eggs, and melt some shredded cheese over the cooked fries. Top the fries with the fried eggs and a heavy portion of gravy.
Salt and Vinegar Home Fries
The best flavor of potato chip is, without a doubt, salt and vinegar. Salt and vinegar home fries incorporate all the sour and salty goodness of the classic chip, but with the potatoes in home-fry form. Boil sliced potato wedges in white vinegar and salted water until soft, then smash them gently. Toss the smashed wedges into a pan filled with hot oil, and fry the potatoes until golden. Shower the home fries with kosher salt and a splash of white vinegar. Toss them with chives (and try not to burn your tongue as you scarf down the fries). To make the home fries into a meal, top the potatoes with a fried egg.
French Fries with Bulgogi and Caramelized Kimchi
Austin is loaded with food trucks, and the Korean-Mexican-Texan mash-up that is Chi'Lantro is one of chef Aarón Sanchez's favorites. For his famous late-night snack, Chi'Lantro chef and owner Jae Kim tops hot french fries with caramelized kimchi, grilled Korean-style beef and a mayonnaise spiked with Sriracha.
Southwestern Smothered Fries
This delicious recipe is an easy way to dress up a bag of frozen steak or waffle-cut French fries. After baking, smother fries with a spicy black bean mixture and shredded cheese, followed by salsa, sour cream, and scallions. Garnish with sliced avocado and serve.
Barbecue Fries
Barbecue lovers, rejoice! These delicious fries let you enjoy that irresistible barbecue flavor as a side dish. Coat cut potato wedges in a mixture of vegetable oil, hot pepper sauce, black pepper, paprika, and cumin, then spread on a baking sheet in a single layer and bake until golden and tender.
Garlic-Parsley Steak "Fries"
These roasted potato wedges, blistered and brown from the heat of the oven, beautifully combine the rich flavors of potato and garlic.
Roasted Fingerling Fries
These are hands down the easiest potatoes to make. Plus, they get all crispy and delicious in the oven. On busy nights, simply add olive oil, salt, and pepper for a quick and irresistible side dish. Got more time? Mix in a few cloves of minced garlic and chopped thyme or rosemary for extra flavor.