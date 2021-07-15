10+ French Fry Recipes To Try ASAP

As much fun as it is to eat a pancake or doughnut in the morning, there are times when heartier dishes are in order. Enter breakfast disco fries. Like breakfast nachos, the disco fries are a massive meal that's fit for a crowd, yet easy enough to make on a lazy Sunday morning (probably without even needing to hit the grocery store). Rip open a package of frozen french fries (or heck, use those leftover takeout fries from last night), dump them on a sheet pan, and bake until crispy. Meanwhile, fry up a bunch of bacon. Don't toss the drippings though, you'll need them for the next step: a zingy red eye gravy with beef stock, tomato juice, onions, and coffee. Fry a few eggs, and melt some shredded cheese over the cooked fries. Top the fries with the fried eggs and a heavy portion of gravy.