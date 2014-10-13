Sausage Recipes

Sausage adds bold and spicy flavor to the breakfast table, so why not try it for lunch or dinner? Use ground pork, chicken, or turkey sausage to add a kick to casseroles, burgers, sauces, and side dishes.

Staff Picks

30+ Italian Sausage Recipes to Make ASAP

You're going to want to bookmark this collection of Italian sausage recipes. 

15+ Easy Sausage Pasta Recipes

These filling and easy sausage pasta recipes were practically made for weeknight dinners.

40 Easy Recipes With Sausage

Wondering what to do with leftover sausage in your fridge? We've got you covered.

Chicken and Sausage Main Dish Recipes

Pair chicken and sausage to make some absolutely delicious and robust one-dish meals that are guaranteed to be family-pleasers.

Grilled Sausage Recipes

You’ll see that sausage really does taste better when it’s cooked on the grill.  Try these grilled sausage recipes when you’re looking for something hearty for dinner. 

7 Ways With Sausage

Savory sausages lend flavor to everything from soups to sandwiches to dumplings.

These Sausages Are Made From 35 Percent Vegetables, And You Can’t Even Tell

All the meaty satisfaction, with a healthy dose of veggies tucked in.
By Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé

This German Sausage-Themed B&B Is a Celebration of Meat

A butcher is sharing his love of brats with tourists from around the world.
By Tim Nelson

These Sausage-Cheddar Breakfast Biscuits Will Crush Your Hangover

Comfort food at its peak
By Extra Crispy Staff
Advertisement
© Copyright MyRecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.myrecipes.com