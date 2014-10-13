Best Salad Recipes For Any Occasion

Watermelon Salad with Feta and Mint

Rating: 5 stars 5

There's more than one way to enjoy the classic sweet flavor of fresh watermelon besides eating it right off the rind. This watermelon feta salad is a light and refreshing complement to any summer meal, no matter if it's for a cookout, potluck, or regular weeknight dinner. Combine sweet, salty, bright, and peppery flavors in this simple, 1-bowl side dish. Pick up a watermelon while they're in season and make the salad ahead of time so the watermelon can fully soak up the dressing. There's nothing better than a plate of this chilled salad on a hot summer day, so keep it in the fridge until it's ready to serve. It's safe to say this easy salad will become a summertime staple in your house.