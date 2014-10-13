Best Salad Recipes For Any Occasion

Whether you're looking for hearty main dish salad recipes or light, nutritious fare, these salads are far from ordinary.

Staff Picks

This Crunchy Salad Topper is Why I’ll Never Eat Croutons Again

Ditch the standard stale bread salad topper, your molars will thank you.
By Sara Tane

20 Make-Ahead Salad Toppers for Quick Lunches and Dinners

For a lot of people, salad is one of those foods that's hard to get enthused about. That's because they're doing it wrong. 

The Thing That Makes Restaurant Salads Taste Better Than Yours

It’s the simplest detail that makes a world of difference.
By David McCann

The 6-Step Formula For the Best Salad You'll Ever Eat

Take your salad from healthy to “holy moly, this is delicious!”
By Susan Hall Mahon

This Ridiculously Simple Trick Will Make Your Salad Greens Last Longer

Don’t let slimy spinach happen to you.
By Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé

Here's How to Make That Salad the Kardashians Are Always Eating

You know the one.
By Annie Campbell

Grilled Salmon with a Farmers’ Market Salad

For a hearty, summer salad that’s bursting with fresh, seasonal finds from your local farmers’ market, this healthy dish is about to be your go-to dinner. Topped with an simple grilled fillet of salmon and tossed in a light, citrus vinaigrette, this salad allows the fresh flavors of the produce to shine through. Substitute or add different produce items based on what’s in season and what you like. If you don’t have a grill, a grill pan can be easily substituted.
By Sara Tane

Cucumber Salad with Spicy Tahini Dressing

This simple veggie side salad incorporates the rich nutty flavor of tahini with toasted sesame oil, fish sauce, and fresh herbs for a flavor-packed dish. Serve it at a summer picnic or cookout, toss it into a bowl of greens for a heartier bite, or top it with a cooling dollop of Greek yogurt for added tang. Make a double (or triple) batch of the spicy tahini dressing and use it to amp up other dishes throughout the week.
By Sara Tane

Watermelon Salad with Feta and Mint

5
There's more than one way to enjoy the classic sweet flavor of fresh watermelon besides eating it right off the rind. This watermelon feta salad is a light and refreshing complement to any summer meal, no matter if it's for a cookout, potluck, or regular weeknight dinner. Combine sweet, salty, bright, and peppery flavors in this simple, 1-bowl side dish. Pick up a watermelon while they're in season and make the salad ahead of time so the watermelon can fully soak up the dressing. There's nothing better than a plate of this chilled salad on a hot summer day, so keep it in the fridge until it's ready to serve. It's safe to say this easy salad will become a summertime staple in your house.

Asian Cucumber Salad

This cucumber salad is everything you want from a grilling season side dish, it's ridiculously simple and incredibly refreshing. It's the perfect accompaniment for anything that's on the spicier side. Try it with our Korean Barbecue Spatchcock Chicken with Shishitos and Scallions for a well-rounded, all-around awesome weeknight dinner. 
By Paige Grandjean

Roasted Autumn Veggie Salad with Baby Kale

This hearty salad is brimming with the flavors of fall with ingredients such as pumpkin seeds, brussels sprouts, cranberries, and dark, leafy greens.
By Adam Hickman

Easy Tomato Salad with Basil Chimichurri and Ricotta

1
For a simple and elegant way to serve your summer farmers' market tomatoes, this speedy salad is perfect. Dressed in a basil chimichurri and speckled with creamy dollops of ricotta cheese, this show-stopping side is perfect for effortless entertaining.
By Sara Tane
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

20 Easy Potato Salad Recipes
Looking for the best potato salad recipe you've ever made? You've come to the right place
25 Super Satisfying Grain Salad Recipes
Whether you're looking to step up your side dish game or just make salad feel more fun/filling, these grain salad recipes are here to prove that healthy isn't synonymous with boring.
15+ Best Pasta Salad Recipes
30 Spinach Salad Recipes You'll Love
How to Turn Leftover Condiments Into Instant Salad Dressing
Our 35 Best Tomato Salad Recipes for Summer
Toasted Farro Salad with Watermelon and Peaches
1

Toasting the farro before boiling it brings out an added layer of rich nuttiness to this hearty grain salad. Complemented by fresh herbs and sweet, juicy peaches and watermelon, this summertime side dish is the ultimate refreshing and nutritious bite you need. Serve it immediately, or let the flavors meld in the refrigerator for a couple hours (or overnight) and enjoy it cold.

All Best Salad Recipes For Any Occasion

Grilled Salmon with a Farmers’ Market Salad

For a hearty, summer salad that’s bursting with fresh, seasonal finds from your local farmers’ market, this healthy dish is about to be your go-to dinner. Topped with an simple grilled fillet of salmon and tossed in a light, citrus vinaigrette, this salad allows the fresh flavors of the produce to shine through. Substitute or add different produce items based on what’s in season and what you like. If you don’t have a grill, a grill pan can be easily substituted.
By Sara Tane

40 Great Steak Salads

Hearty, satisfying, and delicious, these amazing salad recipes bump your average green salad up a notch with some great sizzling steak flavor. 

25 Super Satisfying Grain Salad Recipes

We value textural intrigue in our meals, and there’s no better place to experiment with a balance of crunchy, juicy, tender, and toothy elements like a grain salad. Since these grain salad recipes contain a variety of ingredients, they also satisfy an array of nutritional needs. Whether you’re looking to step up your side dish game or just make salad feel more fun/filling, these grain salad recipes are here to prove that healthy isn't synonymous with boring.

17 Creamy-Crunchy Broccoli Salads for Summer

Broccoli salad is the ultimate, easy summer side dish at cookouts, BBQs, and more. From broccoli salad with bacon to broccoli slaw salad, these broccoli salad recipes are sure to make any party a hit. 
By MyRecipes

20 Make-Ahead Salad Toppers for Quick Lunches and Dinners

For a lot of people, salad is one of those foods that’s hard to get enthused about. That’s because they’re doing it wrong. The best salads don’t merely focus on taste—a truly good salad, one that you can actually get excited about, is all about texture. Think about it: Simply stuffing uniform leaves into your mouth may be healthy, but it’s also dull and likely won’t fill you up. For a truly satisfying salad, you need toppings, like chewy skirt steak, crisp pickled veggies, or crunchy roasted chickpeas. These make-ahead salad toppers won’t just make your salads more interesting and filling, but they’ll also make meal planning a breeze.

30 Light and Healthy Cucumber Salad Recipes

Take the humble cucumber to new heights with these stunning salads. These make for great side dishes at your summer cookout or easy lunches to pack for a beach day. You'll crave the green veg more than you ever have before.
By MyRecipes

Cucumber Salad with Spicy Tahini Dressing

This simple veggie side salad incorporates the rich nutty flavor of tahini with toasted sesame oil, fish sauce, and fresh herbs for a flavor-packed dish. Serve it at a summer picnic or cookout, toss it into a bowl of greens for a heartier bite, or top it with a cooling dollop of Greek yogurt for added tang. Make a double (or triple) batch of the spicy tahini dressing and use it to amp up other dishes throughout the week.
By Sara Tane

Watermelon Salad with Feta and Mint

5
There's more than one way to enjoy the classic sweet flavor of fresh watermelon besides eating it right off the rind. This watermelon feta salad is a light and refreshing complement to any summer meal, no matter if it's for a cookout, potluck, or regular weeknight dinner. Combine sweet, salty, bright, and peppery flavors in this simple, 1-bowl side dish. Pick up a watermelon while they're in season and make the salad ahead of time so the watermelon can fully soak up the dressing. There's nothing better than a plate of this chilled salad on a hot summer day, so keep it in the fridge until it's ready to serve. It's safe to say this easy salad will become a summertime staple in your house.

Asian Cucumber Salad

This cucumber salad is everything you want from a grilling season side dish, it's ridiculously simple and incredibly refreshing. It's the perfect accompaniment for anything that's on the spicier side. Try it with our Korean Barbecue Spatchcock Chicken with Shishitos and Scallions for a well-rounded, all-around awesome weeknight dinner. 
By Paige Grandjean

Roasted Autumn Veggie Salad with Baby Kale

This hearty salad is brimming with the flavors of fall with ingredients such as pumpkin seeds, brussels sprouts, cranberries, and dark, leafy greens.
By Adam Hickman

30 Pasta Salad Ideas That Are Perfect for Spring

Pasta salad is the ultimate summer cookout staple. Now that summer's almost here, there's definitely an outdoor event in your future, and that means you're gonna need to make some pasta salad. Check out our best pasta salad recipes, including classics like Greek pasta salad, Caesar pasta salad, and pesto pasta salad as well as adventurous twists like pasta salad with eggplant and even pasta salad with sirloin.

Easy Tomato Salad with Basil Chimichurri and Ricotta

1
For a simple and elegant way to serve your summer farmers' market tomatoes, this speedy salad is perfect. Dressed in a basil chimichurri and speckled with creamy dollops of ricotta cheese, this show-stopping side is perfect for effortless entertaining.
By Sara Tane

Toasted Farro Salad with Watermelon and Peaches

1
Toasting the farro before boiling it brings out an added layer of rich nuttiness to this hearty grain salad. Complemented by fresh herbs and sweet, juicy peaches and watermelon, this summertime side dish is the ultimate refreshing and nutritious bite you need. Serve it immediately, or let the flavors meld in the refrigerator for a couple hours (or overnight) and enjoy it cold.
By Sara Tane

Our Best Watermelon Salad Recipes

Watermelon salad season is in full swing, especially since it’s way too hot to eat much else. We know you’re looking for the perfect watermelon salad recipe, so we rounded up a bunch of our favorites, including watermelon feta salad, watermelon and cucumber salad, grilled watermelon salad, and watermelon and tomato salad—plus a few more. So go ahead and make your best watermelon salad so you can rehydrate and enjoy a nice, summery dish at the same time. 

30 Spinach Salad Recipes You'll Love

Eating your greens doesn't have to be a chore. From bright and cheery recipes that are perfect for warm weather (you'll love the pop of color that comes from this Spinach Salad with Berries and Goat Cheese or this Endless Summer Salad) to healthy, hearty mixes that'll keep you full (we recommend this Steak and Spinach Salad with Butternut Squash, and Cranberries), feel good about your food with our 30 best spinach salads.

Easy Green Salads

If you're looking for a simple, green salad to pair with your entrée, then these low calorie salad recipes are the perfect mate.

Our 35 Best Tomato Salad Recipes for Summer

Assembling a simple salad with your market haul is the one of the easiest and most delicious (not to mention, beautiful) ways to enjoy to them all at once.
By MyRecipes

Our Best Shrimp Salad Recipes for Summer

Take a break from heavy burgers and barbecue—these light, bright, and protein-packed shrimp salad recipes (that utilize healthy, seasonal fruits and veggies) are absolutely perfect for summer. 

Quick and Easy Summer Salads

Gorgeous in presentation and taste, these quick-cooking entrées feature fresh, fast protein-packed salads that are perfect for busy summer nights.

30 Arugula Recipes You'll Love

Make the most out of spring with our best arugula recipes of all time. Use this leafy green like a flavorful herb in salads (we're partial to this Fruit and Arugula Salad with Fig Vinaigrette and this Grilled Chicken and Vegetable Arugula Salad), on pizzas (you'll love this delicious Bacon, Tomato, and Arugula Pizza), or on sandwiches (this Spicy Chicken and Arugula Sandwich is easier than it looks). No matter what you're looking for, you're sure to find a new favorite in our collection of arugula recipes. 

15+ Caprese Recipes That Aren't Just Salads

Don't get us wrong—we love a good caprese salad. This Cherry Tomato Caprese Salad and this Sun Gold Caprese Salad are proof that you can never go wrong with the classic Italian appetizer. But we like to think of the three core ingredients (tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil) as a colorful opportunity to flex your creativity in the kitchen. From indulgent Caprese Mac and Cheese to the unexpected-but-delicious Caprese Ice Cream Sundaes, you're sure to find a new summer favorite in our collection of best caprese recipes. 

24 Twists on the Classic Caprese Salad

Transform the classic Italian salad with these tasty twists so you can enjoy caprese salad all summer long. 

10 Of Our Most Refreshing Watermelon Salad Recipes

When summer rolls around, it seems like you always have an excessive amount of watermelon on hand. After all, it's peak season for the pink, juicy, and super-sweet fruit—why wouldn't you? Though there's always the simple (and simply delightful) option to slice it and eat as is—we're big fans of adding a savory element or two to enhance the juicy sweetness this summer gem. So when you've had your fill of diving face-first into a ripe slice, here are our favorite watermelon salad recipes to make the most of your summer bounty.

BBQ Sandwich Salad

This amazingly flavorful salad gives the full experience of a sauce-laden bbq sandwich, but without all of the extra bread (or the mess). Resting on a bed of hearty mixed greens and drizzled with a from-scratch buttermilk-ranch dressing, this salad is a bright and fresh cookout alternative that just might be the bbq experience that beats them all. 
By Julia Levy
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright MyRecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.myrecipes.com