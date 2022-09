I just made these and they are delicious! I am not a biscotti person, I do not drink coffee, but I love these! I dunked mine in milk as a dessert treat. I also made the lavender and orange biscotti at the same time and they did not compare to these. I've also made the CL almond biscotti before as a gift and I think this recipe is by far the best. I didn't alter anything in the recipe, except I only had a 4 oz bar of white chocolate instead of 6 oz and it still has good flavor. I used my kitchen aid mixer and I have a dark baking pan so I reduced the temp by 25 degrees. The dough was a bit sticky so I had to keep re-flouring my hands, but the results are oh so worth it.