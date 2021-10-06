10+ Wow-Worthy White Chili Recipes
Whether you're not a fan of tomatoes, or just want to change up your chili routine, white chili is the dish for you. Featuring a creamy sauce — often with a base of green chilies, Navy beans, and some half-and-half — these chili recipes typically center around white meat such as chicken or turkey. Whip up a batch next time the weather gets chilly and make sure you've got plenty of crackers or corn chips on hand for dipping.
White Chili with Avocado Cream
Try this recipe for a flavorful and satisfying white chicken chili.
White Chili
This white chili recipe uses hot pepper sauce made from jalapeños; it's milder than the red hot pepper varieties. Stirring frequently toward the end of cooking time prevents the bean-thickened broth from sticking to the bottom and scorching.
Creamy White Chicken Chili
This Creamy White Chicken Chili is super easy to make—seriously, it only takes 30 minutes, and it's manageable for beginner cooks. To make it even easier, you could even use a rotisserie chicken. It's rich, packed with beans, vegetables, and chicken, and isn't too spicy, but you can always add hot sauce or sliced fresh jalapeños to up the heat factor.
White Turkey Chili
This white turkey chili is a tasty alternative to the traditional red chili and makes the perfect meal on a cold winter night.
Vegetarian White Bean Chili
This hearty, flavor-packed vegetarian chili is sure to please everyone around your table—even the most adamant beef-and-bean traditionalists. Pureeing a portion of the soup once the beans have been added adds richness and body to the broth, while charring the tomatillos delivers bold, smoky flavor.
White Chicken Chili
For a welcome change to traditional chili, warm up to this delightful white chicken version that will keep everyone coming back for seconds.
Creamy White Chili
Sour cream and whipping cream are stirred into this chili, making it extra rich and creamy. Rotate white chili into your menu as a substitute for chili with beef and kidney beans.
White Bean and Pork Chili
Our white chili gets spice from green chiles, brightness from lime juice, and luscious texture from the last-minute addition of shredded cheese.
Slow-Cooker White Chili with Turkey
Consider dinner covered for the day after Thanksgiving. This comforting slow cooker recipe is made with leftover turkey and will feed a full house. Cornmeal helps thicken this chili, and adds a hint of toasty corn flavor. Choose fine, rather than coarse, cornmeal for the smoothest texture. This is the perfect recipe to throw in the slow cooker before you head out the door on Black Friday.
White Bean and Jackfruit Chili
In the vegan and vegetarian world, jackfruit is a blessing when it comes to adding a hearty touch to typically meaty dishes such as chili. Jackfruit has a mild flavor that is a lot like a blank canvas that easily takes on the flavors of sauces or spices used with it. In the case of this flavorful and cozy dish, spices like coriander, paprika, oregano, and cumin add a warm and toasty edge to this can't-believe-it's-vegan chili. The jackfruit has a shockingly good meaty texture while the supporting flavors lend it an unforgettable quality that simply proves that a meatless chili can actually be very meaty and satisfying.
Fast Chicken Chili
This quickie chili comes together in a flash, making it ideal for busy weeknights. Green chiles, cumin, cilantro, and lime add a touch of Mexican flavor.