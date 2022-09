Great weeknight meal! I was astonished at how much I loved this recipe considering I don't really like some of the ingredients (esp. beans), but they are so nutrious, I keep trying to find recipes that I like which include them. This one is definitely a keeper - very quick and when buying in season, it really helps keep your pennies in your pocket. A few changes / hints on ingredients: 1) 1 whole package of Jennie-O hot turkey sausages (crumbled); 2) increased to 2 small zucchinis; 3) only 1 can (rinsed very well) white beans; 4) only 12 leaves of purple kale; 5) used low-sodium Italian diced canned tomatoes 6) added lots more garlic & 7) used low sodium chicken broth in lieu of the water. Prep and steps were followed exactly and the meal took about 30 minutes to make in one skillet. Flavors were excellent & ingredients were all well balanced, and both my husband and I finished our servings with smiles - will make this one again and again in these colder months; enjoy!