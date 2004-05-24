White Bean and Roasted Chicken Salad
Users rave about this 5-ingredient salad that combines pre-cooked roasted chicken breasts with white beans and fresh basil. For a quick finishing touch, drizzle with a lemon, vinegar, and Dijon mustard dressing and serve with a glass of iced tea or white wine.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Chef's Notes
MyRecipes is working with Let's Move!, the Partnership for a Healthier America, and USDA's MyPlate to give anyone looking for healthier options access to a trove of recipes that will help them create healthy, tasty plates. For more information about creating a healthy plate, visit www.choosemyplate.gov.