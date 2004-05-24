White Bean and Roasted Chicken Salad

Users rave about this 5-ingredient salad that combines pre-cooked roasted chicken breasts with white beans and fresh basil. For a quick finishing touch, drizzle with a lemon, vinegar, and Dijon mustard dressing and serve with a glass of iced tea or white wine.

By Carla Fitzgerald Williams
Recipe by Cooking Light June 2004

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

Yield:
5 servings (serving size: about 1 1/4 cups)
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • To prepare salad, place first 5 ingredients in a large bowl; stir gently to combine.

  • To prepare dressing, combine vinegar and remaining ingredients, stirring with a whisk. Drizzle over salad, tossing gently to coat.

Chef's Notes

MyRecipes is working with Let's Move!, the Partnership for a Healthier America, and USDA's MyPlate to give anyone looking for healthier options access to a trove of recipes that will help them create healthy, tasty plates. For more information about creating a healthy plate, visit www.choosemyplate.gov.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
369 calories; calories from fat 25%; fat 10.1g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 5.7g; poly fat 1.7g; protein 29.2g; carbohydrates 41.5g; fiber 9.6g; cholesterol 45mg; iron 4mg; sodium 342mg; calcium 117mg.
