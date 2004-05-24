Loved it. Took basic recipe and a few ideas from other reviewers. I took the five basic items. Used pre-packaged cooked chicken strips for time. Chopped them up. Used cherry tomatoes cut in half. Used fresh basil from my patio garden. Served over a bed of chopped romaine lettuce and the dressing as in the recipe. Added a lucious chopped ripe avocado. What a great meal for a warm summer evening here in the desert. Served with warm french bread. White wine. Loved it. Had some left over. I was alone the next night and finished it off. Definitely even better the second night after all the flavors really meld together. Thanks