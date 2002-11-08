I made 2 loaves last week, kept them in Ziplock bags and they're still fresh. I couldn't find amarenth flour, so I made my own from amarenth seeds. Grind them in your coffee whirly-gig until they're the consistency of flour. A little coffee bean taste goes well in the bread and is insignificant. I also softened a cup of dried currants to the hot berry poaching liquid. I also added a cup of slivered almonds, lightly toasted, to the bread at the same time that I added the wheat berries, using my KitchenAide standing mixer. The bits that don't mix in right away can be quickly kneaded into the dough by hand. With my additions, I let it rise a bit longer. The result is a nutty bread with a lot of character and fiber. The wheat berries get quite chewy after they're baked. Don't dispair...they soften if you toast the bread lightly, which makes it even more amazing! Everyone loves it. Some spread it with cream cheese and/or preserves as a variation and it was great.