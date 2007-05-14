Vatapa

A classic Brazilian soup, this dish offers a harmonious balance of tangy, sweet, and spicy flavors. For an added traditional touch, try sprinkling the soup with chopped peanuts just before serving. If you can't find a Brazilian lager, Mexican beer such as Dos Equis works well in its place.

By Julianna Grimes Bottcher
Recipe by Cooking Light June 2007

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Jan Gautro

Yield:
6 servings (serving size: about 1 1/3 cups soup, 1/2 cup rice, and 1 lime wedge)
Ingredients

Directions

  • To prepare the stock, combine the first 6 ingredients in a large Dutch oven; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 30 minutes. Drain stock through a fine sieve into a bowl; discard solids.

  • To prepare soup, wipe pan dry with a paper towel. Heat pan over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add 1 cup onion, sugar, and salt; sauté 3 minutes. Add 1 tablespoon ginger, 3 garlic cloves, and chile; sauté 30 seconds. Stir in stock, tomato, and beer; bring to a boil. Cook until reduced to 6 cups (about 15 minutes). Stir in coconut milk; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add fish; cook 5 minutes over medium-high heat or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork or until desired degree of doneness. Stir in cilantro and juice. Serve with rice and lime wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
241 calories; calories from fat 17%; fat 4.5g; saturated fat 3.5g; mono fat 0.2g; poly fat 0.4g; protein 18.4g; carbohydrates 32.1g; fiber 1.8g; cholesterol 28mg; iron 1.6mg; sodium 464mg; calcium 50mg.
