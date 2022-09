I tried this recipe for the 1st time in 2006 when my FIL was dying of cancer. He had no appetite and would not eat anything but milkshakes. I went on the hunt for a soup recipe that would be hearty, flavorful and full of fresh veggies to get him some nutrients. I found this. It was WONDERFUL! My FIL loved it and ate a large helping of it. I made it several times in his last months. Since then, I make it several times a year. My 5 year old loves it and my husband requires me to make a double batch so there are leftovers! I have made it with the prosciutto as well as with regular ham. I have made it with and without the sherry. It always comes out fabulously. I use a food processor to chop the veggies. It's very quick that way. I always add extra bean.... we like beans! The cannellini beans are a must. I have tried other beans when I could not find the cannellini beans. It was not as good. This soup is THE. BEST. SOUP. EVER! I usually serve it with fresh baked bread. YUM!