This salad is amazing - easy to make and one of the best combinations we've had EVER!!! My husband loved it - wants to serve it for all our company dinners! I made my own poppy seed dressing from scratch, since I didn't have any bottled dressing. Also used the fruit I had on hand: ripe peaches, ripe fresh apricots and blueberries - the rest was the same as listed in recipe. I will make this salad all summer with whatever fruit I have on hand as it is equally good with any fruit. Awesome - almost like a dessert - a KEEPER!!!