10+ Ways to Make Stuffed Potatoes for Dinner
Potatoes aren't just for making comforting side dishes. Once baked, these spuds can be loaded up and stuffed with your favorite ingredients to create a delicious dinner the whole family will love. Bake up a batch and you'll have easy meals for the whole week. Try standard toppings like cheese and broccoli or chili, or branch out to make "pepperoni pizza" potatoes and a Cajun-stuffed variety. You'll be surprised how tasty the humble potato can be.
Pepperoni-Pizza Baked Potatoes
We'll take our baked potatoes loaded up with cheese and pepperoni! You can also mix in your other favorite pizza toppings.
BBQ Beef-Stuffed Potatoes
This classic potato filling can be dressed up with Cheddar, sour cream, and green onions. Be sure to wrap the potatoes in parchment paper; foil can add a metallic taste to the dish.
Cajun-Stuffed Potatoes
Get a taste of the South in these spuds. Substitute chopped cooked shrimp if crawfish are unavailable.
Spinach and Ham Stuffed Baked Potatoes
Salty ham and vibrant broccoli fill these baked potatoes. The secret ingredient is fat-free Greek Yogurt, which adds creaminess while keeping things healthy.
Loaded Baked Potatoes
These twice-baked potatoes filled with cheese and topped with bacon are doubly good. Oregano and crisp green onions add even more flavor.
Barbecue-Stuffed Potatoes
The home-style flavors of baked potatoes topped with tender barbecue chicken and all the fixin's go perfectly with old-fashioned banana pudding.
Twice-Baked Spinach Potatoes
You can also cook these twice-baked spinach potatoes in the microwave by piercing them with a fork and arranging them on paper towels. Microwave at HIGH 16 minutes or until done, turning and rearranging potatoes after 8 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes.
Ham and Gruyère-Stuffed Potatoes
Microwaving cooks the potatoes in a flash; briefly baking them at a high temperature once they're stuffed toasts the cheese topping.
Caramelized Onion-Stuffed Baked Potato
Baking the potato in the microwave makes this dish a snap to prepare. Fontina, mozzarella, or even Parmesan would work in this dish. Serve with filet mignon or flank steak.
Sloppy Joe Stuffed Baked Potatoes
This recipe is a Sloppy Joes stuffed baked potato finished with cheese, sour cream and green onions for a quick weeknight entrée.
Twice-Baked Green Potatoes
Easily get your greens in with this simple recipe. The potatoes can also be cooked in the microwave, but we prefer the crisp texture of the skins after baking in the oven.
Tex-Mex Baked Potatoes
Tex-Mex Baked Potatoes have all the ingredients of your favorite Southwestern meal. These stuffed spuds are a great weeknight choice.
Twice-Baked Salmon Potatoes
Pair these spuds with a green salad. We tested this recipe with hot-smoked salmon fillets, but the canned variety will work fine.