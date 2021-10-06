10+ Ways to Make Stuffed Potatoes for Dinner

Updated September 13, 2022

Potatoes aren't just for making comforting side dishes. Once baked, these spuds can be loaded up and stuffed with your favorite ingredients to create a delicious dinner the whole family will love. Bake up a batch and you'll have easy meals for the whole week. Try standard toppings like cheese and broccoli or chili, or branch out to make "pepperoni pizza" potatoes and a Cajun-stuffed variety. You'll be surprised how tasty the humble potato can be. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 13

Pepperoni-Pizza Baked Potatoes

Credit: Con Poulos; Styling: Paige Hicks
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We'll take our baked potatoes loaded up with cheese and pepperoni! You can also mix in your other favorite pizza toppings. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

BBQ Beef-Stuffed Potatoes

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Stying: Mindi Shapiro Levine
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This classic potato filling can be dressed up with Cheddar, sour cream, and green onions. Be sure to wrap the potatoes in parchment paper; foil can add a metallic taste to the dish.

3 of 13

Cajun-Stuffed Potatoes

Credit: José Picayo; Styling: Michele Faro
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Get a taste of the South in these spuds. Substitute chopped cooked shrimp if crawfish are unavailable.

Advertisement

4 of 13

Spinach and Ham Stuffed Baked Potatoes

Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Lindsey Lower
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Salty ham and vibrant broccoli fill these baked potatoes. The secret ingredient is fat-free Greek Yogurt, which adds creaminess while keeping things healthy. 

5 of 13

Loaded Baked Potatoes

Credit: Howard L. Puckett; Styling: Fonda Shaia
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These twice-baked potatoes filled with cheese and topped with bacon are doubly good. Oregano and crisp green onions add even more flavor.

6 of 13

Barbecue-Stuffed Potatoes

Credit: Oxmoor House
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The home-style flavors of baked potatoes topped with tender barbecue chicken and all the fixin's go perfectly with old-fashioned banana pudding.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 13

Twice-Baked Spinach Potatoes

Credit: JIM BATHIE
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You can also cook these twice-baked spinach potatoes in the microwave by piercing them with a fork and arranging them on paper towels. Microwave at HIGH 16 minutes or until done, turning and rearranging potatoes after 8 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes.

8 of 13

Ham and Gruyère-Stuffed Potatoes

Credit: Randy Mayor; Missie Neville Crawford
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Microwaving cooks the potatoes in a flash; briefly baking them at a high temperature once they're stuffed toasts the cheese topping.

9 of 13

Caramelized Onion-Stuffed Baked Potato

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Baking the potato in the microwave makes this dish a snap to prepare. Fontina, mozzarella, or even Parmesan would work in this dish. Serve with filet mignon or flank steak.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 13

Sloppy Joe Stuffed Baked Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This recipe is a Sloppy Joes stuffed baked potato finished with cheese, sour cream and green onions for a quick weeknight entrée.

11 of 13

Twice-Baked Green Potatoes

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Easily get your greens in with this simple recipe. The potatoes can also be cooked in the microwave, but we prefer the crisp texture of the skins after baking in the oven.

12 of 13

Tex-Mex Baked Potatoes

Credit: Kate Sears; Styling: Elizabeth Blake
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Tex-Mex Baked Potatoes have all the ingredients of your favorite Southwestern meal. These stuffed spuds are a great weeknight choice.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 13

Twice-Baked Salmon Potatoes

Credit: Jeff Kauck; Styling: Melanie J. Clarke
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Pair these spuds with a green salad. We tested this recipe with hot-smoked salmon fillets, but the canned variety will work fine.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next