Strawberry-Spinach Salad

5 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Try this strawberry-spinach salad for an tasty twist on an easy summertime meal.

By Bridget Drennen, Atlanta, Georgia
Recipe by Southern Living April 2006

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Yield:
Makes 6 servings
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Toss together red onion and next 4 ingredients in a large bowl. Drizzle with red wine vinaigrette; sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste.

    Advertisement

Chef's Notes

For a tasty flavor combination, replace the almonds, blue cheese, and red wine vinaigrette with pecans, goat cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 MyRecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.myrecipes.com 02/26/2022