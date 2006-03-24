Strawberry-Spinach Salad
Try this strawberry-spinach salad for an tasty twist on an easy summertime meal.
It was awful. The blue cheese and the dressing did not compliment the rest of the ingredients. I made it for a potluck and was embarrassed to admit I brought it.
This was delicious. I had to sub feta for the blue cheese, and used an orange poppyseed dressing. Even my 10 year old loved it. I served smaller salads as a side to pasta. We'll definitely make this again.
Love this salad and it has become a go-to for many dinners in our family. We tend to eat it a lot especially during the summer months. We've made several variations of this recipe by adding grilled chicken or "popcorn" chicken/fried chicken in order to make it a meal. Also it's great to add toasted coconut over the top (though we skip the onion when we do that). Recently we found a new dressing at the store, that's a Raspberry Hazelnut vinaigrette, that tastes delicious with it!!
This is a very simply salad recipe and is outstanding with fresh strawberries in season! The fact that I didn't have to make a special salad dressing was a real plus. My husband actually loved this and doesn't really like this type of salad. It was a nice break from a boring and normal tossed salad! Very few ingredients, but a real bang for the tastebuds!
Outstanding and oh-so-simple! Even my husband, who is so not a gourmet anything fan and said 'ick, strawberries in salad?' loved it! Will be making a lot!