Rye Berry Salad with Orange Vinaigrette

Make this salad with any whole grain, including wheat berries or barley. Vary the chopped vegetables too, if you like. But don't change one iota of the simply luscious vinaigrette made with orange juice and champagne vinegar; it makes this salad burst with flavor.Substitute raisins if you don't have currants.

Recipe by Cooking Light November 2002

6 servings (serving size: about 2/3 cup)
  • Combine 3 cups water and rye berries in a saucepan; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 1 hour. Drain.

  • Combine 1 cup hot water and currants in a small bowl; let stand 30 minutes. Drain well.

  • Combine rye berries, currants, celery, parsley, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and pepper.

  • Combine 1/4 teaspoon salt, shallots, rind, juice, and vinegar in a small bowl, stirring well. Let stand 5 minutes. Stir in oil with a whisk. Pour shallot mixture over rye mixture; toss well to coat.

174 calories; calories from fat 27%; fat 5.3g; saturated fat 0.6g; mono fat 3.3g; poly fat 0.4g; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 29.3g; fiber 5.2g; iron 1.8mg; sodium 329mg; calcium 41mg.
