Roasted Chicken with Wild Rice Soup

This hearty roasted chicken soup is perfect for warming up on chilly nights.  Serve with crusty French bread and butter for a complete meal. 

Recipe by Cooking Light January 2001

Yield:
8 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
  • Prepare rice according to package directions; set aside.

  • Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add chopped onion and next 4 ingredients (onion through mushrooms), and sauté for 6 minutes or until onion is tender. Lightly spoon the flour into a dry measuring cup, and level with a knife. Stir the flour, tarragon, and thyme into the onion mixture, and cook for 1 minute, stirring frequently. Add 2 cups water, sherry, broth, and evaporated milk; bring mixture to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer for 20 minutes or until slightly thick. Stir in cooked rice and chicken; cook for 10 minutes or until thoroughly heated.

246 calories; calories from fat 22%; fat 6g; saturated fat 1.9g; mono fat 2.6g; poly fat 0.9g; protein 16.4g; carbohydrates 31.2g; fiber 2.1g; cholesterol 43mg; iron 2.2mg; sodium 690mg; calcium 173mg.
