Roasted Chicken with Wild Rice Soup
This hearty roasted chicken soup is perfect for warming up on chilly nights. Serve with crusty French bread and butter for a complete meal.
One of our family's favorite soups! I double it an freeze half.
Outstanding soup! Family staple & a often requested at our pheasant hunting camp. I sub pheasant for the chicken during our hunt. I either grill or fry the bird. I season it w/salt & pepper & Old Bay seasoning. I always serve w/some good garlic bread for sopp'n up the soup & serve iced tea!
This is one of my family's favorite soups. Have had guests rave about it and request the recipe. It is a very hearty soup.
Yummy yum yum. Hearty.
Yummy. Used chicken breasts and seasoned them separately from the soup and it turned out much better then when I used a rotisserie chicken. Also used regular evaporated milk and less flour so would not have to add a whole lot more stock to thin it out when reheating the leftovers.
Delicious soup which is very similar to the one served at Panera Bread. This will definitely be a staple at our home this winter. I purchased roasted chicken from Publix to use in this recipe. It was perfect.
Excellent soup - perfect for the fall. I didn't use the Uncle Ben's rice - just made my own wild rice - less sodium, so I used all chicken broth and no water. Also, I'm not crazy about the texture of mushrooms, so I chopped them - but next time I would saute them first then add the rest of the vegetables. Definitely making this one again soon!
The texture is good, but the flavor is a little weak. The flavor of the soup was good until I added the rice. The rice takes away a lot of the flavor.
Delicious! I took the advice of other reviewers and doubled the sherry and added an extra cup of broth. I roasted chicen tenders in oven with olive oil, fresh cracked pepper, and seasoning salt. (The chicken was the best part)
This was pretty good, but I probably won't make it again the way it is written. I really like broth-based soups, so I made some tweaks the 2nd time that make it better IMO. I left out the flour, evaporated milk, and water and increased the amount of broth to 48 oz. Very yummy. Much better without the other stuff. Plus, my version has only 204 calories per serving!!
Great soup! Added 8oz baby bellas + extra garlic. Would add sherry at end to capture flavor. Added hot sauce. Served with crusty bread. Added xtra broth to leftover soup next day. Definitely will make again!
This recipe was fantastic! It tasted rich and satisfying. It was just like the wild rice soups I have loved in Minnesota.
This is one of my favorite chicken soup recipes. Perfect for a Fall Sunday afternoon.
This is one of my favorite soup recipes! I made some changes though: --I leave out the mushrooms and add extra of the other vegetables instead --I use regular evaporated milk (I dislike fat free products) --I use brown onions instead of red onions --I double the amount of sherry --and I use only broth, not a combination of broth and water, and not low-sodium broth. --I also add the herbs to taste, not according to the measurements here --I use butter instead of oil. I like Cooking Light for it's recipes, not for low-fat purposes. I always adjust them.