Pumpkin-Spice Bundt Cake
The rum glaze will seep into the cake if it's spooned over it while the cake is still warm.
I dont think I will be making this cake again. It was pretty dry and not sweet enough for a dessert. Maybe for a breakfast cake but not a finale to a lovely dinner party. As I made the glaze, the rum was too overpowering. I ended up scrapping the glaze and making a simple powdered sugar and orange juice glaze which was nice but it still needed a little more 'something'. A dollop of whipping cream and a dusting of cinnamon would have helped 'spice this thing up!' There are definitely better pumpkin recipes out there.
Made this recipe to test at Thanksgiving & my in-laws loved it! Almost everyone loved it! (My hubby & son who are super-picky & not big on pumpkin were the only ones who didn't like it.) 8 out of 10 certainly isn't bad results. I think I overbeat the batter a little bit though. Next time I will probably double the rum glaze, too.