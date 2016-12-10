Pumpkin-Spice Bundt Cake

The rum glaze will seep into the cake if it's spooned over it while the cake is still warm.

Recipe by Cooking Light October 1997

16 servings (serving size: 1 slice)
  • Preheat oven to 350°.

  • Combine first 6 ingredients; set flour mixture aside. Combine pumpkin and applesauce; set aside.

  • Beat granulated sugar and margarine in a large bowl at medium speed of a mixer until well-blended (about 5 minutes). Add egg whites and vanilla, beating well. Add flour mixture to sugar mixture alternately with pumpkin mixture, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Pour batter into a 12-cup Bundt pan coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350° for 50 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes; remove from pan.

  • Combine brown sugar, rum, and milk in a small saucepan, and cook over low heat until brown sugar dissolves. Remove sugar mixture from heat, and add powdered sugar, stirring with a whisk. Spoon glaze over warm cake.

248 calories; calories from fat 22%; fat 6.1g; saturated fat 1.2g; mono fat 2.6g; poly fat 1.9g; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 44.8g; fiber 1.2g; iron 1.7mg; sodium 194mg; calcium 70mg.
