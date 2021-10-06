Easy Pumpkin Cookie Recipes to Bake ASAP
Already popular in pies and breads, why not add some pumpkin-y goodness to your next batch of cookies? Using canned puréed pumpkin, you can create ultra tender cookies that are perfect for your next fall event. Amp up the spices and maybe add a drizzle of glaze, then you've got yourself a delightful seasonal treat.
Pumpkin Pie Cookies
Buttery shortbread-style cookies are the base for these thumbprint treats that look just like little pumpkin pies. Autumn spices and pumpkin filling give a nice bite to these cookies which lets them pair perfectly with your favorite cocktail or a tall glass a milk.
Chocolatey Pumpkin Cookies
With their pumpkin flavor and hint of cinnamon, these cookies will make you reminisce about cool fall days.
Pumpkin Patch Cookies
The frosting on these cookies makes them an extra sweet treat.
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies with Brown Butter
Brown butter takes these rich, seasonal pumpkin chocolate chip cookies to the next level, adding a nutty, fragrant flavor that is absolutely perfect for fall. Canned pumpkin puree lends moisture to these fluffy, cake-like treats while warm chocolate chips fill every bite. Make these for a Halloween party or a fall dinner party, and be sure to store any leftovers in an airtight container.
Pumpkin Chai Snickerdoodles
Perfectly crispy on the outside, while light and fluffy on the inside, these festive, fall treats are your new favorite cookie. Rolled in a chai-spiced sugar mixture, these cookies are basically all of your favorite latte flavors mixed up into one perfect cookie. Best served after a dunk in coffee, if we do say so ourselves.