Post-Turkey Day Posole

10 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This posole, or spicy Mexican stew, is a great way to use up leftover Thanksgiving turkey.  Top with shredded cabbage, sliced radishes, cilantro, and lime wedges.

By Greg Higgins
Recipe by Cooking Light November 2003

Gallery

Credit: Photography: Randy Mayor; Styling: Jan Gautro

Recipe Summary

Yield:
4 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups)
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large heavy saucepan over medium-high heat. Finely chop chile. Add chile and next 5 ingredients (chile through chili powder), and sauté 5 minutes or until tender. Add remaining ingredients, and bring to a simmer.

    Advertisement

  • Cover and cook 45 minutes or until slightly thick, stirring occasionally.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
286 calories; calories from fat 29%; fat 9g; saturated fat 1.8g; mono fat 4.2g; poly fat 1.9g; protein 22g; carbohydrates 29g; fiber 5.5g; cholesterol 41mg; iron 2.5mg; sodium 1121mg; calcium 66mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 MyRecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.myrecipes.com 09/13/2022