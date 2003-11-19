Post-Turkey Day Posole
This posole, or spicy Mexican stew, is a great way to use up leftover Thanksgiving turkey. Top with shredded cabbage, sliced radishes, cilantro, and lime wedges.
Very good. Made to recipe with three changes: subbed home-made turkey stock for the chicken broth, added 1tsp dried oregano and subbed one can of drained petite diced tomatoes for the tomato puree we didn't have. Garnished with sliced radish & scallion and some toasted pumpkin seeds. Served with flour tortillas.
Really delicious. I made the rich turkey stock recipe using turkey necks found in the grocery store and the turkey meat that I pulled off them when the stock was finished. Don't leave off the condiments--they really make the dish. I do use yellow hominy rather than white because the color is prettier in the soup. Served with simple corn tortilla cheese quesadillas and sliced mangoes.
One of our faves. If more than one chipotle is too much for you, make sure that you don't leave your husband alone in the kitchen with this recipe and the full can of peppers. It can get fiery!
Yummy!
One of my absolute favorite Thanksgiving leftover recipes. I've been making this every year since it came out in 2003. I've had Latino friends compare it to posoles that their grandmothers made!
This was really great. I had planned on my husband and I making it together, but I had to work on another project for work, so my husband was on his own. He likes simpler recipes that turn out great. That, this was! He said it was really easy, and I can attest to the fact that it was excellent. Don't omit the lime, cabbage & radishes (especially the lime!). Will replace our old posole with this one.
Spicy! This was very good, but next time I'm either seeding the chipotle or putting sour cream on top!
This is amazing. I thought this would be a healthy, filling lunch to make for the week and was delighted with the results. It's delicious and perfect for fall as the weather starts to cool off. The heat from the chipotle peppers gives it a wonderful warmth that makes you feel comfortably full and satisfied. Paired with a small salad or even just a handful of whole wheat crackers this was a perfect lunch. My husband is an incredibly picky eater so I didn't even offer to share...but I'm not sure I'd want to even if he was interested. It's so yummy that I'm going to enjoy it all week and freeze a bowl or two to save for a quick lunch a few weeks from now. I highly recommend this if you are looking for something a little out of the ordinary. Don't wait for turkey leftovers - I just picked up a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store one night and used the leftovers for the soup. Five stars - no question.
I made this last night and it was fantastic! So flavorful and just the right amount of spice. I will make this again soon. Next time I will try topping with sour cream and fresh cilantro. Thanks!
This is really good. It has very authentic flavor, and it's such a nice change from making turkey noodle soup with the leftover turkey carcass. I doubled the hominy because I had a 29 oz can on hand, and we love hominy anyway. Really good with shredded cabbage and lime, and I love that the recipe doesn't make a huge pot that we have to eat for days.