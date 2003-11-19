This is amazing. I thought this would be a healthy, filling lunch to make for the week and was delighted with the results. It's delicious and perfect for fall as the weather starts to cool off. The heat from the chipotle peppers gives it a wonderful warmth that makes you feel comfortably full and satisfied. Paired with a small salad or even just a handful of whole wheat crackers this was a perfect lunch. My husband is an incredibly picky eater so I didn't even offer to share...but I'm not sure I'd want to even if he was interested. It's so yummy that I'm going to enjoy it all week and freeze a bowl or two to save for a quick lunch a few weeks from now. I highly recommend this if you are looking for something a little out of the ordinary. Don't wait for turkey leftovers - I just picked up a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store one night and used the leftovers for the soup. Five stars - no question.