Pork Carnitas with Caramelized Onions and Chipotle
Serve with jicama, roasted red peppers, and avocado wrapped in soft corn tortillas. Or spoon over a bed of rice.
This was the best carnitas I've ever made. It's not the traditional flavor of carnitas because of the chipotle but was it was fantastic. I made it with a Pork top loin roast instead of the Butt to save on fat from calories and it was great. We have plenty of left overs so I think I'm going to roast it in the oven so that I can try to get a little of that crispiness that traditional carnitas has from being fried. Hopefully it will work.
The pork had great flavor and it was easy to prepare. My pork butt was more than the recipe called for so I eye-balled the other ingredients and probably added too much liquid. It was the consistencey of stew which might have even been better!
I knew I would be making this again when my fiance kept saying how good the house smelled. So tasty - the chipotle is a must.
This was restaurant quality. I used a pork sirloin tip roast from costco which was lean. I let it simmer a little bit longer than 2 hours and it was very tender. Took the suggestion to serve it with jicama, roasted bell pepper, and avocado which was wonderful. Also mixed chopped white onion, fresh cilantro and lime juice to put on top. Served it all on corn tortillas. Great dinner !
Soooo Good!!! Added a bit of sugar at the end to give it just a little sweetness. Made a "salsa" of grated jicama, chopped roasted pepper and diced avocado which was perfect on top. Made a double quantity and froze some for an easy future dinner. Better than what I've had in some Mexican restaurants!!!
A crowd pleaser and of my favorite recipes. A few things - I've adapted it to the crock pot, and it's not as good because you don't get the reduction of the sauce and the crispy outside that you want. Also, it's fine to use regular chicken broth just be sure to omit the extra salt. I like to buy a whole pork roast and cut it down myself when it's still just a little bit frozen - it's really easy to cut, and I get rid of a considerable amount of fat that way. Lastly, I've forgotten to let it marinate a number of times, and I just can't tell the difference so I personally think it's safe to skip that step.