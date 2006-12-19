A crowd pleaser and of my favorite recipes. A few things - I've adapted it to the crock pot, and it's not as good because you don't get the reduction of the sauce and the crispy outside that you want. Also, it's fine to use regular chicken broth just be sure to omit the extra salt. I like to buy a whole pork roast and cut it down myself when it's still just a little bit frozen - it's really easy to cut, and I get rid of a considerable amount of fat that way. Lastly, I've forgotten to let it marinate a number of times, and I just can't tell the difference so I personally think it's safe to skip that step.