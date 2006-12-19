Pork Carnitas with Caramelized Onions and Chipotle

Serve with jicama, roasted red peppers, and avocado wrapped in soft corn tortillas. Or spoon over a bed of rice.

By Micol Negrin
Recipe by Cooking Light January 2007

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

Yield:
6 servings (serving size: 1/2 cup)
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine first 4 ingredients in a large zip-top plastic bag; seal and shake to coat pork. Refrigerate 8 hours or overnight.

  • Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Remove pork from bag. Add pork to pan; cook 10 minutes, browning on all sides. Remove from pan.

  • Coat pan with cooking spray. Add onion and garlic; sauté 5 minutes or until lightly browned. Stir in salt, cumin, and chile. Return pork to pan, and add broth. Bring to a simmer; cover. Cook 2 hours or until pork is very tender. Remove from heat; discard bay leaves. Stir in cilantro and juice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
191 calories; calories from fat 35%; fat 7.4g; saturated fat 2.2g; mono fat 3.7g; poly fat 0.8g; protein 21.7g; carbohydrates 8.3g; fiber 1.2g; cholesterol 58mg; iron 1.2mg; sodium 631mg; calcium 45mg.
