Pork Carnitas
You'll find this recipe for carnitas, or "little meats," easy on your budget. It calls for pork butt, which is an inexpensive cut of meat, and easily serves half a dozen diners.
I found that this only needed to be cooked in the crock pot on low for just 5 hours. What an easy, yummy meal. My entire family enjoyed this. The flavors were good. I served it with black rice and beans.
Love this recipe! I will definitely make this again! My family gave it the seal of approval & it's so simple to make!
We loved this recipe! To decrease fat, used boneless pork loin instead of shoulder - worked perfectly. Used dark Mexican beer in place of water, and chilpolte peppers. Served with flour tortillas, black beans and rice. Will definitely make again.
The best part about this recipe is how much food it yields without breaking the bank. The carnita's turned out pretty well, they were a bit greasy which I suppose is that cut of meat. I served the carnitas with corn tortillas, guacamole, mexican rice, and beans...it was a big hit!
This was really easy and very tasty-my husband said it's the best thing I've cooked this month! I did run the meat under the broiler after it was finished in the crock pot-it gave it that browned, crispy quality that you find in carnitas. I also thought that it needed a bit of salt. I served it with guacamole, spanish rice, and salsa. Great for a crowd because it makes a lot. Will make tortas with the leftovers.
Oh my goodness, this is definitely worth making! You won't be sorry! It is hard to wait 6 hours to eat it, is my ONLY complaint. I used jalapenos (because they were cheaper), and stuck to the recipe as stated. I served the carnitas with salsa, cheese, and avocados on top of corn tortillas. You really don't need much, you don't want to detract from the flavorful meat!
This recipe is absolutely WONDERFUL. Rarely, do I ever write reviews, but this recipe deserves mega attention! This is absolutely wonderful, don't change a thing. The pork was perfect and great to use in a variety of ways!
I used the jalapenos instead of the chipotles, and served fajita style with flour totillas. Delicious! Will definitely make this again.