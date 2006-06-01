Pork Carnitas

You'll find this recipe for carnitas, or "little meats," easy on your budget. It calls for pork butt, which is an inexpensive cut of meat, and easily serves half a dozen diners.

Recipe by MyRecipes June 2006

prep:
10 mins
cook:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 10 mins
Yield:
6 Servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place onion, chipotles and 1/4 cup water in slow cooker. Stir to combine. Using a knife, make incisions all over pork and insert garlic. Season roast with salt and pepper.

  • Heat a large pan over medium-high heat and add oil. Put roast in pan and brown on all sides, about 8 minutes. Transfer roast to slow cooker. Pour 1/2 cup water into pan and stir over low heat, using a wooden spoon to scrape up browned bits. Pour liquid into slow cooker. Cover and cook on high for 6 hours.

  • Remove roast from slow cooker and let cool. Shred pork, using two forks to pull meat apart. Return pulled pork to slow cooker and stir to combine with onions, chipotles and juices.

  • Serve pork with warm tortillas and toppings of your choice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
471 calories; fat 19g; saturated fat 6g; protein 41g; carbohydrates 33g; fiber 4g; cholesterol 129mg; sodium 161mg.
