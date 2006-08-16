Pork Carnitas

Trim the pork well to remove excess fat. Refrigerating the cooked pork overnight allows the solidified fat to rise to the top, so it's easy to remove.

By Julianna Grimes Bottcher
Recipe by Cooking Light September 2006

Yield:
3 1/2 cups (serving size: about 1/3 cup)
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°.

  • Combine first 5 ingredients in a large Dutch oven; pour broth over pork mixture. Cover and bake at 350° for 1 1/2 hours or until pork is very tender.

  • Transfer pork mixture to a 13 x 9-inch baking dish, and cool to room temperature. Cover and chill for 8 hours or overnight.

  • Skim the solidified fat from surface; discard fat. Let pork stand at room temperature 30 minutes to soften. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork; cook 8 minutes or until liquid almost evaporates. Remove from heat; stir in juice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
154 calories; calories from fat 52%; fat 8.9g; saturated fat 3.2g; mono fat 3.9g; poly fat 0.8g; protein 15.5g; carbohydrates 2.3g; fiber 0.5g; cholesterol 52mg; iron 1.2mg; sodium 363mg; calcium 25mg.
