Pork Carnitas
Trim the pork well to remove excess fat. Refrigerating the cooked pork overnight allows the solidified fat to rise to the top, so it's easy to remove.
This has become a family staple, other than trimming and cubing the pork shoulder - it is super simple to prepare and throw in the oven the night before you want to serve it. We have made this recipe since the recipe was first published in CL Sept 2006 - it is great for helping neighbors in a pinch (like when someone is in the hospital). We serve it on corn tortillas with avocado (guac) and cabbage or daikon for crunch. This really should have 5 stars.
I put the pork butt in the crock pot and cooked all day. I followed the recipe spices exactly. It was juicy but bland. So I pulled it apart and put it back in the pot with the gravy and added... cumin, 3 bay leaves, fresh ground pepper, sea salt, and thyme. It was yummy!!!! Got rave reviews from 13 people.