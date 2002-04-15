Pasta Primavera

Use fresh, seasonal vegetables for a hearty meatless meal. For the meat lovers in the family, feel free to add chicken or shrimp to this pasta recipe.

Recipe by Cooking Light April 2002

Yield:
4 servings (serving size: 2 cups)
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring 2 quarts of water to a boil in a stockpot. Add carrots; cook 3 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon. Add pasta to boiling water; cook according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Drain.

  • Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add squash; sauté 3 minutes. Add carrots, peas, salt, pepper, and garlic; sauté 2 minutes. Stir in wine, scraping pan to loosen browned bits. Stir in cream and juice; cook 1 minute. Add pasta and cheese; stir well to coat. Remove from heat; stir in basil and parsley.

  • Wine Note: Squash, peas, carrots, and an ample amount of herbs give this pasta a satisfying freshness that's made luxurious by cream and Parmesan. A crisp Sauvignon Blanc would be perfect, especially one that's refined and effortless to drink. Try Robert Mondavi Funé Blanc from the Napa Valley (about $18). (Note: Fumé Blanc is just another name for Sauvignon Blanc. See my wine column, page )

  • Pasta Primavera with Shrimp and Sugar Snap Peas: Substitute 2 cups sugar snap peas for the green peas; cook sugar snap peas in boiling water with carrots. Substitute 1 pound peeled and deveined medium shrimp for pattypan squash; sauté 2 minutes. Stir in 2 cups trimmed arugula and 2 tablespoons chopped green onions with the basil and parsley. Yield: 4 servings (serving size: 2 1/4 cups.

  • CALORIES 501 (24% from fat); FAT 5 (sat 4g, mono 9g, poly 7g); PROTEIN 4g; CARB 3g; CHOL 204mg; IRON 5mg; SODIUM 972mg; CALC 252mg.

  • Pasta Primavera with Chicken and Asparagus: Substitute 2 cups (1-inch) sliced asparagus for carrot. Substitute 12 ounces skinless, boneless chicken breast for pattypan squash. Cut the chicken crosswise into 1/4-inch-wide strips; sauté 5 minutes. Increase green peas to 1 cup. Stir in 2 tablespoons green onions with basil ana parsley. Yeild: 4 servings (serving size:2 cups.)

  • CALORIES 463 (24% from fat); FAT 6g (sat 4g, mono 9g, poly 2g); Protein 6g; CARB 1g; FIBER 1g; CHOL 81mg; IRON 4mg; SODIUM 773mg; CALC 154mg.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
373 calories; calories from fat 28%; fat 11.8g; saturated fat 6.1g; mono fat 3.6g; poly fat 1.1g; protein 13.9g; carbohydrates 53.8g; fiber 4.5g; cholesterol 32mg; iron 3.9mg; sodium 731mg; calcium 150mg.
