I didn't have cream so I substituted it with a mixture of 1 tablespoon of sour cream and 1% milk. Although plenty flavorful for my taste, I imagine it is much more rich with the cream. I served it with lamb and feta meatballs but I could see it pairing well with chicken. Next time I will grill up some chicken, cut it up, and toss it in with the veggies and pasta... oooh that will be delicious! I will be making this again! Especially in the spring time when the veggies are cheap and readily available, or ready to harvest from my own garden. Yum.