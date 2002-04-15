Pasta Primavera
Use fresh, seasonal vegetables for a hearty meatless meal. For the meat lovers in the family, feel free to add chicken or shrimp to this pasta recipe.
Used white zuchinni and yellow crookneck, I couldn't find pattypan squash. I also decreased the amount of pasta by half. I also used a semi-freeze-dried basil since I had no fresh. I think the lemon juice adds just a little kick that makes this really good.
Very tasty. Couldn't find the pattypan so I used yellow squash and it turned out good.
This was pretty good. DH didn't like the carrots and DD didn't like the squash (I used zucchini as the market didn't have pattypan). So if i make it again, I may sub asparagus and mushrooms. Definitely double the garlic.
Yum delicious! I used spinach instead of basil & parsley and a little extra white wine! Also I used Brailla plus Bowtie pasta. Definately up my alley!!
This was a good dish, but I thought it was a little dry. I added mushrooms but you could add any vegtables and it would taste good. Next time I make this dish, I will add more cream and white wine.
This dish was mediocre. I used summer squash instead of pattypan. The baby carrots were delicious and I liked the lemon but my family told me to never make it again.
I made this last night for meatless Monday, everyone enjoyed it. The recipe makes enough for four people to have one modest bowl. I substituted yellow squash for the pattypan squash. Next time I will add more vegetables, probably green beans or asparagus. Overall good recipe for a meatless meal.
This would be excellent with any vegetable combination. I substituted the peas and squash for zucchini and yellow squash. I also served topped with fresh diced tomatoes. Very good!
It's not that this was bad, it was just a lot of prep for an average result. I did make the following changes: used shredded carrots since that's all I had on hand, whole wheat rotini pasta, yellow squash since I couldn't find pattypan, and fat free half and half which curdled once I added the lemon juice to it. This provided a very generous portion of pasta per serving but overall the flavor was just ok. I would not make this recipe again.
meatless monday,like the recipe but need to change and add a few things.Rice instead of pasta,saute mixed vegetables in olive oil.This is just for me as hubby wants his meat and is not a vegetable person although he loves mashed and cooked potatoes but tonight he gets rice with shredded pork and sauteed veges on top,should be happy with that!!!We have lots of vege's to eat so this week is vege week!
A great spring pasta, bursting with fresh flavor. I liked the bright notes of the wine and lemon in the sauce, but actually wished it was a little thicker and might try sour cream next time.
This dish was simple to make and delicious. I used carrots, summer squash and mushrooms. I also added some halved cherry tomatoes at the very end. Will definetly make again with different combos of veggies!
So good! I used pattypans and zucchini from my farmshare (omitted the carrots and peas) and substituted sour cream for the whipping cream. Really enjoyed the light flavors and this was super easy to make. Seems like any veggie combo will work well.
Delicious. Substituted peppers and broccoli for squash as this is all I had on hand. will make again. Used combo of grated asiago and parm.
I didn't have cream so I substituted it with a mixture of 1 tablespoon of sour cream and 1% milk. Although plenty flavorful for my taste, I imagine it is much more rich with the cream. I served it with lamb and feta meatballs but I could see it pairing well with chicken. Next time I will grill up some chicken, cut it up, and toss it in with the veggies and pasta... oooh that will be delicious! I will be making this again! Especially in the spring time when the veggies are cheap and readily available, or ready to harvest from my own garden. Yum.