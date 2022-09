I've experimented with this versatile recipe and found that one of the most effective ways to enjoy the taste is to forego forming the batter into muffin shapes. This is because as muffins they get a bit on the soggy side as they age. What I do instead is take two flat baking sheets, cover them with wax paper, and drop the batter as though to form 'cookies'. As they bake they flatten nicely and the result is moist and dense; yet the greater area allows the excess moisture to evaporate better, enabling the muffins to keep better also. My experience shows that fresh raspberries work best hands-down, because their tang helps to balance out and compliment the preexisting flavor from the buttermilk and the baking soda! :)