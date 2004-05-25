I also modified this recipe for slow cooking in a large cast iron dutch oven with outstanding results. I doubled the recipe to have more sauce and leftovers. I sauted the chicken breasts for 4 minutes on each side, until lightly browned on the outside, and removed chicken from heat. Then cooked the veggies until tender. I added the remaining ingredients and brought back up to simmer. Then I added the chicken breasts and enough chicken broth to ensure that the chicken was covered and wouldn't dry out while cooking (about 1-2 cups). Put in the oven for 1 hour 30 minutes at 300 degrees, or just hot enough for a low simmer. When it was done the chicken was tender enough to fall apart when stirred with a wooden spoon. The chocolate adds a subtle flavor that my husband didn't even recognize as cocoa until I told him. When I make this again, I may add some chunk bacon cut into small pieces to add a smokey, salty flavor in addition to the sweet and spicey.