Mexican Chicken Mole

This Mexican chicken mole features chicken thighs and chicken breasts and it's so easy, you can make it in your microwave!  Serve over hot cooked rice and garnish with cilantro sprigs.

By Norma Schonwetter
Recipe by Cooking Light May 1995

Yield:
6 servings (serving size: 1 piece chicken, 1/2 cup sauce, and 1 cup rice)
  • Combine first 4 ingredients in a 2-quart casserole. Cover with heavy-duty plastic wrap, and vent. Microwave at HIGH 4 minutes or until tender. Add sugar and next 6 ingredients (sugar through chiles), and stir well. Arrange chicken over the tomato mixture, and sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cover and microwave at HIGH 8 minutes. Rearrange chicken, spooning the tomato mixture over the chicken; cover and microwave at HIGH 8 minutes or until chicken is done. Remove chicken from dish; set aside, and keep warm.

  • Combine water and cornstarch, stirring until blended; add to tomato mixture. Microwave, uncovered, at HIGH 5 minutes, stirring after 2 1/2 minutes. Serve the chicken and tomato mixture over rice. Garnish with cilantro sprigs, if desired.

Per Serving:
409 calories; calories from fat 15%; fat 6.7g; saturated fat 1.6g; mono fat 1.8g; poly fat 2.2g; protein 30.5g; carbohydrates 54.8g; fiber 2.1g; cholesterol 78mg; iron 4.5mg; sodium 428mg; calcium 88mg.
