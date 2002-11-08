Kamut, Lentil, and Chickpea Soup

Although simple, this soup is big on flavor from the start, and it gets better as it sits. Substitute spelt, grano, or wheat berries for the kamut in this chicken soup recipe.

Recipe by Cooking Light November 2002

5 servings (serving size: about 1 2/3 cups)
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place kamut in a small bowl. Carefully pour boiling water over kamut. Let stand 30 minutes; drain.

  • Heat oil in a stockpot over medium heat. Add onion, parsley, celery, tarragon, and thyme; cook 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add garlic; cook 2 minutes, stirring often.

  • Add kamut, broth, and bay leaves to onion mixture; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 30 minutes. Add lentils and pepper; cook 20 minutes or until lentils are tender. Discard bay leaves. Add chickpeas; simmer 2 minutes. Garnish with celery leaves, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
298 calories; calories from fat 21%; fat 7g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 4.3g; poly fat 1.2g; protein 15.2g; carbohydrates 44.4g; fiber 9.2g; iron 3.8mg; sodium 824mg; calcium 76mg.
