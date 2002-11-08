Kamut, Lentil, and Chickpea Soup
Although simple, this soup is big on flavor from the start, and it gets better as it sits. Substitute spelt, grano, or wheat berries for the kamut in this chicken soup recipe.
I used vegetarian "No-Chicken broth" by Imagine foods :-)
The soup was alright. I've tasted worst and ive tasted better. The ingredients called for carrots as well but the carrots were not included in the cooking process, so I purchased carrots for no reason.
Good, but not amazing or filling. We used spelt berries as we could not find kamut berries at either natural market here in town.
With the addition of salt, this was one of the most delicious soups I have ever tasted. The tarragon really lifts the broth from merely great to sublime!
Has a wonderful balance of flavors and could be vegetarian if you substitute vegetable broth instead of chicken. Really liked the chewiness of the kamut as well - not a texture you find very often. As per GayleR's review I added 1/4 cup of lemon juice (rather than salt) and it definitely enhanced the flavor. I'll be adding this to our arsenal of regular meals!
I substituted spelt for kamut, bell pepper for the celery, and dried herbs for fresh. The soup has an interesting texture, but really needs salt. Surprisingly bland.
I think this is a great recipe. I agree with it seeming oily, not that it effects the taste too much, but it seems the oil sits on top of the broth. I think next time I will use half the oil. I like the textures of everything in here. I used kamut as written which was really great, nice and chewy. The soup is filling without being rich. This is a keeper.
This soup was so great! The different textures of the soft lentils and chickpeas along with the chewiness of the wheat berries (I subbed those for the kamut) make for the perfect palate pleaser. The flavor of the broth is mild but it is all so wonderful together. Pair it with a piece of whole grain toast smeared with roasted garlic hummus. Yummy!!
This soup is absolutely delicious. The Kamut has the right amount of chewiness to give this soup a great texture. This will definitely become a staple in our house. I could not find fresh tarragon or fresh thyme so I just used dried basil and thyme and it was still so good. This is great served with some warm bread and cheese.