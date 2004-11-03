I can't believe I haven't reviewed these before. I've been making them since they 1st appeared in Cooking Light. They are they only type of pancakes we make now & we love them. We use flaxseed & water to substitute for the egg, and almond milk, to make them vegan. We mix up a bunch of the dry ingredients & take it with to the cabin or camping & then just have to add the wet ingredients at breakfast time.
These are so good! Very happy with the fluffiness of the pancakes as well as the nutrition value!
I can see now why everyone thinks this is a 5-star recipe! These pancakes were FANTASTIC! Wouldn't change a thing.
So good! Instead of maple syrup, we used home made pear butter and I also added 1/2 t of cinnamon to the recipe and replaced the sugar with agave nectar. Next time will probably use 1/8 C agave and 1/8 more applesauce. It's sweet enough with the raisins.
I was craving for some good for you pancakes and found this recipe. I was so lucky I had most of the ingredients. I substituted Coco Wheats for the Farina (same thing but with cocoa powder). I didnt have raisins. I used my grand daughters small jar of applesauce I had for her mornings. lol. Hey it all worked. It made enough for two weeks for me. Thank you so much for this recipe!! It's a keeper!
Let me add to the chorus; these are really, really delicious pancakes. Forget about whether or not they are healthy or low fat. These have become my homemade pancakes of choice and I imagine I'll make them every Sunday morning until I get sick of them.