Hearty Pancakes

Recipe by Cooking Light November 2004

Gallery

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Melanie J. Clarke

Recipe Summary

Yield:
6 servings (serving size: 2 pancakes and 2 teaspoons maple syrup)
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Lightly spoon the flours into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flours, farina, and next 4 ingredients (through salt) in a large bowl, stirring with a whisk. Combine milk, applesauce, and egg in a medium bowl, stirring until well blended. Add milk mixture to flour mixture, stirring until well combined. Let batter stand 5 minutes.

  • Heat a nonstick griddle or skillet over medium heat; coat pan with cooking spray. Pour about 1/4 cup batter per pancake onto pan; sprinkle each with 2 teaspoons raisins and 2 teaspoons walnuts. Cook 1 minute or until tops are covered with bubbles and edges look cooked. Carefully turn pancakes over, and cook 1 minute or until bottoms are lightly browned. Repeat procedure with remaining batter, raisins, and walnuts. Serve with syrup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
347 calories; calories from fat 23%; fat 9g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 1.3g; poly fat 5.1g; protein 8.8g; carbohydrates 61.1g; fiber 4.3g; cholesterol 35mg; iron 4.8mg; sodium 537mg; calcium 142mg.
