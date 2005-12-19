Garlic-and-Herb-Stuffed Chicken Breasts

This simple stuffed chicken recipe is a favorite for entertaining. Although this recipe serves only four, it can easily be doubled for a larger crowd. Serve with rice and a salad for a complete meal.

Recipe by Southern Living January 2006

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
bake:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Yield:
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place chicken between 2 sheets of heavy-duty plastic wrap, and flatten to a 1/4-inch thickness using a meat mallet or rolling pin.

  • Spread cheese evenly over 1 side of each chicken breast. Fold short ends of each chicken breast over center, covering cheese, and secure with wooden picks.

  • Whisk together egg whites and buttermilk in a small bowl. Combine breadcrumbs and next 3 ingredients in a shallow dish. Dip chicken in egg white mixture, and dredge in breadcrumb mixture.

  • Cook chicken breasts in hot oil in a large nonstick skillet 4 to 5 minutes on each side or until chicken breasts are browned. Place chicken on a wire rack, and place the wire rack in a jelly-roll pan.

  • Bake at 400° for 20 minutes or until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest portion of chicken breast registers 170°.

  • Note: For testing purposes only, we used Alouette Light Garlic & Herbs Spreadable Cheese, and Neva Betta Whole Wheat Crackers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
392 calories; calories from fat 32%; fat 14g; saturated fat 6.2g; mono fat 2.7g; poly fat 1.3g; protein 47.8g; carbohydrates 17.4g; fiber 1.3g; cholesterol 129mg; iron 1.8mg; sodium 660mg; calcium 93mg.
