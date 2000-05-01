Fresh-Fruit Pizza with Lemon Curd
The lemon curd not only holds the fruit in place, it serves as an exquisite anchor for all the flavors. You may have never imagined such a pizza. Now you'll never forget it. It's best served the day it's made.
This is one of my familys favorite desserts. We make it often especially in the spring, summer. We always make the homemade version of lemon curd. I think it makes all the difference. All kinds of fruit work but strawberries, blackberries and rasberries work best.
Tastes delicious! Even non-fruit lovers loved it. I placed wax paper on top of the cookie dough before rolling it out so the dough wouldn't stick to the rolling pin. I used bottled lemon curd instead of the making my own. I will make this dessert often. It's quick and makes a beautiful presentation!
Made this recipe last night. Used, strawberries, kiwi, blueberries and raspberries. My only question, how do you keep the cookie dough from getting soggy? I broiled it and then set it out on the buffet to serve after dinner. When I cut into it, it was all soggy and fell apart as I was trying to get it on the plates. Delicious but it wasn't much of a presentation!! :(
FANTASTIC. And a beautiful presentation. Great any time of year.