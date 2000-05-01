Fresh-Fruit Pizza with Lemon Curd

4 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

The lemon curd not only holds the fruit in place, it serves as an exquisite anchor for all the flavors. You may have never imagined such a pizza. Now you'll never forget it. It's best served the day it's made.

Recipe by Cooking Light May 2000

Gallery

Credit: Randy Mayor

Recipe Summary

Yield:
12 servings (serving size: 1 wedge)
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°.

    Advertisement

  • Press dough into a 12-inch pizza pan coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350° for 12 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely on a wire rack.

  • Preheat broiler.

  • Spread jam over crust. Spread Lemon Curd over jam; arrange raspberries, blackberries, strawberry slices, and plum slices on top. Sprinkle sugar over fruit; broil 3 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
261 calories; calories from fat 30%; fat 8.6g; saturated fat 2.3g; mono fat 2.8g; poly fat 3g; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 43.1g; fiber 3.1g; cholesterol 37mg; iron 1.4mg; sodium 173mg; calcium 19mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 MyRecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.myrecipes.com 09/08/2022