Place fish in lightly greased 13- x 9-inch baking dish; cover with aluminum foil.
Bake at 400° for 20 minutes or until fish flakes with a fork. Drain; cool and flake. Combine egg through red pepper in a large bowl. Stir in flaked fish. Shape into 6 patties; coat with crushed cereal. Place on paper towels; refrigerate 1 hour.
Pour oil to a depth of 1/2 inch in a large heavy skillet. Fry patties in hot oil over medium heat about 2 minutes on each side or until golden. Drain on paper towels. Serve in buns with lettuce, tomato, onion, and Jalapeno Tartar Sauce.